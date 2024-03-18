Nova S’eastern Women Win 2nd Consecutive NCAA Division II Championship

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Dates: March 12-16, 2024

Location: SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center in Geneva, Ohio

Defending Champions: Nova S’eastern women (1x) Indianapolis men (1x)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Nova S’eastern won their second consecutive NCAA Division II Women’s Championship on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio. The Sharks scored 487 points to top Colorado Mesa by 25.5 points.

The Sharks set the pace of the meet on Day 1, winning the 800 free relay with a new NCAA Division II record of 7:08.50. Day 2 brought a 1-2-5 finish in the 1000 free, including the record-breaking performance of Emily Trieschmann; 3-5 in the 200 IM; and a runner-up in the 200 medley relay. On Day 3, the Sharks earned events wins in the 100 fly (Rafaela Raurich) and 200 free (Emily Trieschmann) and a second place in the 400 medley relay. They also went 3-11 in the 400 IM and 5-6 in the 200 free. Day 4 saw victories in the 500 free (Trieschmann), as well as 3rd and 8th, and in the 200 fly (Raurich). They also picked up a 7th and a 14th in the fly. Nova S’eastern went 1-2-10-14 in the 1650 on Day 5 with Trieschmann and Hailey Williams sweeping the top 2 spot, and they scored in the 100 free (11th), 200 back (9th), 200 breast (5th), and 400 free relay (4th).

National Champions

Emily Trieschmann – 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 800 free relay

Rafaela Raurich – 100 fly, 200 fly, 800 free relay

Emilia Ronningdal – 800 free relay

May Lowy – 800 free relay

Nova S’eastern Individual Points

Scoring Summary

Final Women’s Team Scores