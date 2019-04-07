2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Top 10 Teams Point Changes

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Live results
The story of this year’s NCAA championships was the performance of Cal’s sophomores. As a group they scored 178 points, more than double the already substantial 87.5 points they scored in 2018. That’s a pretty broad analysis, so let’s dive into the individual point change numbers a bit. The analysis below only considers swimmers that qualified for this year’s meet.
Cal had three swimmers who scored at least 20 points more than they did last year. The rest of the teams that finished in the top 10 combined had 4 swimmers who picked up at least 20 points. Sean Grieshop picked up 39 points (49 this year, 10 last year), Trenton Julian picked up 24 (36, 12), and Pavel Sendyk picked up 20 (35, 15).
The other swimmers who picked up at least that many on top 10 teams were Brendan Casey of Virginia who picked up 33 (33, 0), Dean Farris of Harvard who picked up 23 (53, 30), Paul DeLakis of Ohio State who picked up 21 (27, 6), and Ryan Harty of Texas who gained 21 (24, 3).
Cal only had two swimmers who dropped points this year (Bryce Mefford -10, and Carson Sand -6) compared to 9 who were better than last year.
By comparison, Texas had 4 swimmers drop points this year (Townley Haas -9, Austin Katz -18, Sam Pomajevich -24, and Jacob Cornish -4) compared to 5 swimmers that gained points.
In total Cal gained 140.5 individual points from returning swimmers while Texas had a net change of +4 individual points.
Indiana also had a bit of a rough go. They had a net change of -19 points. Their biggest gain came from Zach Apple who picked up 8.5 points, but their divers Andrew Capobianco and James Connor were a combined -28.
NC State were +10 over last year. Coleman Stewart led the way with +15 individual points. Andreas Vazaios had the biggest drop off with a -12.
Outside of Cal, the biggest points gains in the top 10 came from Ohio State who were +51 overall. They were led by DeLakis and junior Noah Lense who was +9. Next best were Virginia who were +43.
Point gains are not the be all, end all metric for team improvement. We also need to consider time change. I will be looking at that next week.
Team Net Changes
No Senior points are how many points that swimmer scored in a re scoring of last year’s national meet with the seniors removed.
Cal
Overall: +140.5
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Seliskar, Andrew
|SR
|60
|47
|13
|50
|Grieshop, Sean
|SO
|49
|10
|39
|32
|Hoffer, Ryan
|SO
|45
|26.5
|18.5
|39.5
|Julian, Trenton
|SO
|36
|12
|24
|14
|Sendyk, Pawel
|JR
|35
|15
|20
|20
|Carr, Daniel
|SO
|32
|13
|19
|20
|Thomas, Mike
|SR
|32
|27
|5
|42
|Quah, Zheng
|JR
|29
|19
|10
|39
|Whitley, Reece
|FR
|29
|Norman, Nick
|SR
|16
|16
|0
|18
|Mefford, Bryce
|SO
|16
|26
|-10
|28
|Jensen, Michael
|JR
|8
|0
|8
|11
|Sand, Carson
|SR
|1
|7
|-6
|24
|Robinson, Johnny
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arvidsson, Karl
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Callahan, Connor
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
Texas
Overall: +4
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Shebat, John
|SR
|51
|34
|17
|34
|Windle, Jordan
|SO
|47
|45
|2
|47
|Haas, Townley
|SR
|44
|53
|-9
|56
|Campbell, Grayson
|JR
|28
|23
|5
|25
|Kibler, Drew
|FR
|25
|Harty, Ryan
|JR
|24
|3
|21
|13
|Katz, Austin
|SO
|17
|35
|-18
|35
|Newkirk, Jeff
|SR
|16
|9
|7
|16
|Krueger, Daniel
|FR
|15
|Jackson, Tate
|SR
|12
|12
|0
|22
|Cornish, Jacob
|JR
|9
|13
|-4
|18
|Scheinfeld, Charlie
|FR
|6
|Sannem, Jake
|SO
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Holter, Max
|SR
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Yeager, Chris
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Willenbring, Matthew
|FR
|0
|Vines, Braden
|FR
|0
|Pomajevich, Sam
|SO
|0
|24
|-24
|33
|Zettle, Alex
|FR
|0
|Merritt, Reed
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indiana
Overall: -19
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Lanza, Vini
|SR
|52
|45
|7
|52
|Finnerty, Ian
|SR
|48
|51
|-3
|54
|Apple, Zach
|SR
|47
|38.5
|8.5
|46.5
