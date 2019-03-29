Minnesota Freshman Max McHugh Swims #4 100 Breast Time in History

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Superstar freshman Max McHugh of Minnesota swam the fourth fastest time in the 100 yard breaststroke this morning, touching in 50.30. Leveraging incredible pullouts and distance per stroke, McHugh blew away the first circle seeded heat over the final 50 yards to earn poll position tonight. That swim also makes him the first freshman under 51 seconds.

A quick look at the top swimmers in history:

Rank Swimmer Time 1. Ian Finnerty 49.69 2. Caeleb Dressel 50.03 3. Kevin Cordes 50.04 4. Max McHugh 50.30 5. Will Licon 50.68

McHugh, a Wisconsin native who came into this year as the #4 recruit in the country in our Class of 2018 Recruit Rankings, has been a revelation for the Golden Gophers, giving them two superb medley relay legs (along with sprint freestyler Bowen Becker). That combo propelled Minnesota to a a 10th place finish in last night’s 400 medley relay.

McHugh will seek to topple defending champion and NCAA/American/U.S. Open record holder Ian Finnerty in tonight’s final. Finnerty, who is the only swimmer in history to crack the 50-second barrier (49.69 at NCAA’s last season), will right next to his Big Ten rival tonight.