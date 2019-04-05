Who Return the Most Points? Looking Ahead to 2020 D1 Men’s Champs

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Live results

Cal won the NCAA title last weekend, and they were good enough that they look like early favorites for next year too.

Cal returns 279 individual points, the most of and team and 103 more than next best Texas. Michigan are 3rd best with 91.

However, next year’s meet won’t be swum by the same field as this year’s meet. The seniors will be gone and replaced by a new class of freshmen. Freshmen aren’t a one-to-one replacement for a graduating senior class. This year, 40% of all individual points were scored by seniors. 13% of points were scored by freshmen.

Freshmen under performing the older classes is a consistent year-to-year trend, so a disproportionate amount of the departing points will be filled by return swimmers. That means we can get a reasonable guess about what will happen at next year’s meet by removing the seniors and rescoring the meet.

In this rescoring without seniors Cal still have the most points with 373. Texas are a bit closer to Cal with 288, but still have a significant hill to climb, especially considering that Cal are adding Hugo Gonzalez next fall. Texas are expecting a strong recruiting class, but it’s very difficult to win men’s NCAAs on the back of freshmen (see: 13% of points this year by freshmen).

If Texas pull out a win next year, their path to the title will have to look very similar to Cal’s this year. Last year, Cal had a highly regarded freshmen class that put up the second most points among freshmen classes at NCAA’s (they scored 87.5, Texas were first with 104). This year that class was the highest scoring class of any age at the entire meet with 178 points.

This year Texas had a very-highly regarded freshmen class. They scored the most points of any freshman class at the meet (46), but scored significantly fewer points than the overall top classes at the meet. If the Texas freshmen can more than double their total next year like the Cal sophomores did this year, that will go a long way to narrowing the gap.

Another ray of hope for the Longhorns: Austin Katz and Sam Pomajevich were way under their freshman year point totals this year. Katz scored 17 after scoring 35 last year. Pomajevich scored 0 after putting up 24 last year. While that type of performance isn’t the best sign for their long term prospects, both have been big points guys before. A big break out isn’t required for them to pick up a lot of points, just a return to freshman form.

Working in Cal’s favor: Texas’s top two returners by individual points are their divers Jordan Windle and Grayson Campbell. That means Texas’s large diving advantage should carry over into next year, but it also means that the top two returning athletes on Texas’s team aren’t useful on relays. Texas’s top returning swimmer by individual points is Drew Kibler who scored 25 points this year (it’s worth noting that Kibler is one of the largest beneficiaries of the no seniors rescoring, there he scored 45.5 points. The stage is set for a big sophomore year from Kibler). Cal return 7 swimmers that scored 25 or more points this season. That rises to 8 under the no seniors rescoring.

After the top two teams, the picture muddies. Michigan return the third most no seniors points with 139, but much of their returning strength is in distance events which doesn’t bode well for their relays.

Next are Florida and Indiana with 133.5 returning no seniors points each. They are followed by NC State with 108, Ohio State and Georgia with 102, Stanford with 100, Louisville with 99, and Arizona with 96. Any of those teams are a breakout performance or great freshmen class from 3rd next year.

It is remarkable how quickly the new coaching staff at Florida have gotten that program back on track. This year they returned 16 individual points. Next year they will return 80. They had an exceptional freshmen class this year (41 individual points, 6 individual qualifiers); however, three of their top four scorers this year were non freshmen, so the improvement wasn’t entirely due to strong recruiting. Florida returned fewer points this year than Notre Dame, LSU, South Carolina, and Miami. Next year they could be 3rd.

