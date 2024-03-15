2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 4 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 4

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 3 – Women

Team Day 3 Nova Southeastern 278 Drury 227.5 Colorado Mesa 211.5 Indianapolis 176 Lynn 107 Tampa 98 West Florida 93 Findlay 92.5 Wingate 71 Augustana 70 Clarion 63 Simon Fraser 61.5 Wayne State 59 West Chester 48 Grand Valley 44 Delta State 42 Northern Michigan 41 Carson-Newman 32 MSU Mankato 30 Azusa Pacific 28.5 Cal State East Bay 18 Henderson State 17 McKendree 17 Florida Southern 15.5 Oklahoma Christian 14 Mines 13 Missouri St. Louis 10 Truman State 10 Lewis 8 Southern Connecticut 7 Emmanuel 4 UNC Pembroke 3 Davenort 2 Bentley 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly Nova Southeastern 6/2 3/0 1/1 0/0 2/1 Colorado Mesa 5/1 1/0 2/1 1/0 1/0 Drury 4/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 3/0 Lynn 3/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 0/0 Findlay 2/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 Wayne State 2/0 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Indianapolis 1/5 0/2 0/2 1/0 0/1 Northern Michigan 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 West Chester 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Wingate 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Azusa Pacific 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Emmanuel 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Mines 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 MSU Mankato 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Simon Fraser 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/2 0/0 Augustana 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Florida Southern 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Tampa 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Delta State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Hillsdale 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Jewell 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Lewis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 McKendree 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northern State 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 University of Mary 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 West Florida 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Alaska Fairbanks 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 200 Free Relay Nova Southeastern 117 46 17 0 36 18 Colorado Mesa 108 13 37 12 16 30 Drury 99 0 0 13 46 40 Indianapolis 90 16 13 20 7 34 Lynn 67 0 30 15 0 22 Augustana 44 0 7 5 0 32 Delta State 34 0 0 0 6 28 Simon Fraser 31 17 0 0 0 14 Findlay 29 0 3 14 12 0 McKendree 28 2 0 0 0 26 West Florida 28 4 0 0 0 24 Wingate 28 0 0 26 0 2 Wayne State 26 26 0 0 0 0 West Chester 24 5 0 11 0 8 Tampa 19 6 0 0 9 4 Azusa Pacific 16 16 0 0 0 0 Mines 16 0 0 16 0 0 Northern Michigan 16 0 12 0 4 0 Henderson State 15 0 15 0 0 0 MSU Mankato 14 0 14 0 0 0 Cal State East Bay 12 0 0 0 0 12 Carson-Newman 12 0 2 0 0 10 Oklahoma Christian 12 3 0 9 0 0 Emmanuel 11 0 0 0 11 0 Florida Southern 9 0 0 7 2 0 Grand Valley 6 0 0 0 0 6 Indiana Univ of PA 5 0 5 0 0 0 Northern State 5 0 0 0 5 0 Missouri St. Louis 4 0 0 4 0 0 Jewell 2 0 0 2 0 0 Hillsdale 1 0 0 0 1 0 Lewis 1 0 0 1 0 0 University of Mary 1 1 0 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Women

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Scored Prelims Day 4 Projected Rank Nova Southeastern 278 117 395 Drury 227.5 99 326.5 Colorado Mesa 211.5 108 319.5 Indianapolis 176 90 266 Lynn 107 67 174 Findlay 92.5 29 121.5 West Florida 93 28 121 Tampa 98 19 117 Augustana 70 44 114 Wingate 71 28 99 Simon Fraser 61.5 31 92.5 Wayne State 59 26 85 Delta State 42 34 76 West Chester 48 24 72 Clarion 63 0 63 Northern Michigan 41 16 57 Grand Valley 44 6 50 McKendree 17 28 45 Azusa Pacific 28.5 16 44.5 Carson-Newman 32 12 44 MSU Mankato 30 14 44 Henderson State 17 15 32 Cal State East Bay 18 12 30 Mines 13 16 29 Oklahoma Christian 14 12 26 Florida Southern 15.5 9 24.5 Emmanuel 4 11 15 Missouri St. Louis 10 4 14 Truman State 10 0 10 Lewis 8 1 9 Southern Connecticut 7 0 7 Indiana Univ of PA 0 5 5 Northern State 0 5 5 UNC Pembroke 3 0 3 Davenport 2 0 2 Jewell 0 2 2 Bentley 1 0 1 Hillsdale 0 1 1 University of Mary 0 1 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 3 – Men

Team Day 3 Tampa 257 Drury 209 Indianapolis 188 McKendree 147 Colorado Mesa 135 Nova Southeastern 108 Grand Valley 107 Findlay 104 Missouri S&T 97 Henderson State 90 Lewis 83 Oklahoma Christian 66 Florida Southern 65 Wayne State 51 Clarion 39 Northern Michigan 38 Carson-Newman 36 Wingate 30 West Chester 29 Simon Fraser 28 Delta State 22 St. Cloud State 19 Saginaw Valley 16 Utexas-Permian Basin 9 Florida Tech 6 Fresno Pacific 6 Montevallo 6 Rollins 5 Ouachita Baptist 4 Mines 2 Catawba 1 Missouri St. Louis 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving Drury 6/1 1/1 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 Indianapolis 5/3 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 2/0 Tampa 4/1 3/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 McKendree 4/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 Colorado Mesa 3/2 0/0 1/2 0/0 1/0 1/0 Nova Southeastern 2/1 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Wayne State 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Findlay 2/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Grand Valley 1/4 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/1 Clarion 1/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1/1 Wingate 1/2 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 Delta State 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 Lewis 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Missouri S&T 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Catawba 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Rollins 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 West Chester 0/3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Mines 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northern Michigan 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 St. Cloud State 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Lynn 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Ouachita Baptist 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Texas-Permian Basin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scoring Day 4 Prelims (plus 200 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 500 Free 100 Back 100 Breast 200 Fly 3M Diving 200 Free Relay Drury 128 21 27 20 14 20 26 Indianapolis 108 13 6 15 15 29 30 Tampa 103 47 14 2 0 0 40 McKendree 97 0 13 17 35 0 32 Colorado Mesa 74 0 29 0 11 16 18 Grand Valley 54 5 5 3 0 17 24 Findlay 50 0 17 11 0 0 22 Henderson State 49 0 15 0 0 0 34 Florida Southern 37 0 9 0 0 0 28 Wayne State 37 17 0 0 0 20 0 Clarion 35 0 0 0 11 24 0 Nova Southeastern 33 21 0 12 0 0 0 Lewis 28 0 12 4 0 0 12 Oklahoma Christian 26 15 0 9 0 0 2 Delta State 23 0 0 0 0 17 6 Missouri S&T 23 0 0 16 7 0 0 Northern Michigan 23 0 0 5 0 4 14 Saginaw Valley 19 0 1 7 0 1 10 Wingate 18 1 0 13 4 0 0 Rollins 17 0 0 0 17 0 0 St. Cloud State 17 0 4 0 0 5 8 Florida Tech 16 0 0 0 16 0 0 Catawba 14 0 0 14 0 0 0 Missouri St. Louis 13 0 0 0 13 0 0 West Chester 13 9 0 0 0 0 4 Mines 9 6 0 0 3 0 0 Ouachita Baptist 9 0 0 0 9 0 0 Davenport 6 0 0 6 0 0 0 Lynn 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 Utexas-Permian Basin 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 0 1 0 0 0

Projected Day 4 Scores – Men