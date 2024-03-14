Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann Lowers Own NCAA DII Record in 1000 Free to 9:39.98

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Podium:

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 9:39.98 *NCAA DIVISION II RECORD* Hailey Williams, Nova S’eastern – 9:50.07 Andrea Gomez Espinosa, Indy – 9:51.24 Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser – 9:52.06 Estelle Bauer, Nova S’eastern – 9:58.97 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 10:01.00 Olivia Hansson, Colorado Mesa – 10:01.11 Montana White, Azusa Pacific – 10:03.76

For the second time in as many years, Nova S’eastern’s Emily Trieschmann won the 1000 free while establishing new NCAA Division II and championship meet records. Last year, she was the Division II record-holder coming into the meet, having broken the mark at the Sunshine State Conference Championships with 9:43.69. At the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championships, she improved on that performance with 9:43.25, setting both the DII and meet marks.

This year, Trieschmann was 3.27 seconds faster still.

Trieschmann established an early lead and, with no one within several body lengths, she swam through clear water, with only the clock for an opponent, for the entire second half of the race. She maintained consistent 29-lows for the first half of the race and 29-mids to 29-highs on the back half, finishing with a new NCAA Division II national record of 9:39.98.

Treischmann, 2023 NCAA Division II Championships Treischmann, 2024 NCAA Division II Championships 50 26.09 (26.09) 25.92 (25.92) 100 54.68 (28.59) 53.99 (28.07) 150 1:23.60 (28.92) 1:22.20 (28.21) 200 1:52.84 (29.24) 1:50.60 (28.40) 250 2:21.91 (29.07) 2:19.10 (28.50) 300 2:51.04 (29.13) 2:47.70 (28.60) 350 3:19.97 (28.93) 3:16.73 (29.03) 400 3:49.19 (29.22) 3:45.74 (29.01) 450 4:18.30 (29.11) 4:14.91 (29.17) 500 4:47.64 (29.34) 4:43.98 (29.07) 550 5:16.87 (29.23) 5:13.14 (29.16) 600 5:46.33 (29.46) 5:42.44 (29.30) 650 6:15.81 (29.48) 6:11.70 (29.26) 700 6:45.32 (29.51) 6:41.10 (29.40) 750 7:15.10 (29.78) 7:10.70 (29.60) 800 7:44.64 (29.54) 7:40.40 (29.70) 850 8:14.37 (29.73) 8:10.17 (29.77) 900 8:44.19 (29.82) 8:40.01 (29.84) 950 9:13.94 (29.75) 9:09.82 (29.81) 1000 9:43.25 (29.31) 9:38.98 (29.16)

Trieschmann was named 2023 Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 500/1000/1650 free and placing 3rd in the 200 free at the NCAA Division II Championships. This year, she is entered in the same four events and is #1 seed in each of them.