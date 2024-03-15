Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 4 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 4

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 3 – Women

Team Day 3
Nova Southeastern 278
Drury 227.5
Colorado Mesa 211.5
Indianapolis 176
Lynn 107
Tampa 98
West Florida 93
Findlay 92.5
Wingate 71
Augustana 70
Clarion 63
Simon Fraser 61.5
Wayne State 59
West Chester 48
Grand Valley 44
Delta State 42
Northern Michigan 41
Carson-Newman 32
MSU Mankato 30
Azusa Pacific 28.5
Cal State East Bay 18
Henderson State 17
McKendree 17
Florida Southern 15.5
Oklahoma Christian 14
Mines 13
Missouri St. Louis 10
Truman State 10
Lewis 8
Southern Connecticut 7
Emmanuel 4
UNC Pembroke 3
Davenort 2
Bentley 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly
Nova Southeastern 6/2 3/0 1/1 0/0 2/1
Colorado Mesa 5/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 1/0
Drury 4/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/0
Lynn 3/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 0/0
Findlay 2/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0
Wayne State 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Indianapolis 1/5 0/2 0/2 1/0 0/1
Northern Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1
West Chester 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Wingate 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Azusa Pacific 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Emmanuel 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Mines 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
MSU Mankato 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Simon Fraser 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Oklahoma Christian 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0
Augustana 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Florida Southern 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1
Tampa 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Delta State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Hillsdale 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Jewell 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Lewis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
McKendree 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Northern State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
University of Mary 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
West Florida 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Alaska Fairbanks 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 200 Free Relay
Nova Southeastern 117 46 17 0 36 18
Colorado Mesa 108 13 37 12 16 30
Drury 99 0 0 13 46 40
Indianapolis 90 16 13 20 7 34
Lynn 67 0 30 15 0 22
Augustana 44 0 7 5 0 32
Delta State 34 0 0 0 6 28
Simon Fraser 31 17 0 0 0 14
Findlay 29 0 3 14 12 0
McKendree 28 2 0 0 0 26
West Florida 28 4 0 0 0 24
Wingate 28 0 0 26 0 2
Wayne State 26 26 0 0 0 0
West Chester 24 5 0 11 0 8
Tampa 19 6 0 0 9 4
Azusa Pacific 16 16 0 0 0 0
Mines 16 0 0 16 0 0
Northern Michigan 16 0 12 0 4 0
Henderson State 15 0 15 0 0 0
MSU Mankato 14 0 14 0 0 0
Cal State East Bay 12 0 0 0 0 12
Carson-Newman 12 0 2 0 0 10
Oklahoma Christian 12 3 0 9 0 0
Emmanuel 11 0 0 0 11 0
Florida Southern 9 0 0 7 2 0
Grand Valley 6 0 0 0 0 6
Indiana Univ of PA 5 0 5 0 0 0
Northern State 5 0 0 0 5 0
Missouri St. Louis 4 0 0 4 0 0
Jewell 2 0 0 2 0 0
Hillsdale 1 0 0 0 1 0
Lewis 1 0 0 1 0 0
University of Mary 1 1 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern 278 117 395
Drury 227.5 99 326.5
Colorado Mesa 211.5 108 319.5
Indianapolis 176 90 266
Lynn 107 67 174
Findlay 92.5 29 121.5
West Florida 93 28 121
Tampa 98 19 117
Augustana 70 44 114
Wingate 71 28 99
Simon Fraser 61.5 31 92.5
Wayne State 59 26 85
Delta State 42 34 76
West Chester 48 24 72
Clarion 63 0 63
Northern Michigan 41 16 57
Grand Valley 44 6 50
McKendree 17 28 45
Azusa Pacific 28.5 16 44.5
Carson-Newman 32 12 44
MSU Mankato 30 14 44
Henderson State 17 15 32
Cal State East Bay 18 12 30
Mines 13 16 29
Oklahoma Christian 14 12 26
Florida Southern 15.5 9 24.5
Emmanuel 4 11 15
Missouri St. Louis 10 4 14
Truman State 10 0 10
Lewis 8 1 9
Southern Connecticut 7 0 7
Indiana Univ of PA 0 5 5
Northern State 0 5 5
UNC Pembroke 3 0 3
Davenport 2 0 2
Jewell 0 2 2
Bentley 1 0 1
Hillsdale 0 1 1
University of Mary 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 3 – Men

