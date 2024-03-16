Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 5 Up/Down Analysis

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 5

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Women’s Meet

Scores After Day 4 – Women

Team Day 4
Nova Southeastern 381
Colorado Mesa 332.5
Drury 287.5
Indianapolis 260.5
Lynn 152
Tampa 132
Findlay 125.5
West Florida 125
Augustana 118
Simon Fraser 102.5
Wingate 94
Wayne State 86
Delta State 77
West Chester 72
Clarion 63
Northern Michigan 59
Grand Valley 50
Henderson State 49
Carson-Newman 47
MSU Mankato 47
McKendree 46
Azusa Pacific 41.5
Oklahoma Christian 31
Mines 29
Lewis 25
Cal State East Bay 22
Florida Southern 18.5
Emmanuel 15
Missouri St. Louis 15
Truman State 10
Southern Connecticut 7
Northern State 5
Hillsdale 4
Indiana Univ of PA 3.5
UNC Pembroke 3
Davenport 2
Jewell 2
University of Mary 2
Bentley 1

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Women

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving
Colorado Mesa 5/2 1/0 0/1 3/0 1/0 0/1
Drury 5/1 0/0 1/1 1/0 3/0 0/0
Nova Southeastern 4/3 3/1 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0
West Florida 3/3 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 2/1
Wayne State 3/2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Clarion 3/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3/1
Lynn 2/2 0/0 2/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Tampa 2/2 0/0 0/0 2/1 0/1 0/0
Grand Valley 2/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Indianapolis 1/6 0/2 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/1
Augustana 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
West Chester 1/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Findlay 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Simon Fraser 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Wingate 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0
Azusa Pacific 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Delta State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
Henderson State 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Jewell 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Missouri St. Louis 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
MSU Mankato 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/3
Truman State 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Cal State East Bay 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Davenport 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Oklahoma Christian 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Rollins 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 1M Diving 400 Free Relay
Drury 124.5 0 21 20 49.5 0 34
Colorado Mesa 116 15 3 41 11 6 40
Nova Southeastern 111 53 9 4 15 0 30
Lynn 73.5 0 33 6.5 6 0 28
West Florida 72 3 0 17 7 35 10
Indianapolis 66.5 15 4 15.5 17 9 6
Wayne State 65 39 0 0 0 14 12
Clarion 52 0 0 0 0 52 0
Tampa 52 0 0 27 3 0 22
Wingate 52 0 5 15 0 0 32
Augustana 36 0 15 0 0 3 18
West Chester 31.5 2 0 0 15.5 0 14
Grand Valley 31 0 12 0 0 17 2
McKendree 26 0 0 0 0 0 26
Carson-Newman 25 0 0 1 0 0 24
Henderson State 20 0 20 0 0 0 0
Findlay 19 0 14 0 5 0 0
Simon Fraser 18 13 1 0 0 0 4
Missouri St. Louis 14 14 0 0 0 0 0
Cal State East Bay 12 0 0 0 4 0 8
Jewell 12 0 0 0 12 0 0
Azusa Pacific 11 0 11 0 0 0 0
Delta State 11 0 0 0 0 11 0
Rollins 9 0 0 0 9 0 0
MSU Mankato 8 0 0 0 0 8 0
Truman State 8 1 7 0 0 0 0
Davenport 5 0 0 5 0 0 0
Oklahoma Christian 3 0 0 3 0 0 0
Florida Southern 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

Projected Day 5 Scores – Women

Team Day 4 Actual Day 5 Scored Prelims Day 5 Projected Rank
Nova Southeastern 381 111 492
Colorado Mesa 332.5 116 448.5
Drury 287.5 124.5 412
Indianapolis 260.5 66.5 327
Lynn 152 73.5 225.5
West Florida 125 72 197
Tampa 132 52 184
Augustana 118 36 154
Wayne State 86 65 151
Wingate 94 52 146
Findlay 125.5 19 144.5
Simon Fraser 102.5 18 120.5
Clarion 63 52 115
West Chester 72 31.5 103.5
Delta State 77 11 88
Grand Valley 50 31 81
Carson-Newman 47 25 72
McKendree 46 26 72
Henderson State 49 20 69
Northern Michigan 59 0 59
MSU Mankato 47 8 55
Azusa Pacific 41.5 11 52.5
Cal State East Bay 22 12 34
Oklahoma Christian 31 3 34
Mines 29 0 29
Missouri St. Louis 15 14 29
Lewis 25 0 25
Florida Southern 18.5 1 19.5
Truman State 10 8 18
Emmanuel 15 0 15
Jewell 2 12 14
Rollins 0 9 9
Davenport 2 5 7
Southern Connecticut 7 0 7
Northern State 5 0 5
Hillsdale 4 0 4
Indiana Univ of PA 3.5 0 3.5
UNC Pembroke 3 0 3
University of Mary 2 0 2
Bentley 1 0 1

