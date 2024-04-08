Daniel Roy Talks Swimming Comeback, Posting #7 200 Breast in the World

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Daniel Roy was a 5 time All-American at Stanford, where he holds the team record in the 200 breast. He was the 2017 Junior World Champion in the 200 breast. In mid-March at the Federal Way Sectionals, just two and a half months into his comeback, he dropped at 2:09.57 which places his 7th in the world in the 200 breast this year.
It sounds like he is with the right coach for his training. I had the pleasure to be on deck to watch a Nasim practice. As Daniel said he works with swimmer on technique and has a very laid back
style of coaching. Good Luck Daniel I will be rooting for you.