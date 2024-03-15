Daniel Roy Rips 2:09.57 200 Breast on Day 1 of Federal Way Sectionals

2024 NORTHWEST SPRING SPEEDO SECTIONALS
- March 14-18, 2024
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, WA
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Psych Sheet
The 2024 Northwest Spring Speedo Sectionals meet kicked off in Federal Way yesterday. The meet, which features many of the top club programs in the Pacific Northwest, is being swum LCM.
Former Stanford Cardinal Daniel Roy, now 24, put up a very impressive 2:09.57 to win the men’s 200 breast last night. With that swim, Roy was just a touch off his career best of 2:08.89, which he swam at the 2020 Stanford Invite, back in late November of 2020. Additionally, that swim makes Roy the 3rd-fastest American in the event this year, behind only Jake Foster (2:08.78) and Nic Fink (2:08.85). It would seem that Roy has thrown himself firmly into the conversation in the 200 breast as we now sit just a few short months away from the US Olympic Trials.
Behind Roy, 15-year-old Drew Eubanks out of The Dolphins Portland Swimming, which is where Roy is also currently registered under, clocked a huge personal best of 2:15.83. Eubanks entered the day with a best of 2:19.22, which he swam in a time trial at Junior Nationals last summer, and he took over 3 seconds off that time over the course of yesterday. It was a massive swim for the 15-year-old, as he dipped under the Olympic Trials cut of 2:15.99.
Pikes Peak Athletics 16-year-old Madi Mintenko got out to a hot start yesterday. Mintenko popped a new career best of 55.29 en route to winning the women’s 100 free, clipping her previous best of 55.34, which she swam at Junior Nationals last summer. She also split 25.25 anchoring PPA’s 200 medley relay and 25.39 anchoring their 200 free relay yesterday.
Bellevue Club 17-year-old Piper Enge, who competed for the US at the World Championships in Doha last month, won the women’s 200 breast last night with a 2:31.45. The swim comes in a bit off Enge’s personal best of 2:27. , however, she swam very well in Doha, going 30.53 in the 50 breast and 1:08.14 in the 100 breast, so it’s hard to tell just how rested she is for this meet. It was a 1-2-3 punch by BC, as 16-year-old Sophie Segerson came in 2nd with a 2:34.24, while fellow 16-year-old Gracyn Kehoe went 2:34.42 for 3rd. Kehoe’s time marks a new career best.
OTHER EVENT WINNERS
- Men’s 100 free: Dietrich Meyer (Unattached) – 50.63
- Women’s 200 fly: Clare Watson (Bellevue Club) – 2:13.30
- Men’s 200 fly: Michael Hochwalt (Spokane Waves Aquatic Team) – 2:02.19
- Women’s 800 free: Sydney Wilson (Lake Oswego Swim Club) – 9:08.99
- Men’s 800 free: Kieran Watson (Bellevue Club) – 8:12.65
- Women’s 200 medley relay: Bellevue Club ‘A’ (Sophia Sunwoo, Piper Enge, Clare Watson, Kamryn Meskill) – 1:53.94
- Men’s 200 medley relay: Seattle Metroplitan Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Ben Bricca, Jonah Medvinsky, Dylan Carr, Jack Skarda) – 23.59
- Women’s 200 free relay: Bellevue Club ‘A’ (Kamryn Meskill, Sophia Sunwoo, Clare Watson, Piper Enge) – 1:43.86
- Men’s 200 free relay: Pikes Peak Athletics ‘A’ (Eli Hobson, Caleb Rohacs, Ronan Watts, Gavin Sheyda) – 1:34.20
Drew Eubanks. Any relation to NBA player Drew Eubanks?
That’s a name we haven’t heard in a while
All aboard the Diesel train 🚂
Nice swim!
Did not expect this comeback. What has he been up to?
Wow! I know D. Roy just re-started swimming this January after he swam at NCAA and no long-course after the 2021 OT. Maybe taking a break may “help him miss swimming.” It is a great sport and community.
Droyyyyyyy
great swim from Roy. Seems like the 200 breast is pretty wide open for the US men right now.
also impressive swim for Drew Eubanks after he got punched by Isaiah Stewart. Didn’t know he was good at both basketball and swimming
I completely forgot Daniel Roy existed 💀