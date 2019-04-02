Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Ties for #7 All-Time Total NCAA Team Titles Won

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After winning their first NCAA team title since 2014, the Cal Bears moved up in the all-time rankings for the total team championships won. Cal’s 2019 NCAA team title now adds to their 6 titles won ever (1979, 1980, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019). They are now tied with the IU Hoosiers for the 7th-most team titles

Top 10 Total Team Championships
Rank Team Titles
1 Texas 14
2 Michigan 12
3 Ohio State 11
4 USC 9
T-5 Auburn 8
T-5 Stanford 8
T-7 Indiana 6
T-7 Cal 6
9 Yale 4
10 Florida 2

*Note: Scored team champions were not officially recognized by the NCAA until 1937, though there were declared champions by media prior to that.

Over the 4-day meet, 21 new event titles were won. Both Cal and Texas won 5 titles each over the meet, which combined to give the top two times nearly half of the 21 titles up for grabs at the meet. 3rd-place Indiana was right behind with 4 titles won, and Harvard’s Dean Farris scored 2 titles for the Crimson. Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Alabama, and NC State also had individual champions during the meet. Looking at the all-time rankings, Harvard was the only team to move up in placement, jumping from 27th to 25th. That breaks their previous tie with Arizona State and now ties them with Washington and Purdue at 12 total titles. Michigan maintains their top spot, with a whooping 166 individual titles won.

Total Individual Titles
Team 2018 Total 2019 Titles New Total Rank
Michigan 165 1 166 1
Stanford 149 1 150 2
Texas 135 5 140 3
Cal 85 5 90 6
Indiana 84 4 88 7
Tennessee 44 1 45 12
Alabama 14 1 15 T-22
NC State 14 1 15 T-22
Harvard 10 2 12 T-25

*Relays count as one title, diving is included

Updated Total Individual Titles
Team Titles
Michigan 166
Stanford 150
Texas 140
USC 123
Ohio St. 119
California 90
Indiana 88
Yale 60
Auburn 59
Florida 54
Arizona 52
Tennessee 45
UCLA 41
Northwestern 31
Miami (FL) 30
SMU 28
Michigan St. 22
Princeton 22
Iowa 21
Georgia 21
Minnesota 16
Alabama 15
NC State 15
Rutgers 13
Washington 12
Purdue 12
Harvard 12
Arizona St. 10
Long Beach St. 9
Columbia 8
Navy 8
Illinois 7
Florida St. 6
BYU 4
Duke 4
La Salle 4
Louisville 4
North Carolina 4
Virginia 4
Cincinnati 3
Texas-Arlington 3
Wayne St. (MI) 3
Williams 3
Wisconsin 3
Arkansas 2
Dartmouth 2
LSU 2
Oklahoma 2
Air Force 1
Amherst 1
Army West Point 1
Brown 1
Cornell 1
Denver 1
Fla. Atlantic 1
Frank. & Marsh. 1
Georgia Tech 1
Houston 1
Miami (OH) 1
Missouri 1
Nebraska 1
Oregon 1
Penn 1
Penn State 1
Pittsburgh 1
SUNY Cortland 1
UC Santa Barbara 1
Utah 1
Villanova 1
Wesleyan (CT) 1

Horninco

Texas with most team titles but only 3rd in individual titles. #diving

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Gator

I think they call that depth…..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 seconds ago
Swammer

Miami (FL)? Did they ever have a men’s team, or is this men’s and women’s titles? I might just be to young to rememeber there program.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago

