Saturday Matchup Between #1 USC, #2 Stanford Highlights Week 10 Play

18 Top 25 matchups, including four Top 10 affairs, highlight the collegiate water polo Week 10 schedule.
The action started on Monday when #2 Stanford (14-1, 2-0 MPSF) defeated #10 UC Irvine 16-7 for its fourth-straight victory. Next up for the Cardinal is the marquee matchup of the week, a Saturday rematch with #1 USC in Los Angeles.
The teams last met on Feb. 24 with the Trojans besting Stanford 10-8 in the championship game of the Barbara Kalbus Invitational. USC is currently on a 37 match win streak dating to last season and stands at 20-0 on the year and 2-0 in the MPSF.
USC is led by Maud Megens‘ 51 goals, while Stanford’s Makenzie Fischer has netted 57 goals on the year.
UC Irvine is back at it on Saturday, facing off with #22 Cal State Northridge
In other Top 10 action, Friday night’s slate will see #7 Pacific take on #3 UCLA and #4 Cal facing off with #5 Hawaii.
The Bruins look to build on a three-match win streak as they return to action for the first time since March 16.
The Bears also are on a three-match streak, which began on March 10 with a 10-9 win over the Rainbow Wahine in Berkeley.
In tournament play, Penn State Behrend plays host to McKendree, Villanova, Mercyhurst, Washington & Jefferson and Gannon on Saturday and Sunday.
#9 Arizona State welcomes #19 San Jose State, #21 San Diego State and Siena to Tempe beginning with a four-match slate on Saturday.
George Washington is set for a six-match mini tournament in Washington D.C. on Saturday, featuring #14 Harvard, #24 Bucknell and Saint Francis (PA).
Five CWPA teams gather for a 10-match West Regional Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. Austin College, Carthage, Macalester, Monmouth and Wittenberg will face off.
|Date/Time (ET)
|Visitor
|Home
|Live Stats
|Video
|March 25.
|3:30 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine
|#2 Stanford
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|March 26.
|5 p.m. (Exh.)
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|#4 Cal
|Live Stats
|March 27.
|4 p.m.
|#11 UC Davis
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Live Stats
|4:30 p.m.
|RV Brown
|Concordia (CA)
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Cal Lutheran
|Whittier
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Occidental
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Chapman
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|10 p.m.
|RV Brown
|#12 Long Beach State
|Live Stats
|10 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 28.
|7 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|Sonoma State
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|#21 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|10:30 p.m.
|LaVerne
|RV Brown
|Live Stats
|Watch
|March 29.
|4 p.m.
|Fresno Pacific
|Cal State East Bay
|4:30 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|Concordia (CA)
|6 p.m.
|#15 Fresno State
|#23 Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|Mercyhurst
|Grove City
|9 p.m.
|#7 Pacific
|#3 UCLA
|Midnight
|#4 Cal
|#5 Hawaii
|Live Stats
|March 30.
|1 p.m.
|RV Brown
|#25 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|#7 Pacific
|#23 Azusa Pacific
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|Cal Tech
|Cal Lutheran
|Live Stats
|2 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Redlands
|LaVerne
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Occidental
|Pomona-Pitzer
|3 p.m.
|#10 UC Irvine
|#22 Cal State Northridge
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|#9 UC Santa Barbara
|#11 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|3 p.m.
|#15 Fresno State
|#13 Loyola Marymount
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#16 Wagner
|#18 Princeton
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|Sonoma State
|Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|5 p.m.
|#2 Stanford
|#1 USC
|Live Stats
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|#17 UC San Diego
|RV Brown
|Live Stats
|5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
|Cal
|Hawaii
|Live Stats
|9 p.m.
|#17 UC San Diego
|#25 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
|8:30 a.m.
|McKendree
|Villanova
|Watch
|9:50 a.m.
|Mercyhurst
|Penn State Behrend
|Watch
|11:10 a.m. (Exh.)
|Penn State (Club)
|Washington & Jefferson
|Watch
|12:30 p.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Villanova
|Watch
|1:50 p.m.
|Penn State (Club)
|Gannon
|Watch
|3:10 p.m.
|Washington & Jefferson
|McKendree
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|Mercyhurst
|Penn State (Club)
|Watch
|8 p.m.
|Villanova
|Gannon
|Watch
|ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
|11 a.m.
|#21 San Diego State
|Siena
|Live Stats
|12:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#8 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|4 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|Siena
|Live Stats
|5:15 p.m.
|#21 San Diego State
|#8 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
|10 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|George Washington
|Watch
|11:30 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#14 Harvard
|4:30 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|#24 Bucknell
|6 p.m.
|#14 Harvard
|George Washington
|Watch
|CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
|Noon
|Austin College
|Macalester
|1:15 p.m.
|Carthage
|Wittenberg
|3:30 p.m.
|Austin College
|Monmouth
|5:45 p.m.
|Carthage
|Macalester
|7 p.m.
|Monmouth College
|Wittenberg
|March 31.
|CWPA West Regional Tournament II (St. Paul, Minnesota)
|9 a.m.
|Austin College
|Carthage
|10 a.m.
|Wittenberg
|Macalester
|12:30 p.m.
|Monmouth
|Carthage
|3:45 p.m.
|Austin
|Wittenberg
|4 p.m.
|Monmouth
|Macalester
|George Washington Mini (Washington, D.C.)
|10 a.m.
|#24 Bucknell
|#14 Harvard
|11:30 a.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|George Washington
|Watch
|ASU Invitational #2 (Tempe, Arizona)
|Noon
|Siena
|#8 Arizona State
|Live Stats
|Watch
|1:30 p.m.
|#19 San Jose State
|#21 San Diego State
|Live Stats
|Penn State Behrend Tournament (Erie, Pennsylvania)
|9 a.m.
|McKendree
|Penn State Behrend
|Watch
|10 a.m.
|Mercyhurst
|Villanova
|Watch
|11 a.m.
|Penn State Behrend
|Penn State (Club)
|Watch
|Noon
|Gannon
|McKendree
