East Boston HS Celebrates the Retirement of Longtime Swim Coach Dave Arinella After 48 Years

East Boston High School in Massachusetts is celebrating the retirement of longtime head swim coach Dave Arinella.

Arinella began coaching at East Boston High School in 1976, recently wrapping up his 48th year with the Jets. The team closed the season with a victory over Arlington Catholic on January 30, marking Arinella’s 295th career victory.

During the meet at East Boston’s Paris Street Pool, the crowd was alive with celebration of Arinella’s career. After the meet’s conclusion, Arinella told the Boston Herald, “It warms the heart (to see so many come out). I kept it all together until such time that I saw my grandson, then I lost it. … To be able to coach for 48 years, who does that? Who does anything for 48 years? I’m thrilled.”

Alongside friends and family of the East Boston Swim Team, 41 of Arinella’s former swimmers also came back to witness his final competition. Arinella mentioned the excitement he experienced in seeing his former athletes. “Forty-one captains came back here today,” he said, “that’s the thrill of my life.”

Ramy Laribi, a 2021 graduate of East Boston who qualified for the State Championships under Arinella spoke highly of his former coach. “He’s amazing,” Laribi stated. “He’s changed a lot of lives, and inspired people. Everybody likes him, everybody knows him. He’s a legend in East Boston.”

As an author for SwimSwam I don’t often get the chance to work on a piece so prominent to my own swimming career. Throughout my high school career, I was fortunate to compete against Arinella’s Jets once-per year.

That meet was the highlight of every swim season, where we were given the opportunity to compete against one of the finest coaches in the state of Massachusetts in a fun, competitive environment.

I vividly recall the humility Coach Arinella showcased on the pool deck and the sportsmanship shown by his team, marked by a celebratory pizza party at the conclusion of every dual meet. Coach Arinella was actually the first person to congratulate me when I earned my first State Championship cut back in 2016, a true testament to his character. Now, I would like to take the chance to return the favor and congratulate Coach Arinella for his time on the pool deck, being an inspiring coach, both in the pool, and outside of it.