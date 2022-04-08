Storied Georges Haines International Meet To Run June 9-12 In Santa Clara

The 2022 George Haines International Swim Meet returns to the George Haines International Swim Center in Santa Clara, Calif., set to run June 9-12.

The meet, which has been held and hosted by the Santa Clara Swim Club since 1966, has featured numerous Olympians competing over its storied history and has also seen world, American and U.S. Open Records broken.

Need To Know

Where: George Haines International Swim Center

When: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 Format: Long course meters (50 meters)

Meet Central (Santa Clara Swim Club)

The time standards for the meet are USA Swimming’s Futures cuts, which can be found below:

The entry deadline for the competition is May 31st.

The meet will feature timed finals in the 800 freestyle on the evening of Thursday, June 9, followed by prelims and finals on the following three days. It will be contested in long course meters.

For more information, visit the Santa Clara Swim Club website here.