Returning Points by Team

Returning Returning No SR California 279 373 Texas 176 288 Michigan 91 139 Florida 80 133.5 Indiana 76.5 133.5 Georgia 73 102 NC State 70 108 Louisville 64 99 Ohio State 56 102 Stanford 54 100 Harvard 53 62 Arizona 46 96 Georgia Tech 42 64 TA&M 38 74 Minnesota 33 43 Miami 32 32 Purdue 31 52 Arizona St 30.5 60.5 LSU 25 33 Hawaii 17 27 Tennessee 14 31 Columbia 14 21 Duke 11 19.5 Virginia Tech 11 29 Virginia 9 37 Southern Cali 7 20 Denver 7 24 Wisconsin 7 9 Notre Dame 7 14 Kentucky 6 11 Princeton 6 17 Auburn 6 17 Alabama 5 8 South Carolina 5 21 Navy 4 13 Florida St 3 20 UNC 2 7 Missouri 0 22 Penn State 0 7 Utah 0 0 West Virginia 0 7 Iowa 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 10 East Carolina 0 0 UNLV 0 0

Individual Breakdown

California

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Grieshop, Sean SO 49 56 500 Free 2 4:10.29 1 400 IM 2 3:37.03 1 1650 Free 4 14:35.82 3 Hoffer, Ryan SO 45 49 50 Free 1 18.63 1 100 Fly 7 45.14 6 100 Free 6 41.82 3 Julian, Trenton SO 36 46 500 Free 9 4:11.3 6 400 IM 5 3:39.83 2 200 Fly 6 1:40.94 3 Sendyk, Pawel JR 35 43 50 Free 2 18.68 2 100 Fly 10 45.3 8 100 Free 8 42.06 4 Carr, Daniel SO 32 45 200 IM 11 1:42.42 3 100 Back 7 45.21 5 200 Back 5 1:39.33 4 Quah, Zheng JR 29 43 200 IM 17 1:43.13 9 100 Fly 6 45.06 5 200 Fly 3 1:39.68 1 Whitley, Reece FR 29 33 200 IM 32 1:44.12 22 100 Breast 4 51.11 2 200 Breast 5 1:50.84 3 Mefford, Bryce SO 16 27 200 Free 17 1:33.06 10 100 Back 20 45.57 14 200 Back 3 1:38.65 2 Jensen, Michael JR 8 20 50 Free 9 19.15 4 100 Free 21 42.32 11 Robinson, Johnny SO 0 0 Platform Diving 39 254.75 28 Arvidsson, Karl JR 0 2 100 Breast 22 52.59 15 200 Breast 29 1:54.93 22 Callahan, Connor JR 0 9 1 mtr Diving 18 303.95 9 3 mtr Diving 36 296.65 21 Platform Diving 29 284.05 20

Texas

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Windle, Jordan SO 47 54 1 mtr Diving 4 387.1 1 3 mtr Diving 7 359.65 5 Platform Diving 1 447.0 1 Campbell, Grayson JR 28 34 1 mtr Diving 7 340.45 2 3 mtr Diving 3 415.75 2 Kibler, Drew FR 25 45.5 50 Free 9 19.15 4 200 Free 3 1:31.76 1 100 Free 16 42.63 8 Harty, Ryan JR 24 38 200 IM 16 1:43.82 8 100 Back 5 45.05 3 200 Back 9 1:39.4 8 Katz, Austin SO 17 26 500 Free 24 4:16.06 16 100 Back 17 45.39 12 200 Back 2 1:36.45 1 Krueger, Daniel FR 15 27 50 Free 24 19.31 13 200 Free 18 1:33.29 11 100 Free 4 41.56 2 Cornish, Jacob JR 9 17 1 mtr Diving 26 285.3 16 3 mtr Diving 23 328.25 13 Platform Diving 9 394.1 7 Scheinfeld, Charlie FR 6 12 100 Breast 11 52.05 7 200 Breast 36 1:55.6 27 Sannem, Jake SO 5 16.5 200 Free 12 1:32.56 6 100 Free 26 42.45 13 Yeager, Chris SO 0 3 500 Free 45 4:21.57 34 1650 Free 17 14:47.44 14 Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 3 200 IM 29 1:43.94 19 200 Free 23 1:33.98 14 100 Free 32 42.93 17 Vines, Braden FR 0 0 200 IM 31 1:44.00 21 400 IM 23 3:44.77 19 200 Breast 32 1:55.17 25 Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 9 500 Free 33 4:17.61 25 200 Free 26 1:34.25 17 200 Fly 17 1:41.82 9 Zettle, Alex FR 0 2 500 Free 22 4:15.73 15 200 Free 43 1:37.75 30 1650 Free 38 15:25.93 29 Merritt, Reed JR 0 1 1 mtr Diving 38 253.0 23 Platform Diving 24 301.35 16

