Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tulane Head Leah Stancil on Coaching Through Cancer, Pandemic, and Hurricanes

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

The Head Coach of Tulane Women’s Swimming and Diving, Leah Stancil, joins the SwimSwam podcast after another fantastic season for her program. In this discussion we get into her background as an Olympic finalist, Florida Gator, and Psychologist turned Coach. She’s been coaching for nearly two decades but Leah is still learning and trying to find new ways to give her team confidence. In the last 3 years she and the Tulane program have succeeded through cancer, a pandemic, and a hurricane. Their resiliency comes from their leader and head coach.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Garrett McCaffrey

No one lives the sport of swimming like Garrett McCaffrey. A Division I swimmer who spent 4 years covering the sport as a journalist, now coaches club swimming and competes as a masters swimmer, Garrett truly lives the sport of swimming. After graduating from University of Missouri’s award winning journalism program …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!