Team Day 3
Tampa 257
Drury 209
Indianapolis 188
McKendree 147
Colorado Mesa 135
Nova Southeastern 108
Grand Valley 107
Findlay 104
Missouri S&T 97
Henderson State 90
Lewis 83
Oklahoma Christian 66
Florida Southern 65
Wayne State 51
Clarion 39
Northern Michigan 38
Carson-Newman 36
Wingate 30
West Chester 29
Simon Fraser 28
Delta State 22
St. Cloud State 19
Saginaw Valley 16
Utexas-Permian Basin 9
Florida Tech 6
Fresno Pacific 6
Montevallo 6
Rollins 5
Ouachita Baptist 4
Mines 2
Catawba 1
Missouri St. Louis 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving
Drury 6/1 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Indianapolis 5/3 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 2/0
Tampa 4/1 3/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
McKendree 4/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0
Colorado Mesa 3/2 0/0 1/2 0/0 1/0 1/0
Nova Southeastern 2/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Wayne State 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Findlay 2/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Grand Valley 1/4 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/1
Clarion 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1/1
Wingate 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Delta State 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1
Lewis 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Missouri S&T 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0
Oklahoma Christian 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Catawba 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Missouri St. Louis 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Rollins 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Saginaw Valley 0/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1
West Chester 0/3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Mines 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Northern Michigan 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
St. Cloud State 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Lynn 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Ouachita Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Texas-Permian Basin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving 200 Free Relay
Drury 128 21 27 20 14 20 26
Indianapolis 108 13 6 15 15 29 30
Tampa 103 47 14 2 0 0 40
McKendree 97 0 13 17 35 0 32
Colorado Mesa 74 0 29 0 11 16 18
Grand Valley 54 5 5 3 0 17 24
Findlay 50 0 17 11 0 0 22
Henderson State 49 0 15 0 0 0 34
Florida Southern 37 0 9 0 0 0 28
Wayne State 37 17 0 0 0 20 0
Clarion 35 0 0 0 11 24 0
Nova Southeastern 33 21 0 12 0 0 0
Lewis 28 0 12 4 0 0 12
Oklahoma Christian 26 15 0 9 0 0 2
Delta State 23 0 0 0 0 17 6
Missouri S&T 23 0 0 16 7 0 0
Northern Michigan 23 0 0 5 0 4 14
Saginaw Valley 19 0 1 7 0 1 10
Wingate 18 1 0 13 4 0 0
Rollins 17 0 0 0 17 0 0
St. Cloud State 17 0 4 0 0 5 8
Florida Tech 16 0 0 0 16 0 0
Catawba 14 0 0 14 0 0 0
Missouri St. Louis 13 0 0 0 13 0 0
West Chester 13 9 0 0 0 0 4
Mines 9 6 0 0 3 0 0
Ouachita Baptist 9 0 0 0 9 0 0
Davenport 6 0 0 6 0 0 0
Lynn 3 0 3 0 0 0 0
Utexas-Permian Basin 2 0 0 0 0 2 0
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Men

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank
Tampa 257 103 360
Drury 209 128 337
Indianapolis 188 108 296
McKendree 147 97 244
Colorado Mesa 135 74 209
Grand Valley 107 54 161
Findlay 104 50 154
Nova Southeastern 108 33 141
Henderson State 90 49 139
Missouri S&T 97 23 120
Lewis 83 28 111
Florida Southern 65 37 102
Oklahoma Christian 66 26 92
Wayne State 51 37 88
Clarion 39 35 74
Northern Michigan 38 23 61
Wingate 30 18 48
Delta State 22 23 45
West Chester 29 13 42
Carson-Newman 36 0 36
St. Cloud State 19 17 36
Saginaw Valley 16 19 35
Simon Fraser 28 0 28
Florida Tech 6 16 22
Rollins 5 17 22
Catawba 1 14 15
Missouri St. Louis 1 13 14
Ouachita Baptist 4 9 13
Mines 2 9 11
Utexas-Permian Basin 9 2 11
Davenport 0 6 6
Fresno Pacific 6 0 6
Montevallo 6 0 6
Lynn 0 3 3
Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 1

 