|Capobianco, Andrew
|SO
|20
|33
|-13
|35
|Brinegar, Michael
|FR
|17
|Connor, James
|SR
|14
|29
|-15
|31
|Backes, Zane
|FR
|14
|Samy, Mohamed
|JR
|11.5
|21
|-9.5
|27
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|SO
|7
|0
|7
|2
|Calvillo, Mikey
|FR
|7
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|SO
|0
|1
|-1
|11.5
|Mathias, Van
|FR
|0
|Gould, Mory
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
NC State
Overall: +10
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Stewart, Coleman
|JR
|49
|34
|15
|43
|Vazaios, Andreas
|SR
|41
|53
|-12
|56
|Ress, Justin
|SR
|25
|23
|2
|33
|Korstanje, Nyls
|FR
|9
|McIntyre, Jack
|JR
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Knowles, Eric
|SO
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Hensley, Noah
|SR
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Molacek, Jacob
|SR
|3
|14
|-11
|26
|Bretscher, James
|SR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kiesler, Gil
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graber, Daniel
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
Louisville
Overall: +20.5
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Albiero, Nicolas
|SO
|37
|22
|15
|26
|Somov, Evgenii
|SO
|15
|12
|3
|17.5
|Harting, Zach
|SR
|13
|5.5
|7.5
|10.5
|Acosta, Marcelo
|SR
|13
|23
|-10
|28
|Whyte, Mitchell
|FR
|6
|Barna, Andrej
|JR
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Sos, Daniel
|SO
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Piszczorowicz, Bart
|FR
|0
|Sofianidis, Nikos
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
Florida
Overall: +23
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Smith, Kieran
|FR
|25
|Rooney, Maxime
|JR
|15
|0
|15
|0.5
|Beach, Clark
|SO
|13
|0
|13
|1
|Baqlah, Khader
|JR
|10
|16
|-6
|26
|Stokowski, Kacper
|FR
|9
|Finke, Bobby
|FR
|5
|Freeman, Trey
|FR
|2
|Sanders, Grant
|JR
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Lebed, Alex
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, Will
|FR
|0
|Guarente, Marco
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hillis, Dillon
|FR
|0
|Main, Bayley
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balogh, Brennan
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gezmis, Erge
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alabama
Overall: +16
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Howard, Robert
|SR
|30
|19
|11
|27
|Waddell, Zane
|JR
|5
|5
|0
|11
|Bams, Laurent
|SR
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Disette, Sam
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perera, Nicholas
|FR
|0
Harvard
Overall: +28
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Farris, Dean
|JR
|53
|30
|23
|40
|Novak, Brennan
|SR
|11
|3
|8
|8
|Marcoux, Raphael
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gures, Umitcan
|FR
|0
|Zarian, Michael
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houck, Logan
|SR
|0
|3
|-3
|12
Ohio State
Overall: +51
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|DeLakis, Paul
|SO
|27
|6
|21
|10
|Canova, Joseph
|SO
|12
|0
|12
|0
|Lense, Noah
|JR
|9
|0
|9
|6
|Daniels-Freeman, Aaron
|SR
|7
|3
|4
|5
|Loy, Andrew
|JR
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Fielding, Jacob
|FR
|3
|Siler, Jacob
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Painhas, Henrique
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|Mathews, Jason
|FR
|0
|Law, Christopher
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|FR
|0
|Salazar, Michael
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
Virginia
Overall: +43
|Name
|Year
|2019 Points
|2018 Points
|Diff
|2018 No Senior Points
|Casey, Brendan
|SR
|33
|0
|33
|10
|Fong, Zach
|SR
|14
|5
|9
|21
|Keblish, Bryce
|SR
|4
|0
|4
|11
|Storch, Casey
|FR
|4
|Clark, Joe
|JR
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Schubert, Ted
|JR
|2
|5
|-3
|18
|Shelton, Ian
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magnan, Sam
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Baker, Ryan
|JR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Creedon, Walker
|FR
|0
|Wozencraft, Cooper
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otto, Matthew
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Barnum, Keefer
|SO
|0
|0
|0
|0
