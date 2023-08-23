Jess Book Discusses His Team’s Success and the Coach Who Started it All, Jim Steen

In this episode of the SwimSwam podcast, we chatted with the Head Coach of Kenyon, Jess Book, just before he enters his 10th season as both the Men’s and Women’s coach. In that time he has been named CSCAA DIII Coach of the Year, five times, won four DIII NCAA Team Titles, and coached almost 50 individual NCAA champions. Book discusses the balance between letting an athlete have input on their training and maintaining a team atmosphere that allows the Owls to chase NCAA titles every season.

Before Book became head coach, he spent four years as a swimmer at Kenyon and then later on four years as an assistant coach under the legendary coach Jim Steen. Next month, Coach Steen will be inducted into the Kenyon Athletic Hall of Fame. He is, statistically, the greatest coach in NCAA history. Not just a swim coach, he’s the greatest COACH in NCAA history. 50 team titles, 171 individual champions, 186 championship relays, and 16 CSCAA Coach of the Year awards only tell part of the story of Steen’s greatness.

Book gives us some additional perspective on the man he will always refer to as, “Coach”. From his attention to detail to his empathetic approach to his athletes, Book tells stories and paints a beautiful picture of his coach, boss, and colleague. Along with the Hall of Fame ceremony, there will be an alumni reunion next month in Gambier, OH. All former and current Kenyon families are encouraged to join the festivities.