William & Mary Gains First 2023 Commitment from Versatile Will Juricak

Will Juricak from New Hill, North Carolina has announced his commitment to stay in-state and attend the College of William and Mary.

“Proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at William & Mary in the fall of 2023. I’m honored for this opportunity and look forward to being a part of Tribe Swimming. Thank you to my parents, coaches, and teammates who have always been there for me. GO TRIBE!”

Juricack is a rising senior at Apex Friendship High School in Apex, North Carolina. He represented the school at the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championship in the 200 IM, placing 8th overall (1:54.39). At the club level, he competes for the TAC Titans based out of Cary, North Carolina. At the end of the short course season in March, Juricack competed at the 2022 Sectionals Championship in Cary, finaling in the 200 breaststroke, 200 freestyle, and 500 freestyle. He also posted a best time in the 200 freestyle (1:41.01), dropping over a half second off of his previous best from late December 2021.

Best Times SCY:

200 Freestyle – 1:41.01

500 Freestyle – 4:32.95

200 IM – 1:53.59

400 IM – 4:00.88

100 Breaststroke – 58.78

200 Breaststroke – 2:05.21

As a freshman, Juricack will immediately be a contributor to William and Mary’s roster as the team continues to rebuild after the program was cut in 2020 and later reinstated.. His best time in the 200 freestyle would have ranked 2nd on the team’s roster last season, giving him a chance to also contribute to the 800 freestyle relay. In the 500 freestyle, he would have led the roster by almost 3 seconds with his personal best. In addition to his strength in the freestyle events, Juricack would have held the 4th fastest time in the 200 breaststroke, the 5th fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, and the 4th fastest time in the 200 IM.

At the 2022 CAA Championships, the William and Mary men finished 5th out of 5 teams. The team was led by Graham Hertweck, who finished 3rd in the 100 freestyle (44.30) and the 50 freestyle (20.06). Juricack’s best times in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle would have placed 12th and 6th, respectively.

Juricack is William and Mary’s first commitment from the high school class of 2023 on the men’s side.

