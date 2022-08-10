The Best Pro Swim Training Group On Earth Right Now? The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are less than two years away, and pro swimmers are picking where they want to sharpen their swimming swords.

Day 1 Euros Scratches: Top Seeds Proud And Hopkin Drop 50 Fly And 100 Free Two of Great Britain’s top seeds in events on day 1 of Euro’s, Ben Proud and Anna Hopkin, have pulled out of their races on the opening day of the meet.

SwimSwam Breakdown: ASU Pro Group, NCAA 5th Years, & The “2-Year Taper” We discuss Regan Smith and others moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, the fairness of NCAA 5th years, and not “fully tapering” for 2 years.

The 5 Most Important Storylines of the 2022 Euro Champs (Women’s Edition) Freya Anderson was just off the podium at Worlds in June in the women’s 200 free but is the top seed coming into the event here.