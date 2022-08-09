Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Olympic Champ Chase Kalisz Will Leave Georgia, Set To Train At ASU With Bob Bowman

Comments: 12

Did you think Regan Smith moving to Arizona State was enough big swim news for today? Well, you thought wrong. Because Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chase Kalisz just announced on Instagram that he would be leaving his alma mater of Georgia to swim at ASU with his former age group coach, Bob Bowman.

After 10 years it’s finally time to say goodbye to Athens. Thank you to @jack.bauerle & @ugaswimdive for all the incredible memories and experiences!
Excited to be getting back to the old age group coach 😉 Time to get to work! 💪🌵☀️

Kalisz trained at Georgia under head coach Jack Bauerle from 2012, his freshman year of college, up until now. He made the 2016 and 2020 Olympic team in his time at UGA, winning 400 IM silver in Rio and gold in Tokyo. He also earned seven World Championship medals, which he accumulated from swimming at the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022 World Championships. In June 2022, Bauerle announced his retirement from coaching after dedicating 46 years to the sport.

During his age group career, Kalisz swam for the North Baltimore Aquatic Club where Bowman coached from 1996 to 2005. Kalisz will now reunite with Bowman at ASU, where he also coaches reigning 200 and 400 IM world champion Leon Marchand and 400 IM Olympic bronze medalist Hali Flickinger. ASU now has 2/3rd of the men’s 400 IM podium from this year’s World Championships, as gold medalist Marchand and bronze medalist Kalisz both train there now.

At 28 years old, there was speculation that Kalisz could be approaching retirement. However, his decision to change training bases seems to indicate that he is still plaining on training towards at least the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently swam his fastest 400 IM time (4:07.47) since 2017 at Worlds, so that was probably a push for him to keep swimming as well.

12
Mr Piano
18 minutes ago

Let’s goooo

Matt Fallon Goat
23 minutes ago

Bowman’s collecting these pros like infinity stones

12
Mr Piano
Reply to  Matt Fallon Goat
17 minutes ago

Reality is sometimes not disappointing

Tennessee
24 minutes ago

And the best part of this plan is… No one can stop me
-Bob Bowman 2022

CADWALLADER GANG
Reply to  Tennessee
23 minutes ago

*nesty join the chat*

Pvdh
27 minutes ago

Bobs assembling the fckin avengers

Swimmer
Reply to  Pvdh
23 minutes ago

Honestly curious to see what foster could do under him. Prob not gonna happen any time soon tho

Argentina on top 🇦🇷
28 minutes ago

, @Coleman, @Rettta, we need the SS breakdown ASAP. ‼️‼️‼️

Hot news are getting dropped left and right. 🔥🔥

Swimmer
35 minutes ago

ASU to the moon

swimlikeafishdrinklikeafish
44 minutes ago

Makes sense bc Jack retired. Will Jay Litherland and Smogs follow?

USA
Reply to  swimlikeafishdrinklikeafish
32 minutes ago

Smoliga has been there for a while

CanSwim13
Reply to  USA
30 minutes ago

Hopefully she can have a better year..
Disappointing results