Men’s Meet

Scores After Day 4 – Men

Team Day 4
Tampa 349
Drury 336
Indianapolis 302
McKendree 246
Colorado Mesa 206
Grand Valley 156
Henderson State 146
Findlay 142
Nova Southeastern 141.5
Lewis 121
Missouri S&T 119.5
Florida Southern 104
Oklahoma Christian 91
Wayne State 84
Clarion 71
Northern Michigan 65
Wingate 56
West Chester 51
Delta State 43
St. Cloud State 38
Carson-Newman 36
Saginaw Valley 30
Simon Fraser 28
Florida Tech 23
Rollins 20
Texas-Permian Basin 16
Catawba 13
Missouri St. Louis 12
Ouachita Baptist 9
Indiana Univ of PA 7
Davenport 6
Fresno Pacific 6
Mines 6
Montevallo 6
Lynn 3

Day 5 Ups/Downs – Men

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast
Tampa 6/1 1/1 2/0 2/0 1/0
Drury 3/3 0/0 0/2 1/1 2/0
Grand Valley 3/2 1/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Nova Southeastern 3/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0
McKendree 3/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Oklahoma Christian 3/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0
Henderson State 2/1 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/1
Indianapolis 1/4 1/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
Colorado Mesa 1/3 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Wayne State 1/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Barry 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Fresno Pacific 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Lynn 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Ouachita Baptist 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
St. Cloud State 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
West Chester 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lewis 0/3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1
Findlay 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1
Missouri S&T 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Simon Fraser 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0
Wingate 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Florida Southern 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Indiana Univ of PA 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Northern Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Saginaw Valley 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0

Scoring Day 5 Prelims (plus 1650 Free and 400 Free Relay as seeded)

Team All 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay
Tampa 142 25 28 36 13 40
Drury 79 0 8 18 31 22
Grand Valley 79 20 14 3 12 30
McKendree 72 13 0 14 17 28
Henderson State 71 0 36 0 1 34
Nova Southeastern 69 12 17 2 14 24
Colorado Mesa 65 0 2 24 7 32
Indianapolis 60 21 5 6 2 26
Oklahoma Christian 46 11 0 11 20 4
St. Cloud State 25 0 0 15 0 10
Northern Michigan 24 0 6 0 0 18
Saginaw Valley 23 9 0 0 0 14
Findlay 20 2 0 0 6 12
Wayne State 20 20 0 0 0 0
West Chester 16 14 0 0 0 2
Wingate 16 7 0 9 0 0
Florida Southern 15 0 9 0 0 6
Missouri S&T 14 0 0 0 14 0
Barry 12 0 0 12 0 0
Fresno Pacific 12 0 12 0 0 0
Carson-Newman 11 0 3 0 0 8
Lynn 11 0 11 0 0 0
Ouachita Baptist 11 0 0 0 11 0
Lewis 8 1 4 0 3 0
Simon Fraser 5 0 0 5 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 4 0 0 0 4 0

Projected Day 5 Scores – Men

Team Day 4 Actual Day 5 Scored Prelims Day 5 Projected Rank
Tampa 349 142 491
Drury 336 79 415
Indianapolis 302 60 362
McKendree 246 72 318
Colorado Mesa 206 65 271
Grand Valley 156 79 235
Henderson State 146 71 217
Nova Southeastern 141.5 69 210.5
Findlay 142 20 162
Oklahoma Christian 91 46 137
Missouri S&T 119.5 14 133.5
Lewis 121 8 129
Florida Southern 104 15 119
Wayne State 84 20 104
Northern Michigan 65 24 89
Wingate 56 16 72
Clarion 71 0 71
West Chester 51 16 67
St. Cloud State 38 25 63
Saginaw Valley 30 23 53
Carson-Newman 36 11 47
Delta State 43 0 43
Simon Fraser 28 5 33
Florida Tech 23 0 23
Ouachita Baptist 9 11 20
Rollins 20 0 20
Fresno Pacific 6 12 18
Texas-Permian Basin 16 0 16
Lynn 3 11 14
Catawba 13 0 13
Barry 0 12 12
Missouri St. Louis 12 0 12
Indiana Univ of PA 7 4 11
Davenport 6 0 6
Mines 6 0 6
Montevallo 6 0 6

 

