2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

We’re on to day 3 at the Texas Swimming Center, and the first three sessions have been barn-burners. Pool records have fallen in every single event so far – and that trend could continue today in the busiest prelims session of the week. It’ll be six prelims swimming events this morning plus the 3-meter dive qualifying.

In the 400 IM, it’s Abrahm DeVine going for his second-straight national title. He’s also chasing a Chase Kalisz pool record: 3:34.50. DeVine was 3:35.2 last year, but saved his best stuff for the final. Michigan’s Charlie Swanson is the only other returning A finalist and the top incoming seed, with Cal’s Mike Thomas on his heels.

In the 100 fly, Vini Lanza of Indiana is the top returner – he was third last year behind two seniors. He’s the second seed behind Michigan’s Miles Smachlo – but watch out for returning A finalist Ryan Hoffer, who seems to be on a tear for Cal after winning the 50 free last night.

The 200 free should be a blast – it’s perhaps the most hyped showdown of the meet. Townley Haas is looking for his fourth-consecutive national title, and to take back the American record that Dean Farris broke on Wednesday night. Meanwhile Cal’s 200 IM champ Andrew Seliskar is the top incoming seed at 1:30.86, and he went 1:30.1 from a flat start on the 800 free relay Wednesday. (Farris isn’t swimming the event, instead going after the 100 back).

In the 100 breast, we’ve got American record-holder Ian Finnerty seeking his second-consecutive title. He was a tick off the fastest relay split in history last night, splitting 49.60 on an Indiana relay that was the second-fastest in history. He’s joined by two more men who split sub-50 last night: USC’s Carsten Vissering (49.91) and Minnesota’s Max McHugh (49.97).

The 100 back features Farris in the third seed, leading the first circle-seeded heat. NC State’s Coleman Stewart is the defending NCAA champ and the top seed, and he’ll lead the final heat. Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev should also be in the hunt as the leader of the other circle-seeded heat.

And finally, there’s the 200 medley relay. USC won last year but lost three of its four legs, leaving things wide open this year. Alabama comes in with the fastest time this year by two tenths, but it’ll depend on whether backstroker Zane Waddell can once again challenge Ryan Murphy’s fastest backstroke split in history (he was 20.22 at SECs; Murphy went 20.20 in 2016) – so far, Waddell has been well off his best times.

NC State can pretty much use its best swimmers on both remaining relays, with Coleman Stewart already sitting out the 200 free relay and Justin Ress the 400 medley. Indiana should be in the mix after their dominating 400 medley win last night, and Cal (2nd last year) should also be a strong contender, if they can get a sprinty enough breaststroke split. And don’t count out the home team – the Longhorns have a number of lineup options but should be strong contenders with breaststroker Charlie Scheinfeld swimming great and filling the Longhorns’ big hole last season.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Austin. And follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for even more up-to-the-second highlights.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Prelims

NCAA record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

American record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

U.S. Open record:Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

Meet record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42

2018 Champion: Abrahm DeVine, Stanford – 3:35.29

100 BUTTERFLY – Prelims

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida -42.80

200 FREESTYLE – Prelims

100 BREASTSTROKE – Prelims

100 BACKSTROKE – Prelims

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49

2018 Champion: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.58

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Prelims

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

American Record: Cal (2017) – 1:21.88

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

2018 Champion: USC – 1:21.82

