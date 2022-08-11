Rainy Week Forecasted in Rome, Italy for Outdoor European Championships

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)

Rome, Italy

Parco Del Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Weather forecasts are calling for a rainy week at the European Champs.

According to the 10 day forecast on weather.com, there will be a chance of rain everyday next week in the city of Rome, Italy during the 2022 European Championships, including days of thunderstorms on Tuesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 11.

Weather Forecast for the 2022 European Championships:

Day Forecast High Temperature Chance of Rain Winds Thursday 8/11 Thunderstroms 90° 68% N 9 mph Friday 8/12 Partially Cloudy 89° 24% NNW 11 mph Saturday 8/13 Partially Cloudy 86° 24% NNW 11 mph Sunday 8/14 Sunny 90° 1% NNW 13 mph Monday 8/15 Sunny 89° 24% SSE 13 mph Tuesday 8/16 Thunderstroms 90° 57% SSE 13 mph Wednesday 8/17 Partially Cloudy 93° 24% SSE 12 mph

In Rome, the average temperature for the month of August traditionally runs at about 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with some days reaching into the lower 90s. In addition, the city averages 3.3 rainy days in August, or about 1.45” of rainfall, meaning both the temperature and predicted rainfall for the meet are well beyond the city’s average.

In most situations, rain would have little impact on an event of this caliber. However, these Championships are being held at the Parco Del Foro Italico, an outdoor facility. With this, the meet could potentially see rain delays or even cancellations of events or condensing of semi-finals. Mentally, this could be an issue for competitors as they need to adjust their pre-race routines to comply with such delays. It also may cause some scheduling issues, especially if a session is canceled and its events need to be rescheduled.

Plus, storms in the area could affect the winds for some of the races, resulting in abnormally fast or slow performances, especially in the 50s. Back in 2014, Sarah Sjostrom shattered the 50 butterfly world record by .64 seconds swimming in an abnormally strong tailwind at the Swedish Championships. Her time of 24.43 still stands as the fastest in history by a wide margin, despite the fact that the record is over 8 years old, proof of both Sjostrom’s dominance as a competitor and the strength that a tailwind can provide.

The rain and heat will also have an impact on viewing the competition for spectators, as only one of the stadium’s grandstands is covered.

SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale, who is at the meet, reported that crews were still working on preparing the venue for the meet as of 10PM local time on Wednesday evening.