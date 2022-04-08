Tulane Head Leah Stancil on Coaching Through Cancer, Pandemic, and Hurricanes

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

The Head Coach of Tulane Women’s Swimming and Diving, Leah Stancil , joins the SwimSwam podcast after another fantastic season for her program. In this discussion we get into her background as an Olympic finalist, Florida Gator, and Psychologist turned Coach. She’s been coaching for nearly two decades but Leah is still learning and trying to find new ways to give her team confidence. In the last 3 years she and the Tulane program have succeeded through cancer, a pandemic, and a hurricane. Their resiliency comes from their leader and head coach.

