Kelsey Jackson Hands Commitment to Div. II Minnesota St. University – Moorehead

Kelsey Jackson from Canton, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to NCAA Division II Minnesota State University – Moorehead for the fall of 2023.

Jackson swims for Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club out of Woodstock, Georgia, where she specializes in the backstroke and freestyle events. At the recent 2022 Georgia Senior Championships, Jackson posted best times in both the 50 backstroke (31.79) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.85) in the long course pool.

Best Times (SCY):

100 backstroke: 59.52

200 backstroke: 2:12.92

50 freestyle: 27.07

100 freestyle: 57.71

200 freestyle: 2:04.33

With her best times in the backstroke events, Jackson should have an immediate impact on MSU’s roster. Her personal best in the 100 backstroke would have ranked 4th on the roster, while her time in the 200 backstroke would have ranked 1st. With some more development in the sprint freestyle events, Jackson could also become a relay contributor. Her time in the 100 freestyle would have ranked 9th on the roster, while her 200 freestyle would have also ranked 9th.

Last season, the MSU women finished 5th out of 9 teams at the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships. The team was led by Alexis Bray and Katelin Winter, who combined for several top 8 finishes. Winter took 1st in the 200 fly (2:05.53) and 6th in the 200 freestyle (1:53.32). Bray, meanwhile, finished 8th in the 100 freestyle (52.36) and 11th in the 50 freestyle (23.77), earning an NCAA B-cut in the latter of the two events.

With her commitment, Jackson is slated to join Lucie Smith, Meghan Swanson, and Cami Mayo in Minnesota State’s class of 2027.

