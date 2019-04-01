Andreas Vazaios Explains What Sets NC State Environment Apart (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Reported by Jared Anderson.

200 BUTTERFLY:

NCAA Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

American Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

Meet Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

2018 Champion: Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:38.60

Top 8 Finishers:

Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:38.57 Vini Lanza, Indiana – 1:39.63 Zheng Quah, Cal – 1:39.68 Nicolas Albiero, Louisville – 1:40.08 Zach Fong, Virginia – 1:40.28 Trenton Julian, Cal – 1:40.94 Jack Saunderson, Towson – 1:41.06 Camden Murphy, Georgia – 1:41.97

NC State’s Andreas Vazaios used some massive underwaters to defend his 200 fly title and give NC State its first event win of the meet in the very last individual event. Vazaios was 1:38.57, bettering his winning time from last year by .03. He remains the #3 performer of all-time, and this swim now gives him the #4 and #5 performances of all-time.