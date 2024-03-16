2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 5 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 5

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 4 – Women

Team Day 4 Nova Southeastern 381 Colorado Mesa 332.5 Drury 287.5 Indianapolis 260.5 Lynn 152 Tampa 132 Findlay 125.5 West Florida 125 Augustana 118 Simon Fraser 102.5 Wingate 94 Wayne State 86 Delta State 77 West Chester 72 Clarion 63 Northern Michigan 59 Grand Valley 50 Henderson State 49 Carson-Newman 47 MSU Mankato 47 McKendree 46 Azusa Pacific 41.5 Oklahoma Christian 31 Mines 29 Lewis 25 Cal State East Bay 22 Florida Southern 18.5 Emmanuel 15 Missouri St. Louis 15 Truman State 10 Southern Connecticut 7 Northern State 5 Hillsdale 4 Indiana Univ of PA 3.5 UNC Pembroke 3 Davenport 2 Jewell 2 University of Mary 2 Bentley 1

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving Colorado Mesa 5/2 1/0 0/1 3/0 1/0 0/1 Drury 5/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 3/0 0/0 Nova Southeastern 4/3 3/1 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 West Florida 3/3 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/1 Wayne State 3/2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Clarion 3/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3/1 Lynn 2/2 0/0 2/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Tampa 2/2 0/0 0/0 2/1 0/1 0/0 Grand Valley 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Indianapolis 1/6 0/2 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/1 Augustana 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 West Chester 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 Findlay 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Simon Fraser 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wingate 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 Azusa Pacific 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Jewell 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Missouri St. Louis 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 MSU Mankato 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/3 Truman State 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Oklahoma Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Rollins 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving 400 Free Relay Drury 124.5 0 21 20 49.5 0 34 Colorado Mesa 116 15 3 41 11 6 40 Nova Southeastern 111 53 9 4 15 0 30 Lynn 73.5 0 33 6.5 6 0 28 West Florida 72 3 0 17 7 35 10 Indianapolis 66.5 15 4 15.5 17 9 6 Wayne State 65 39 0 0 0 14 12 Clarion 52 0 0 0 0 52 0 Tampa 52 0 0 27 3 0 22 Wingate 52 0 5 15 0 0 32 Augustana 36 0 15 0 0 3 18 West Chester 31.5 2 0 0 15.5 0 14 Grand Valley 31 0 12 0 0 17 2 McKendree 26 0 0 0 0 0 26 Carson-Newman 25 0 0 1 0 0 24 Henderson State 20 0 20 0 0 0 0 Findlay 19 0 14 0 5 0 0 Simon Fraser 18 13 1 0 0 0 4 Missouri St. Louis 14 14 0 0 0 0 0 Cal State East Bay 12 0 0 0 4 0 8 Jewell 12 0 0 0 12 0 0 Azusa Pacific 11 0 11 0 0 0 0 Delta State 11 0 0 0 0 11 0 Rollins 9 0 0 0 9 0 0 MSU Mankato 8 0 0 0 0 8 0 Truman State 8 1 7 0 0 0 0 Davenport 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 Florida Southern 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

Projected Day 5 Scores – Women

Team Day 4 Actual Day 5 Scored Prelims Day 5 Projected Rank Nova Southeastern 381 111 492 Colorado Mesa 332.5 116 448.5 Drury 287.5 124.5 412 Indianapolis 260.5 66.5 327 Lynn 152 73.5 225.5 West Florida 125 72 197 Tampa 132 52 184 Augustana 118 36 154 Wayne State 86 65 151 Wingate 94 52 146 Findlay 125.5 19 144.5 Simon Fraser 102.5 18 120.5 Clarion 63 52 115 West Chester 72 31.5 103.5 Delta State 77 11 88 Grand Valley 50 31 81 Carson-Newman 47 25 72 McKendree 46 26 72 Henderson State 49 20 69 Northern Michigan 59 0 59 MSU Mankato 47 8 55 Azusa Pacific 41.5 11 52.5 Cal State East Bay 22 12 34 Oklahoma Christian 31 3 34 Mines 29 0 29 Missouri St. Louis 15 14 29 Lewis 25 0 25 Florida Southern 18.5 1 19.5 Truman State 10 8 18 Emmanuel 15 0 15 Jewell 2 12 14 Rollins 0 9 9 Davenport 2 5 7 Southern Connecticut 7 0 7 Northern State 5 0 5 Hillsdale 4 0 4 Indiana Univ of PA 3.5 0 3.5 UNC Pembroke 3 0 3 University of Mary 2 0 2 Bentley 1 0 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 4 – Men

Team Day 4 Tampa 349 Drury 336 Indianapolis 302 McKendree 246 Colorado Mesa 206 Grand Valley 156 Henderson State 146 Findlay 142 Nova Southeastern 141.5 Lewis 121 Missouri S&T 119.5 Florida Southern 104 Oklahoma Christian 91 Wayne State 84 Clarion 71 Northern Michigan 65 Wingate 56 West Chester 51 Delta State 43 St. Cloud State 38 Carson-Newman 36 Saginaw Valley 30 Simon Fraser 28 Florida Tech 23 Rollins 20 Texas-Permian Basin 16 Catawba 13 Missouri St. Louis 12 Ouachita Baptist 9 Indiana Univ of PA 7 Davenport 6 Fresno Pacific 6 Mines 6 Montevallo 6 Lynn 3

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast Tampa 6/1 1/1 2/0 2/0 1/0 Drury 3/3 0/0 0/2 1/1 2/0 Grand Valley 3/2 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 Nova Southeastern 3/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 McKendree 3/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Oklahoma Christian 3/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 Henderson State 2/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1 Indianapolis 1/4 1/1 0/1 0/1 0/1 Colorado Mesa 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 Wayne State 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Barry 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Fresno Pacific 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Lynn 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Ouachita Baptist 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 West Chester 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lewis 0/3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 Findlay 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 Simon Fraser 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 Wingate 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Saginaw Valley 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Tampa 142 25 28 36 13 40 Drury 79 0 8 18 31 22 Grand Valley 79 20 14 3 12 30 McKendree 72 13 0 14 17 28 Henderson State 71 0 36 0 1 34 Nova Southeastern 69 12 17 2 14 24 Colorado Mesa 65 0 2 24 7 32 Indianapolis 60 21 5 6 2 26 Oklahoma Christian 46 11 0 11 20 4 St. Cloud State 25 0 0 15 0 10 Northern Michigan 24 0 6 0 0 18 Saginaw Valley 23 9 0 0 0 14 Findlay 20 2 0 0 6 12 Wayne State 20 20 0 0 0 0 West Chester 16 14 0 0 0 2 Wingate 16 7 0 9 0 0 Florida Southern 15 0 9 0 0 6 Missouri S&T 14 0 0 0 14 0 Barry 12 0 0 12 0 0 Fresno Pacific 12 0 12 0 0 0 Carson-Newman 11 0 3 0 0 8 Lynn 11 0 11 0 0 0 Ouachita Baptist 11 0 0 0 11 0 Lewis 8 1 4 0 3 0 Simon Fraser 5 0 0 5 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 4 0 0 0 4 0

Projected Day 5 Scores – Men