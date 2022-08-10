The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now?

Answer: Michael Phelps‘ former coach Bob Bowman at Arizona State University may be building the biggest pro training group.
David Clossey – “Swim Clossey” – details the what’s what on this news as Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland and 5-time U.S. National Team Member Sierra Schmidt announce their moves to Bowman’s growing pro team. And there are rumors of more big name talent on the edge of announcing their move to Arizona!
World Record Holder Regan Smith To Leave Stanford, Turn Pro & Join Bob Bowman
Olympic Champ Chase Kalisz Will Leave Georgia, Set To Train At ASU With Bob Bowman
5-Time U.S. National Team Member Sierra Schmidt Announces Move to ASU Pro Group
Michael Bohl and Dean Boxall both have more Tokyo gold medals under their training than Bowman does, no?
perhaps Tokyo gold but not total gold over many Olympics
Some validity with Boxall given he only took over SPW between Rio & Tokyo albeit the medal haul for his squad for multiple Worlds plus Tokyo has to be acknowledged.
Bohl’s CV dates back to before Beijing and some of his squad have more than 1 Olympics to their name
Mel Marshall’s Loughborough NTC squad has quite an intl medal swag …. and the Bath NTC isn’t exactly shabby.
This is no way a denigration of this ASU grouping …. or any of the other current US pro squads; but merely saying that the “terms of reference” when speaking of powerful swim training groups should NOT cut-off once you pass US territorial limits.
I would look at major international medals.