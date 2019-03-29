2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Cal Leads Day 3 With 8 A-Final Swims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Thanks in part to a re-swim from sophomore Daniel Carr that catapulted him from first alternate in 17th (45.45) to 4th (44.86), Cal leads all teams on day 3 with both the most individual finals swims (9) and A-final appearances (8). Texas, currently sitting in 2nd place in the team standings after day 2, has the 2nd most overall finals swims individually (7) and A-final appearances (5).
The biggest push for the Golden Bears came in the first two events of the morning – the 400 IM where they put 3 up in the A-final (projected 45 points) and the 100 fly where they put 2 up in the A-final and 1 down in the B-final (projected 39 points). Put this in comparison to Texas who will not score a single point in the 400 IM and 100 fly, but stacked up in the 200 free to put 3 up in the A-final and 1 down (9th) in the B-final (projected 48 points). After those 3 events, it appears to be a wash between the two teams for the rest of the session (excluding 3-meter diving, which favors Texas). Regardless, Cal is projected to score 160 points tonight compared to Texas’ 132.
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best during prelims. In prelims at the NCAA Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Day 3 – A/B Finalists*
*3-meter diving not included
|Individual
|Relays
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|200 Medley Relay
|California
|8/1
|1/0
|3/0
|2/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|Texas
|5/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/1
|0/1
|2/0
|1/0
|Indiana
|4/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|1/1
|2/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Louisville
|3/2
|1/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|NC State
|2/5
|1/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1/0
|Florida
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Arizona
|2/1
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Missouri
|2/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Georgia
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Virginia
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Stanford
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Southern Cali
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|Ohio State
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Georgia Tech
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Harvard
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|Penn
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Minnesota
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Grand Canyon
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Alabama
|0/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/0
|Arizona State
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Florida State
|0/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Texas A&M
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Purdue
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Princeton
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Towson
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Auburn
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Hawaii
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|South Carolina
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Missouri State
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
Cal fans start to complain about diving in 3…2…1
SwimSwamSwum DiveDoveDUMB
Texas fans complaining about Cal fans complaining about diving in…-1,…-2,…-3.
Nice. I consider myself more of a Michigan fan though. Anyway, I am always up to watch some fast swimming regardless of what cap their wearing
Sorry, couldn’t resist. Being a big fan of both Eddie and Dave, I get tired of the noise.
IF Cal does win, it will be huge because their divers don’t score at all.
Texas fans start to complain about re-swims in 3 2 1…
alabama fans*
What in the heck is happening at Tennessee? Zero individual swims thus far even with 2 seeds at 4th position? Diving is carrying swimming in MAN Vol land! Thank goodness – give that diving coach a raise!!!