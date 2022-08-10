5-Time U.S. National Team Member Sierra Schmidt Announces Move to ASU Pro Group

If you thought the news of swimmers joining the Arizona State University pro group had come to an end: You. Were. Wrong. A few hours ago, Pan American Games, World Junior Championships, and Jr Pan Pacs Gold medalist Sierra Schmidt announced she will also be joining the ASU pro group under head coach Bob Bowman.

The former Michigan Wolverine has been a mainstay on the U.S. National Team roster, having been named a member of the team for 5 seasons. She was also a 2x member of the U.S. National Junior Team.

Super excited to announce that I will be joining the @sundevilswimdive Pro Group under @coach_bowman! I’m so grateful for this opportunity to swim for Coach Bowman once again, and work with some of the best swimmers in the world! – Sierra Schmidt on Instagram

Schmidt checks off another box for the group of women’s pro swimmers training at ASU, adding a distance swimmer into the mix. The group already features Olympic medalists Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga, and as of today as well, Regan Smith, another Olympic medalist and World Record holder.

Following her graduation from Michigan in spring of 2021, Schmidt returned to her birthplace of Scottsdale, AZ, and trained under her father, Joseph Schmidt. She went to the Olympic Trials Wave II meet last summer, where she had a great showing. Schmidt finished 6th in the 400 free (4:09.11), 7th in the 1500 free (16:08.69), and 8th in the 800 free (8:39.51) at Trials.

This past fall, she announced she would be training at Scottsdale Aquatic Club, where she’s been training since. Schmidt went to the International Team Trials in April, only competing in the 1500 free, where she finished 8th.

The speculation upon Schmidt’s move back to Arizona was that she’d go to train under Bowman. She’s previously trained under Bowman during her time at North Baltimore Aquatic Club, before she began her collegiate career at Michigan.

Here are Schmidt’s lifetime best times in her top LCM events:

1500 free – 16:06.85

800 free – 8:27.13

400 free – 4:07.47

200 free – 2:00.65

200 fly – 2:12.80

