7 Italians Qualified So Far For 2019 World Championships

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through day 1 of the 2019 Italian Championships, below are the swimmers who have earned World Championships-qualifying times.

Women’s 800m free – Simona Quadarella, 8:25.55

Men’s 400m free – Gabriele Detti, 3:43.36; Marco De Tullio 3:46.89

Women’s 100m breast – Arianna Castiglioni, 1:06.92 (prelims) & 1:07.11; Martina Carraro, 1:07.04

Men’s 200m fly – Federico Burdisso, 1:54.64

Men’s 100m free – Andrea Vergani, 21.53