Cal Ties for #7 All-Time Total NCAA Team Titles Won

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

After winning their first NCAA team title since 2014, the Cal Bears moved up in the all-time rankings for the total team championships won. Cal’s 2019 NCAA team title now adds to their 6 titles won ever (1979, 1980, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019). They are now tied with the IU Hoosiers for the 7th-most team titles

Top 10 Total Team Championships Rank Team Titles 1 Texas 14 2 Michigan 12 3 Ohio State 11 4 USC 9 T-5 Auburn 8 T-5 Stanford 8 T-7 Indiana 6 T-7 Cal 6 9 Yale 4 10 Florida 2

*Note: Scored team champions were not officially recognized by the NCAA until 1937, though there were declared champions by media prior to that.

Over the 4-day meet, 21 new event titles were won. Both Cal and Texas won 5 titles each over the meet, which combined to give the top two times nearly half of the 21 titles up for grabs at the meet. 3rd-place Indiana was right behind with 4 titles won, and Harvard’s Dean Farris scored 2 titles for the Crimson. Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Alabama, and NC State also had individual champions during the meet. Looking at the all-time rankings, Harvard was the only team to move up in placement, jumping from 27th to 25th. That breaks their previous tie with Arizona State and now ties them with Washington and Purdue at 12 total titles. Michigan maintains their top spot, with a whooping 166 individual titles won.

Total Individual Titles Team 2018 Total 2019 Titles New Total Rank Michigan 165 1 166 1 Stanford 149 1 150 2 Texas 135 5 140 3 Cal 85 5 90 6 Indiana 84 4 88 7 Tennessee 44 1 45 12 Alabama 14 1 15 T-22 NC State 14 1 15 T-22 Harvard 10 2 12 T-25

*Relays count as one title, diving is included