Kristof Milak Adds Freestyle To Butterfly For European Championships

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

With the entry lists for the 2022 European Aquatics Championships now published, we know that Hungary’s world record holder Kristof Milak will be broadening his horizons.

Beyond the 100m and 200m butterfly events, the latter of which he reigns as the current world record holder, Olympic champion and world champion, 22-year-old Milak is entered in the 100m and 200m free.

Milak’s coach Balázs Virth says of his multi-faceted protege, “His training has changed a bit, so we put more emphasis on speed.

“Many people have asked me what results I expect from it. Well, since I don’t like to guess and I don’t usually talk about the color or number of medals, I’ll just say that Kristóf is in good shape. What does that mean? I think everyone knows the answer.”

Milak ranks as the 12th seed in the 100m free with an entry time of 48.24 while he enters Rome as the 6th seed in the 200m free with a seed time of 1:45.74. At the 2020 Eurpean Championships, which actually took place last year due to pandemic postponement, it took 47.74 in the 100m and 1:45.34 in the 200m to make it onto the podium.

However, Mila, himself says that medals themselves are not the sole goal.

“At the European Championships, I will start in many races than before the finals which will require much more tactical racing.

“I have to save my energy during the preliminaries, so in Rome, my goal will not be primarily to finish at the top.” (Blikk)

At the very least Milak will try to defend his 100m and 200m European Championships golds from last year when he established new meet records of 50.18 and 1:51.1.10, respectively.