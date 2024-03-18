Nova S’eastern Women Win 2nd Consecutive NCAA Division II Championship

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: March 12-16, 2024
- Location: SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center in Geneva, Ohio
- Defending Champions:
- Nova S’eastern women (1x)
- Indianapolis men (1x)
- Psych Sheets:
- Live Results
Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Nova S’eastern won their second consecutive NCAA Division II Women’s Championship on Saturday in Geneva, Ohio. The Sharks scored 487 points to top Colorado Mesa by 25.5 points.
The Sharks set the pace of the meet on Day 1, winning the 800 free relay with a new NCAA Division II record of 7:08.50. Day 2 brought a 1-2-5 finish in the 1000 free, including the record-breaking performance of Emily Trieschmann; 3-5 in the 200 IM; and a runner-up in the 200 medley relay. On Day 3, the Sharks earned events wins in the 100 fly (Rafaela Raurich) and 200 free (Emily Trieschmann) and a second place in the 400 medley relay. They also went 3-11 in the 400 IM and 5-6 in the 200 free. Day 4 saw victories in the 500 free (Trieschmann), as well as 3rd and 8th, and in the 200 fly (Raurich). They also picked up a 7th and a 14th in the fly. Nova S’eastern went 1-2-10-14 in the 1650 on Day 5 with Trieschmann and Hailey Williams sweeping the top 2 spot, and they scored in the 100 free (11th), 200 back (9th), 200 breast (5th), and 400 free relay (4th).
National Champions
- Emily Trieschmann – 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 800 free relay
- Rafaela Raurich – 100 fly, 200 fly, 800 free relay
- Emilia Ronningdal – 800 free relay
- May Lowy – 800 free relay
Nova S’eastern Individual Points
- Emily Trieschmann – 80
- Rafaela Raurich – 60
- May Lowy – 51
- Hailey Williams – 50
- Emilia Ronningdal – 46
- Estelle Bauer – 21
- Mollie Morfelt – 11
- Ilaria Murzilli – 11
- Neta Shiff – 9
- Maria Goncalves – 1
Scoring Summary
|Event
|Place
|Scorer
|Time
|Points
|800 Free Relay
|1
|Nova S’eastern
|7:08.50
|40
|1000 Free
|1
|Emily Trieschmann
|9:38.98
|20
|1000 Free
|2
|Hailey Williams
|9:50.07
|17
|1000 Free
|5
|Estelle Bauer
|9:58.97
|14
|200 IM
|3
|Emilia Ronningdal
|1:59.70
|16
|200 IM
|5
|May Lowy
|2:00.53
|14
|200 Medley Relay
|2
|Nova S’eastern
|1:40.37
|34
|100 Fly
|1
|Rafaela Raurich
|53.16
|20
|400 IM
|3
|May Lowy
|4:15.55
|16
|400 IM
|11
|Neta Shiff
|4:22.40
|6
|200 Free
|1
|Emily Trieschmann
|1:45.60
|20
|200 Free
|5
|Rafaela Raurich
|1:48.15
|14
|200 Free
|6
|Emilia Ronningdal
|1:48.51
|13
|400 Medley Relay
|2
|Nova S’eastern
|3:38.98
|34
|500 Free
|1
|Emily Trieschmann
|4:44.60
|20
|500 Free
|3
|Hailey Williams
|4:47.94
|16
|500 Free
|8
|Ilaria Murzilli
|4:56.17
|11
|100 Back
|8
|Mollie Morfelt
|31:12.00
|11
|100 Back
|16
|Maria Goncalves
|55:12.00
|1
|200 Fly
|1
|Rafaela Raurich
|1:56.17
|20
|200 Fly
|7
|May Lowy
|2:00.27
|12
|200 Fly
|14
|Emilia Ronningdal
|2:02.36
|3
|200 Free Relay
|12
|Nova S’eastern
|1:33.44
|9
|1650 Free
|1
|Emily Trieschmann
|16:18.73
|20
|1650 Free
|2
|Hailey Williams
|16:34.88
|17
|1650 Free
|10
|Estelle Bauer
|16:53.82
|7
|1650 Free
|14
|Neta Shiff
|17:00.75
|3
|100 Free
|11
|Rafaela Raurich
|2:24.00
|6
|200 Back
|9
|May Lowy
|1:58.56
|9
|200 Breast
|5
|Emilia Ronningdal
|2:15.19
|14
|400 Free Relay
|4
|Nova S’eastern
|3:21.21
|30
Final Women’s Team Scores
- Nova S’Eastern – 487
- Colorado Mesa – 461.5
- Drury – 400.5
- Indy – 323.5
- Lynn – 215.5
- West Florida – 207
- Tampa – 185
- Simon Fraser – 153.5
- Augustana – 150.5
- Findlay – 148
- Wingate – 145
- Wayne State – 137
- WCU – 112
- Clarion – 109
- Delta State – 88
- Grand Valley – 81
- Henderson St. – 69
- Carson-Newman – 64
- NMU – 59
- (tie) McKendree / MSU Mankato – 57
- –
- Azusa Pacific – 54.5
- CSU East Bay – 41
- Oklahoma Christian – 37
- Mines – 29
- UMSL – 27
- Lewis – 25
- Truman St. – 21
- Florida Southern – 18.5
- (tie) Jewell / Emmanuel – 15
- –
- Southern Conn – 7
- Rollins – 6.5
- Northern State – 5
- Hillsdale – 4
- IUP – 3.5
- (tie) Davenport / UNC- Pembroke – 3
- –
- UMary – 2
- Bentley – 1