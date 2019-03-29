2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Cal Leads Day 3 With 8 A-Final Swims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks in part to a re-swim from sophomore Daniel Carr that catapulted him from first alternate in 17th (45.45) to 4th (44.86), Cal leads all teams on day 3 with both the most individual finals swims (9) and A-final appearances (8). Texas, currently sitting in 2nd place in the team standings after day 2, has the 2nd most overall finals swims individually (7) and A-final appearances (5).

The biggest push for the Golden Bears came in the first two events of the morning – the 400 IM where they put 3 up in the A-final (projected 45 points) and the 100 fly where they put 2 up in the A-final and 1 down in the B-final (projected 39 points). Put this in comparison to Texas who will not score a single point in the 400 IM and 100 fly, but stacked up in the 200 free to put 3 up in the A-final and 1 down (9th) in the B-final (projected 48 points). After those 3 events, it appears to be a wash between the two teams for the rest of the session (excluding 3-meter diving, which favors Texas). Regardless, Cal is projected to score 160 points tonight compared to Texas’ 132.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best during prelims. In prelims at the NCAA Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day 3 – A/B Finalists*

*3-meter diving not included