2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 4 Up/Down Analysis

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
Scores After Day 3 – Women
Team
Day 3
Nova Southeastern
278
Drury
227.5
Colorado Mesa
211.5
Indianapolis
176
Lynn
107
Tampa
98
West Florida
93
Findlay
92.5
Wingate
71
Augustana
70
Clarion
63
Simon Fraser
61.5
Wayne State
59
West Chester
48
Grand Valley
44
Delta State
42
Northern Michigan
41
Carson-Newman
32
MSU Mankato
30
Azusa Pacific
28.5
Cal State East Bay
18
Henderson State
17
McKendree
17
Florida Southern
15.5
Oklahoma Christian
14
Mines
13
Missouri St. Louis
10
Truman State
10
Lewis
8
Southern Connecticut
7
Emmanuel
4
UNC Pembroke
3
Davenort
2
Bentley
1
Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
500 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
200 Fly
Nova Southeastern
6/2
3/0
1/1
0/0
2/1
Colorado Mesa
5/1
1/0
2/1
1/0
1/0
Drury
4/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
3/0
Lynn
3/0
0/0
2/0
1/0
0/0
Findlay
2/1
0/0
0/1
1/0
1/0
Wayne State
2/0
2/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Indianapolis
1/5
0/2
0/2
1/0
0/1
Northern Michigan
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/1
West Chester
1/1
0/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
Wingate
1/1
0/0
0/0
1/1
0/0
Azusa Pacific
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Emmanuel
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Henderson State
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Mines
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
MSU Mankato
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Simon Fraser
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Oklahoma Christian
0/3
0/1
0/0
0/2
0/0
Augustana
0/2
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
Florida Southern
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/1
Tampa
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
Carson-Newman
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Delta State
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Hillsdale
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Indiana Univ of PA
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Jewell
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Lewis
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
McKendree
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Missouri St. Louis
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Northern State
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
University of Mary
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
West Florida
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Alaska Fairbanks
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)
Team
All
500 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
200 Fly
200 Free Relay
Nova Southeastern
117
46
17
0
36
18
Colorado Mesa
108
13
37
12
16
30
Drury
99
0
0
13
46
40
Indianapolis
90
16
13
20
7
34
Lynn
67
0
30
15
0
22
Augustana
44
0
7
5
0
32
Delta State
34
0
0
0
6
28
Simon Fraser
31
17
0
0
0
14
Findlay
29
0
3
14
12
0
McKendree
28
2
0
0
0
26
West Florida
28
4
0
0
0
24
Wingate
28
0
0
26
0
2
Wayne State
26
26
0
0
0
0
West Chester
24
5
0
11
0
8
Tampa
19
6
0
0
9
4
Azusa Pacific
16
16
0
0
0
0
Mines
16
0
0
16
0
0
Northern Michigan
16
0
12
0
4
0
Henderson State
15
0
15
0
0
0
MSU Mankato
14
0
14
0
0
0
Cal State East Bay
12
0
0
0
0
12
Carson-Newman
12
0
2
0
0
10
Oklahoma Christian
12
3
0
9
0
0
Emmanuel
11
0
0
0
11
0
Florida Southern
9
0
0
7
2
0
Grand Valley
6
0
0
0
0
6
Indiana Univ of PA
5
0
5
0
0
0
Northern State
5
0
0
0
5
0
Missouri St. Louis
4
0
0
4
0
0
Jewell
2
0
0
2
0
0
Hillsdale
1
0
0
0
1
0
Lewis
1
0
0
1
0
0
University of Mary
1
1
0
0
0
0
Projected Day 4 Scores – Women
Team
Day 3 Actual
Day 4 Scored Prelims
Day 4 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern
278
117
395
Drury
227.5
99
326.5
Colorado Mesa
211.5
108
319.5
Indianapolis
176
90
266
Lynn
107
67
174
Findlay
92.5
29
121.5
West Florida
93
28
121
Tampa
98
19
117
Augustana
70
44
114
Wingate
71
28
99
Simon Fraser
61.5
31
92.5
Wayne State
59
26
85
Delta State
42
34
76
West Chester
48
24
72
Clarion
63
0
63
Northern Michigan
41
16
57
Grand Valley
44
6
50
McKendree
17
28
45
Azusa Pacific
28.5
16
44.5
Carson-Newman
32
12
44
MSU Mankato
30
14
44
Henderson State
17
15
32
Cal State East Bay
18
12
30
Mines
13
16
29
Oklahoma Christian
14
12
26
Florida Southern
15.5
9
24.5
Emmanuel
4
11
15
Missouri St. Louis
10
4
14
Truman State
10
0
10
Lewis
8
1
9
Southern Connecticut
7
0
7
Indiana Univ of PA
0
5
5
Northern State
0
5
5
UNC Pembroke
3
0
3
Davenport
2
0
2
Jewell
0
2
2
Bentley
1
0
1
Hillsdale
0
1
1
University of Mary
0
1
1
Men’s Meet
Scores After Day 3 – Men
Team
Day 3
Tampa
257
Drury
209
Indianapolis
188
McKendree
147
Colorado Mesa
135
Nova Southeastern
108
Grand Valley
107
Findlay
104
Missouri S&T
97
Henderson State
90
Lewis
83
Oklahoma Christian
66
Florida Southern
65
Wayne State
51
Clarion
39
Northern Michigan
38
Carson-Newman
36
Wingate
30
West Chester
29
Simon Fraser
28
Delta State
22
St. Cloud State
19
Saginaw Valley
16
Utexas-Permian Basin
9
Florida Tech
6
Fresno Pacific
6
Montevallo
6
Rollins
5
Ouachita Baptist
4
Mines
2
Catawba
1
Missouri St. Louis
1
Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
500 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
200 Fly
3M Diving
Drury
6/1
1/1
2/0
1/0
1/0
1/0
Indianapolis
5/3
1/0
0/1
1/0
1/2
2/0
Tampa
4/1
3/0
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
McKendree
4/0
0/0
1/0
1/0
2/0
0/0
Colorado Mesa
3/2
0/0
1/2
0/0
1/0
1/0
Nova Southeastern
2/1
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Wayne State
2/1
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/1
Findlay
2/0
0/0
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Grand Valley
1/4
0/1
0/1
0/1
0/0
1/1
Clarion
1/3
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/2
1/1
Wingate
1/2
0/1
0/0
1/0
0/1
0/0
Delta State
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/1
Lewis
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Missouri S&T
1/1
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/1
0/0
Oklahoma Christian
1/1
1/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Catawba
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Florida Tech
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Henderson State
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Missouri St. Louis
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Rollins
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Saginaw Valley
0/3
0/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/1
West Chester
0/3
0/3
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Mines
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Northern Michigan
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/1
St. Cloud State
0/2
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
Davenport
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Florida Southern
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Indiana Univ of PA
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Lynn
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Ouachita Baptist
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Texas-Permian Basin
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …