2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 5 Up/Down Analysis

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.
Women’s Meet
Scores After Day 4 – Women
Team
Day 4
Nova Southeastern
381
Colorado Mesa
332.5
Drury
287.5
Indianapolis
260.5
Lynn
152
Tampa
132
Findlay
125.5
West Florida
125
Augustana
118
Simon Fraser
102.5
Wingate
94
Wayne State
86
Delta State
77
West Chester
72
Clarion
63
Northern Michigan
59
Grand Valley
50
Henderson State
49
Carson-Newman
47
MSU Mankato
47
McKendree
46
Azusa Pacific
41.5
Oklahoma Christian
31
Mines
29
Lewis
25
Cal State East Bay
22
Florida Southern
18.5
Emmanuel
15
Missouri St. Louis
15
Truman State
10
Southern Connecticut
7
Northern State
5
Hillsdale
4
Indiana Univ of PA
3.5
UNC Pembroke
3
Davenport
2
Jewell
2
University of Mary
2
Bentley
1
Day 5 Ups/Downs – Women
Team
All
1650 Free
100 Free
200 Back
200 Breast
1M Diving
Colorado Mesa
5/2
1/0
0/1
3/0
1/0
0/1
Drury
5/1
0/0
1/1
1/0
3/0
0/0
Nova Southeastern
4/3
3/1
0/1
0/1
1/0
0/0
West Florida
3/3
0/1
0/0
1/0
0/1
2/1
Wayne State
3/2
2/2
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Clarion
3/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
3/1
Lynn
2/2
0/0
2/0
0/1
0/1
0/0
Tampa
2/2
0/0
0/0
2/1
0/1
0/0
Grand Valley
2/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Indianapolis
1/6
0/2
0/1
0/2
1/0
0/1
Augustana
1/2
0/0
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
West Chester
1/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
1/1
0/0
Findlay
1/1
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Simon Fraser
1/1
1/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Wingate
1/1
0/0
0/1
1/0
0/0
0/0
Azusa Pacific
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Delta State
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
Henderson State
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Jewell
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Missouri St. Louis
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
MSU Mankato
0/3
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/3
Truman State
0/2
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Cal State East Bay
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Carson-Newman
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Davenport
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Florida Southern
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Oklahoma Christian
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Rollins
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
0/0
Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)
Team
All
1650 Free
100 Free
200 Back
200 Breast
1M Diving
400 Free Relay
Drury
124.5
0
21
20
49.5
0
34
Colorado Mesa
116
15
3
41
11
6
40
Nova Southeastern
111
53
9
4
15
0
30
Lynn
73.5
0
33
6.5
6
0
28
West Florida
72
3
0
17
7
35
10
Indianapolis
66.5
15
4
15.5
17
9
6
Wayne State
65
39
0
0
0
14
12
Clarion
52
0
0
0
0
52
0
Tampa
52
0
0
27
3
0
22
Wingate
52
0
5
15
0
0
32
Augustana
36
0
15
0
0
3
18
West Chester
31.5
2
0
0
15.5
0
14
Grand Valley
31
0
12
0
0
17
2
McKendree
26
0
0
0
0
0
26
Carson-Newman
25
0
0
1
0
0
24
Henderson State
20
0
20
0
0
0
0
Findlay
19
0
14
0
5
0
0
Simon Fraser
18
13
1
0
0
0
4
Missouri St. Louis
14
14
0
0
0
0
0
Cal State East Bay
12
0
0
0
4
0
8
Jewell
12
0
0
0
12
0
0
Azusa Pacific
11
0
11
0
0
0
0
Delta State
11
0
0
0
0
11
0
Rollins
9
0
0
0
9
0
0
MSU Mankato
8
0
0
0
0
8
0
Truman State
8
1
7
0
0
0
0
Davenport
5
0
0
5
0
0
0
Oklahoma Christian
3
0
0
3
0
0
0
Florida Southern
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
Projected Day 5 Scores – Women
Team
Day 4 Actual
Day 5 Scored Prelims
Day 5 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern
381
111
492
Colorado Mesa
332.5
116
448.5
Drury
287.5
124.5
412
Indianapolis
260.5
66.5
327
Lynn
152
73.5
225.5
West Florida
125
72
197
Tampa
132
52
184
Augustana
118
36
154
Wayne State
86
65
151
Wingate
94
52
146
Findlay
125.5
19
144.5
Simon Fraser
102.5
18
120.5
Clarion
63
52
115
West Chester
72
31.5
103.5
Delta State
77
11
88
Grand Valley
50
31
81
Carson-Newman
47
25
72
McKendree
46
26
72
Henderson State
49
20
69
Northern Michigan
59
0
59
MSU Mankato
47
8
55
Azusa Pacific
41.5
11
52.5
Cal State East Bay
22
12
34
Oklahoma Christian
31
3
34
Mines
29
0
29
Missouri St. Louis
15
14
29
Lewis
25
0
25
Florida Southern
18.5
1
19.5
Truman State
10
8
18
Emmanuel
15
0
15
Jewell
2
12
14
Rollins
0
9
9
Davenport
2
5
7
Southern Connecticut
7
0
7
Northern State
5
0
5
Hillsdale
4
0
4
Indiana Univ of PA
3.5
0
3.5
UNC Pembroke
3
0
3
University of Mary
2
0
2
Bentley
1
0
1
Men’s Meet
Scores After Day 4 – Men
Team
Day 4
Tampa
349
Drury
336
Indianapolis
302
McKendree
246
Colorado Mesa
206
Grand Valley
156
Henderson State
146
Findlay
142
Nova Southeastern
141.5
Lewis
121
Missouri S&T
119.5
Florida Southern
104
Oklahoma Christian
91
Wayne State
84
Clarion
71
Northern Michigan
65
Wingate
56
West Chester
51
Delta State
43
St. Cloud State
38
Carson-Newman
36
Saginaw Valley
30
Simon Fraser
28
Florida Tech
23
Rollins
20
Texas-Permian Basin
16
Catawba
13
Missouri St. Louis
12
Ouachita Baptist
9
Indiana Univ of PA
7
Davenport
6
Fresno Pacific
6
Mines
6
Montevallo
6
Lynn
3
Day 5 Ups/Downs – Men
Team
All
1650 Free
100 Free
200 Back
200 Breast
Tampa
6/1
1/1
2/0
2/0
1/0
Drury
3/3
0/0
0/2
1/1
2/0
Grand Valley
3/2
1/1
1/0
0/1
1/0
Nova Southeastern
3/1
1/0
1/0
0/1
1/0
McKendree
3/0
1/0
0/0
1/0
1/0
Oklahoma Christian
3/0
1/0
0/0
1/0
1/0
Henderson State
2/1
0/0
2/0
0/0
0/1
Indianapolis
1/4
1/1
0/1
0/1
0/1
Colorado Mesa
1/3
0/0
0/1
1/1
0/1
Wayne State
1/1
1/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Barry
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
Fresno Pacific
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Lynn
1/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
Ouachita Baptist
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
St. Cloud State
1/0
0/0
0/0
1/0
0/0
West Chester
1/0
1/0
0/0
0/0
0/0
Lewis
0/3
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/1
Findlay
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/1
Missouri S&T
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/2
Simon Fraser
0/2
0/0
0/0
0/2
0/0
Wingate
0/2
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
Carson-Newman
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Florida Southern
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Indiana Univ of PA
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
0/1
Northern Michigan
0/1
0/0
0/1
0/0
0/0
Saginaw Valley
0/1
0/1
0/0
0/0
0/0
Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)
