Mike Parratto Shares Coaching Stories of Regan Smith, Jenny Thompson, and More

Mike Parratto has a very unique perspective on greatness, having coached two Olympians more than two decades apart. In this SwimSwam Podcast chat he goes into details about both Jenny Thompson’s and Regan Smith’s road to greatness. Mike tells stories about each of them having races at young ages that showed their unique abilities. He also gets into some pretty amazing sets from both of them.

On top of coaching Olympians he’s also father to one, as his daughter Jessica made the 2016 and 2020 US Olympic Team, winning a Silver Medal in synchro diving. Success and swimming run in the family. Mike’s wife Amy has coached with him for 40 years. He gives some insight into that family dynamic and what makes them such good partners.

He and Amy spent 26 years at Seacoast Swim Association in New Hampshire before moving to Indianapolis to support Jessica’s diving. They now coach at Riptide Swim Team in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

This is a long discussion filled with amazing stories and fantastic insight.

