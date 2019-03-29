Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Saturday Matchup Between #1 USC, #2 Stanford Highlights Week 10 Play

18 Top 25 matchups, including four Top 10 affairs, highlight the collegiate water polo Week 10 schedule.

The action started on Monday when #2 Stanford (14-1, 2-0 MPSF) defeated #10 UC Irvine 16-7 for its fourth-straight victory. Next up for the Cardinal is the marquee matchup of the week, a Saturday rematch with #1 USC in Los Angeles.

The teams last met on Feb. 24 with the Trojans besting Stanford 10-8 in the championship game of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational. USC is currently on a 37 match win streak dating to last season and stands at 20-0 on the year and 2-0 in the MPSF.

USC is led by Maud Megens‘ 51 goals, while Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer has netted 57 goals on the year.

UC Irvine is back at it on Saturday, facing off with #22 Cal State Northridge

In other Top 10 action, Friday night’s slate will see #7 Pacific take on #3 UCLA and #4 Cal facing off with #5 Hawaii.

The Bruins look to build on a three-match win streak as they return to action for the first time since March 16.

The Bears also are on a three-match streak, which began on March 10 with a 10-9 win over the Rainbow Wahine in Berkeley.

In tournament play, Penn State Behrend plays host to McKendree, Villanova, Mercyhurst, Washington & Jefferson and Gannon on Saturday and Sunday.

#9 Arizona State welcomes #19 San Jose State, #21 San Diego State and Siena to Tempe beginning with a four-match slate on Saturday.

George Washington is set for a six-match mini tournament in Washington D.C. on Saturday, featuring #14 Harvard, #24 Bucknell and Saint Francis (PA).

Five CWPA teams gather for a 10-match West Regional Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. Austin College, Carthage, Macalester, Monmouth and Wittenberg will face off.

Date/Time (ET) Visitor Home Live Stats Video
March 25.
3:30 p.m. #10 UC Irvine #2 Stanford Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
March 26.
5 p.m. (Exh.) #9 UC Santa Barbara #4 Cal Live Stats
March 27.
4 p.m. #11 UC Davis Cal State Monterey Bay Live Stats
4:30 p.m. RV Brown Concordia (CA) Live Stats
7 p.m. Cal Lutheran Whittier Live Stats
7 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Occidental Live Stats
7 p.m. Chapman LaVerne Live Stats Watch
10 p.m. RV Brown #12 Long Beach State Live Stats
10 p.m. Cal Tech Redlands Live Stats Watch
March 28.
7 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara Sonoma State Live Stats
7 p.m. Santa Clara #21 San Diego State Live Stats
10:30 p.m. LaVerne RV Brown Live Stats Watch
March 29.
4 p.m. Fresno Pacific Cal State East Bay
4:30 p.m. Santa Clara Concordia (CA)
6 p.m. #15 Fresno State #23 Azusa Pacific Live Stats
7 p.m. Mercyhurst Grove City
9 p.m. #7 Pacific #3 UCLA
Midnight #4 Cal #5 Hawaii Live Stats
March 30.
1 p.m. RV Brown #25 Cal Baptist Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. #7 Pacific #23 Azusa Pacific Live Stats
2 p.m. Cal Tech Cal Lutheran Live Stats
2 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Chapman Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Redlands LaVerne Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Occidental Pomona-Pitzer
3 p.m. #10 UC Irvine #22 Cal State Northridge Watch
3 p.m. #9 UC Santa Barbara #11 UC Davis Live Stats
3 p.m. #15 Fresno State #13 Loyola Marymount Live Stats
4 p.m. #16 Wagner #18 Princeton Watch
4 p.m. Sonoma State Cal State East Bay Live Stats
5 p.m. #2 Stanford #1 USC Live Stats Watch
5 p.m. #17 UC San Diego RV Brown Live Stats
5 p.m. (Scrimmage) Cal Hawaii Live Stats
9 p.m. #17 UC San Diego #25 Cal Baptist Live Stats
Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
8:30 a.m. McKendree Villanova Watch
9:50 a.m. Mercyhurst Penn State Behrend Watch
11:10 a.m. (Exh.) Penn State (Club) Washington & Jefferson Watch
12:30 p.m. Penn State Behrend Villanova Watch
1:50 p.m. Penn State (Club) Gannon Watch
3:10 p.m. Washington & Jefferson McKendree Watch
4:30 p.m. Mercyhurst Penn State (Club) Watch
8 p.m. Villanova Gannon Watch
ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
11 a.m. #21 San Diego State Siena Live Stats
12:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #8 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
4 p.m. #19 San Jose State Siena Live Stats
5:15 p.m. #21 San Diego State #8 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
10 a.m. #24 Bucknell George Washington Watch
11:30 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #14 Harvard
4:30 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) #24 Bucknell
6 p.m. #14 Harvard George Washington Watch
CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
Noon Austin College Macalester
1:15 p.m. Carthage Wittenberg
3:30 p.m. Austin College Monmouth
5:45 p.m. Carthage Macalester
7 p.m. Monmouth College Wittenberg
March 31.
CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
9 a.m. Austin College Carthage
10 a.m. Wittenberg Macalester
12:30 p.m. Monmouth Carthage
3:45 p.m. Austin Wittenberg
4 p.m. Monmouth Macalester
George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
10 a.m. #24 Bucknell #14 Harvard
11:30 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) George Washington Watch
ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
Noon Siena #8 Arizona State Live Stats Watch
1:30 p.m. #19 San Jose State #21 San Diego State Live Stats
Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
9 a.m. McKendree Penn State Behrend Watch
10 a.m. Mercyhurst Villanova Watch
11 a.m. Penn State Behrend Penn State (Club) Watch
Noon Gannon McKendree

