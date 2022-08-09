Izzy Cox of Manta Ray Aquatics Commits to Queens University- Charlotte

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Cox, a 2023 graduate from Lakeside, California, has announced her verbal commitment to Queens University in Charlotte. Cox currently attends Granite Hills High School in addition to training and competing with Manta Ray Aquatics out of El Cajon. She is set to arrive in Charlotte in time for the 2023-2024 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Queens University of Charlotte!! I’d like to thank my parents and coaches for the endless support and helping me make this decision. A special thanks to Coach Dugdale, Coach Lau, and Coach Eriksson for the opportunity to swim for such an amazing team. Go Royals!! 🦁🦁 #committedsw

Cox’s primary events are the 50 and 100 freestyle, although she also dabbles in breaststroke, butterfly, and IM.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 24.62

100 free- 53.63

100 fly- 1:00.90

100 breast- 1:08.31

200 IM- 2:09.17

At the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division I Championships, she swam the 50 and 100 freestyles, qualifying for finals in each. In the 50, Cox swam a 24.89 in prelims to qualify 5th. This was .27 seconds away from her personal best. Later, in finals, she swam 24.94 and finished 7th overall. In the 100, she finished 9th in both prelims and finals, finishing 9th in 53.89 seconds.

Queens University of Charlotte is one of the latest Division II schools to begin transitioning to Division I. The swim team will compete as part of the Coast Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) conference. With the move expected to be complete by the 2026-2027 season, Queens will still be allowed to vie for conference titles but will not be able to compete at NCAAs during the transitional period.

Queens is expected to be fully transitioned to Division I in time for Cox’s senior season with the Royals. Cox’s best times would have placed her 13th among the Royals in both the 50 and 100 freestyles last season.

