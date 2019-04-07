2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Top 10 Teams Point Changes

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Live results

The story of this year’s NCAA championships was the performance of Cal’s sophomores. As a group they scored 178 points, more than double the already substantial 87.5 points they scored in 2018. That’s a pretty broad analysis, so let’s dive into the individual point change numbers a bit. The analysis below only considers swimmers that qualified for this year’s meet.

Cal had three swimmers who scored at least 20 points more than they did last year. The rest of the teams that finished in the top 10 combined had 4 swimmers who picked up at least 20 points. Sean Grieshop picked up 39 points (49 this year, 10 last year), Trenton Julian picked up 24 (36, 12), and Pavel Sendyk picked up 20 (35, 15).

The other swimmers who picked up at least that many on top 10 teams were Brendan Casey of Virginia who picked up 33 (33, 0), Dean Farris of Harvard who picked up 23 (53, 30), Paul DeLakis of Ohio State who picked up 21 (27, 6), and Ryan Harty of Texas who gained 21 (24, 3).

Cal only had two swimmers who dropped points this year (Bryce Mefford -10, and Carson Sand -6) compared to 9 who were better than last year.

By comparison, Texas had 4 swimmers drop points this year (Townley Haas -9, Austin Katz -18, Sam Pomajevich -24, and Jacob Cornish -4) compared to 5 swimmers that gained points.

In total Cal gained 140.5 individual points from returning swimmers while Texas had a net change of +4 individual points.

Indiana also had a bit of a rough go. They had a net change of -19 points. Their biggest gain came from Zach Apple who picked up 8.5 points, but their divers Andrew Capobianco and James Connor were a combined -28.

NC State were +10 over last year. Coleman Stewart led the way with +15 individual points. Andreas Vazaios had the biggest drop off with a -12.

Outside of Cal, the biggest points gains in the top 10 came from Ohio State who were +51 overall. They were led by DeLakis and junior Noah Lense who was +9. Next best were Virginia who were +43.

Point gains are not the be all, end all metric for team improvement. We also need to consider time change. I will be looking at that next week.

Team Net Changes

No Senior points are how many points that swimmer scored in a re scoring of last year’s national meet with the seniors removed.

Cal

Overall: +140.5

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Seliskar, Andrew SR 60 47 13 50 Grieshop, Sean SO 49 10 39 32 Hoffer, Ryan SO 45 26.5 18.5 39.5 Julian, Trenton SO 36 12 24 14 Sendyk, Pawel JR 35 15 20 20 Carr, Daniel SO 32 13 19 20 Thomas, Mike SR 32 27 5 42 Quah, Zheng JR 29 19 10 39 Whitley, Reece FR 29 Norman, Nick SR 16 16 0 18 Mefford, Bryce SO 16 26 -10 28 Jensen, Michael JR 8 0 8 11 Sand, Carson SR 1 7 -6 24 Robinson, Johnny SO 0 0 0 0 Arvidsson, Karl JR 0 0 0 0 Callahan, Connor JR 0 0 0 0

Texas

Overall: +4

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Shebat, John SR 51 34 17 34 Windle, Jordan SO 47 45 2 47 Haas, Townley SR 44 53 -9 56 Campbell, Grayson JR 28 23 5 25 Kibler, Drew FR 25 Harty, Ryan JR 24 3 21 13 Katz, Austin SO 17 35 -18 35 Newkirk, Jeff SR 16 9 7 16 Krueger, Daniel FR 15 Jackson, Tate SR 12 12 0 22 Cornish, Jacob JR 9 13 -4 18 Scheinfeld, Charlie FR 6 Sannem, Jake SO 5 0 5 0 Holter, Max SR 2 0 2 0 Yeager, Chris SO 0 0 0 0 Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 Vines, Braden FR 0 Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 24 -24 33 Zettle, Alex FR 0 Merritt, Reed JR 0 0 0 0

Indiana

Overall: -19

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Lanza, Vini SR 52 45 7 52 Finnerty, Ian SR 48 51 -3 54 Apple, Zach SR 47 38.5 8.5 46.5 Capobianco, Andrew SO 20 33 -13 35 Brinegar, Michael FR 17 Connor, James SR 14 29 -15 31 Backes, Zane FR 14 Samy, Mohamed JR 11.5 21 -9.5 27 Fantoni, Gabriel SO 7 0 7 2 Calvillo, Mikey FR 7 Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 1 -1 11.5 Mathias, Van FR 0 Gould, Mory SO 0 0 0 0

NC State

Overall: +10

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Stewart, Coleman JR 49 34 15 43 Vazaios, Andreas SR 41 53 -12 56 Ress, Justin SR 25 23 2 33 Korstanje, Nyls FR 9 McIntyre, Jack JR 6 0 6 0 Knowles, Eric SO 6 0 6 0 Hensley, Noah SR 3 0 3 0 Molacek, Jacob SR 3 14 -11 26 Bretscher, James SR 1 0 1 0 Kiesler, Gil SO 0 0 0 0 Graber, Daniel SR 0 0 0 0

Louisville

Overall: +20.5

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Albiero, Nicolas SO 37 22 15 26 Somov, Evgenii SO 15 12 3 17.5 Harting, Zach SR 13 5.5 7.5 10.5 Acosta, Marcelo SR 13 23 -10 28 Whyte, Mitchell FR 6 Barna, Andrej JR 3 1 2 11 Sos, Daniel SO 3 0 3 6 Piszczorowicz, Bart FR 0 Sofianidis, Nikos SO 0 0 0 0

Florida

Overall: +23

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Smith, Kieran FR 25 Rooney, Maxime JR 15 0 15 0.5 Beach, Clark SO 13 0 13 1 Baqlah, Khader JR 10 16 -6 26 Stokowski, Kacper FR 9 Finke, Bobby FR 5 Freeman, Trey FR 2 Sanders, Grant JR 1 0 1 3 Lebed, Alex SR 0 0 0 0 Davis, Will FR 0 Guarente, Marco JR 0 0 0 0 Hillis, Dillon FR 0 Main, Bayley SR 0 0 0 0 Balogh, Brennan SR 0 0 0 0 Gezmis, Erge SO 0 0 0 0

Alabama

Overall: +16

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Howard, Robert SR 30 19 11 27 Waddell, Zane JR 5 5 0 11 Bams, Laurent SR 5 0 5 0 Disette, Sam SO 0 0 0 0 Perera, Nicholas FR 0

Harvard

Overall: +28

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points Farris, Dean JR 53 30 23 40 Novak, Brennan SR 11 3 8 8 Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 0 0 0 Gures, Umitcan FR 0 Zarian, Michael SO 0 0 0 0 Houck, Logan SR 0 3 -3 12

Ohio State

Overall: +51

Name Year 2019 Points 2018 Points Diff 2018 No Senior Points DeLakis, Paul SO 27 6 21 10 Canova, Joseph SO 12 0 12 0 Lense, Noah JR 9 0 9 6 Daniels-Freeman, Aaron SR 7 3 4 5 Loy, Andrew JR 5 0 5 2 Fielding, Jacob FR 3 Siler, Jacob SO 0 0 0 2 Painhas, Henrique SR 0 0 0 2.5 Mathews, Jason FR 0 Law, Christopher SR 0 0 0 0 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 Salazar, Michael SR 0 0 0 0

Virginia

Overall: +43