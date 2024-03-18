Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nova S’eastern Women Win 2nd Consecutive NCAA Division II Championship

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Nova S’eastern won their second consecutive NCAA Division II Women’s Championship on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio. The Sharks scored 487 points to top Colorado Mesa by 25.5 points.

The Sharks set the pace of the meet on Day 1, winning the 800 free relay with a new NCAA Division II record of 7:08.50. Day 2 brought a 1-2-5 finish in the 1000 free, including the record-breaking performance of Emily Trieschmann; 3-5 in the 200 IM; and a runner-up in the 200 medley relay. On Day 3, the Sharks earned events wins in the 100 fly (Rafaela Raurich) and 200 free (Emily Trieschmann) and a second place in the 400 medley relay. They also went 3-11 in the 400 IM and 5-6 in the 200 free. Day 4 saw victories in the 500 free (Trieschmann), as well as 3rd and 8th, and in the 200 fly (Raurich). They also picked up a 7th and a 14th in the fly. Nova S’eastern went 1-2-10-14 in the 1650 on Day 5 with Trieschmann and Hailey Williams sweeping the top 2 spot, and they scored in the 100 free (11th), 200 back (9th), 200 breast (5th), and 400 free relay (4th).

National Champions

Nova S’eastern Individual Points

Scoring Summary

Event Place Scorer Time Points
800 Free Relay 1 Nova S’eastern 7:08.50 40
1000 Free 1 Emily Trieschmann 9:38.98 20
1000 Free 2 Hailey Williams 9:50.07 17
1000 Free 5 Estelle Bauer 9:58.97 14
200 IM 3 Emilia Ronningdal 1:59.70 16
200 IM 5 May Lowy 2:00.53 14
200 Medley Relay 2 Nova S’eastern 1:40.37 34
100 Fly 1 Rafaela Raurich 53.16 20
400 IM 3 May Lowy 4:15.55 16
400 IM 11 Neta Shiff 4:22.40 6
200 Free 1 Emily Trieschmann 1:45.60 20
200 Free 5 Rafaela Raurich 1:48.15 14
200 Free 6 Emilia Ronningdal 1:48.51 13
400 Medley Relay 2 Nova S’eastern 3:38.98 34
500 Free 1 Emily Trieschmann 4:44.60 20
500 Free 3 Hailey Williams 4:47.94 16
500 Free 8 Ilaria Murzilli 4:56.17 11
100 Back 8 Mollie Morfelt 31:12.00 11
100 Back 16 Maria Goncalves 55:12.00 1
200 Fly 1 Rafaela Raurich 1:56.17 20
200 Fly 7 May Lowy 2:00.27 12
200 Fly 14 Emilia Ronningdal 2:02.36 3
200 Free Relay 12 Nova S’eastern 1:33.44 9
1650 Free 1 Emily Trieschmann 16:18.73 20
1650 Free 2 Hailey Williams 16:34.88 17
1650 Free 10 Estelle Bauer 16:53.82 7
1650 Free 14 Neta Shiff 17:00.75 3
100 Free 11 Rafaela Raurich 2:24.00 6
200 Back 9 May Lowy 1:58.56 9
200 Breast 5 Emilia Ronningdal 2:15.19 14
400 Free Relay 4 Nova S’eastern 3:21.21 30

Final Women’s Team Scores

  1. Nova S’Eastern – 487
  2. Colorado Mesa – 461.5
  3. Drury – 400.5
  4. Indy – 323.5
  5. Lynn – 215.5
  6. West Florida – 207
  7. Tampa – 185
  8. Simon Fraser – 153.5
  9. Augustana – 150.5
  10. Findlay – 148
  11. Wingate – 145
  12. Wayne State – 137
  13. WCU – 112
  14. Clarion – 109
  15. Delta State – 88
  16. Grand Valley – 81
  17. Henderson St. – 69
  18. Carson-Newman – 64
  19. NMU – 59
  20. (tie) McKendree / MSU Mankato – 57
  22. Azusa Pacific – 54.5
  23. CSU East Bay – 41
  24. Oklahoma Christian – 37
  25. Mines – 29
  26. UMSL – 27
  27. Lewis – 25
  28. Truman St. – 21
  29. Florida Southern – 18.5
  30. (tie) Jewell / Emmanuel – 15
  32. Southern Conn – 7
  33. Rollins – 6.5
  34. Northern State – 5
  35. Hillsdale – 4
  36. IUP – 3.5
  37. (tie) Davenport / UNC- Pembroke – 3
  39. UMary – 2
  40. Bentley – 1

 

