Sporti Unveils “Groovy Zodiac Collection”, Merging Retro Vibes with Eco-Friendly Swimwear

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

[San Jose, California, March 14th, 2024] – Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, is proud to announce the launch of their Groovy Zodiac Collection on March 14th. The new line brings a fusion of vibrant retro aesthetics and eco-conscious design to the world of swimwear while allowing water lovers to represent their Zodiac sign.

Sporti’s Zodiac Collection draws inspiration from the free-spirited essence of the 60s and 70s, channeling the bold and bright colors synonymous with that era with prints inspired by the cosmic energy and psychedelic aesthetics of that era. The collection features both female and male suits, each crafted to embody the unique essence and traits of the 12 Zodiac signs.

“Each suit is a vibrant canvas adorned with the signs of the Zodiac and layered into groovy psychedelic patterns that ignite the imagination and exude personality and flair, bringing a burst of personality to the pool,” says Daniela Bascuñan, VP of Design + Creative at Sporti.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Zodiac Collection offers eco-friendly credentials, utilizing recycled polyester fabric. The collection also offers UPF 50+ sun protection and chlorine resistance, ensuring durability and longevity designed to withstand the pool’s elements.

The Zodiac Collection comprises of 36 swimsuits, including two silhouettes for males, jammers and swim briefs, and one-piece designs for females, along with 12 swim caps. The women’s suits are available in competitive swim sizing 22-44 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XXL) while the men’s swim briefs and jammers are available in competitive swim sizing 24-40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 8 to Adult XL).

“We are thrilled to share our Groovy Zodiac Collection with the world. With each suit representing a different zodiac sign, swimmers have the opportunity to not only showcase their style but also embody the unique traits and characteristics associated with their astrological sign. This collection will allow you to express yourself in the water like never before,” says Winnie So, President/Chief Private Label Officer.

Additionally, Sporti will be including “Sportiscopes” in their launch campaign of the Groovy Zodiac Collection. Sporti’s “Sportiscopes” include horoscopes for every sign in the Zodiac with each of the sign’s traits focused on swimming. With each suit crafted to embody the unique traits of each zodiac, Sporti brings a fresh wave of fun and excitement to the pool deck.

The Groovy Zodiac collection will be available exclusively at SwimOutlet starting Thursday, March 14th, 2024. For more information and to shop the collection, visit the collection page on SwimOutlet here.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool. More information at www.sporti.com and @sportiswim on Instagram and @sportiswim on TikTok.

SwimOutlet.com

Sporti Collection