Indiana

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Capobianco, Andrew SO 20 23 1 mtr Diving 24 291.55 14 3 mtr Diving 1 461.65 1 Platform Diving 28 289.0 19 Brinegar, Michael FR 17 17 500 Free 26 4:16.46 18 1650 Free 2 14:27.50 2 Backes, Zane FR 14 16 100 Breast 5 51.35 3 200 Breast 27 1:54.89 20 Samy, Mohamed JR 11.5 27.5 200 IM 28 1:43.89 18 200 Free 10 1:32.29 4 100 Free 12 42.47 6 Fantoni, Gabriel SO 7 11 100 Fly 43 46.74 25 100 Back 10 44.96 8 200 Back 24 1:41.36 18 Calvillo, Mikey FR 7 12 500 Free 34 4:18.18 26 400 IM 32 3:46.67 26 1650 Free 10 14:40.59 7 Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 19 50 Free 21 19.3 10 100 Fly 20 45.86 12 100 Free 19 42.21 10 Mathias, Van FR 0 1 200 IM 25 1:43.70 16 100 Fly 40 46.6 22 200 Fly 34 1:44.24 21 Gould, Mory SO 0 7 1 mtr Diving 20 300.1 11 3 mtr Diving 29 315.95 16

NC State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Stewart, Coleman JR 49 53 100 Fly 2 44.46 1 100 Back 2 43.98 2 200 Back 4 1:38.81 3 Korstanje, Nyls FR 9 31 50 Free 12 19.18 6 100 Fly 19 45.8 11 100 Free 13 42.49 7 McIntyre, Jack JR 6 11 500 Free 29 4:16.96 21 1650 Free 11 14:41.8 8 Knowles, Eric SO 6 13 500 Free 12 4:14.22 9 400 IM 21 3:44.34 17 1650 Free 16 14:46.35 13 Kiesler, Gil SO 0 0 500 Free 39 4:19.23 31 1650 Free 30 14:57.71 23

Louisville

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Albiero, Nicolas SO 37 44 100 Fly 9 45.14 7 100 Back 6 45.08 4 200 Fly 4 1:40.08 2 Somov, Evgenii SO 15 20 100 Breast 7 51.77 5 200 Breast 14 1:53.59 11 Whyte, Mitchell FR 6 11 100 Back 19 45.55 13 200 Back 11 1:40.28 10 Barna, Andrej JR 3 12 50 Free 14 19.3 7 Sos, Daniel SO 3 12 200 IM 21 1:43.39 12 400 IM 14 3:44.23 10 200 Fly 40 1:47.02 26 Piszczorowicz, Bart FR 0 0 200 Free 30 1:34.51 21 Sofianidis, Nikos SO 0 0 100 Back 26 46.0 19 200 Back 32 1:42.45 22

Florida

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Smith, Kieran FR 25 37 200 IM 8 1:44.23 2 400 IM 7 3:43.12 4 200 Back 15 1:41.36 12 Rooney, Maxime JR 15 25 100 Fly 4 44.99 3 100 Free 18 42.2 9 200 Fly 30 1:43.69 17 Beach, Clark SO 13 14 100 Back 27 46.2 20 200 Back 6 1:39.68 5 Baqlah, Khader JR 10 23 500 Free 16 4:20.50 12 200 Free 9 1:32.18 3 100 Free 28 42.7 15 Stokowski, Kacper FR 9 12 100 Back 9 44.9 7 200 Back 35 1:44.26 24 Finke, Bobby FR 5 9 500 Free 43 4:20.14 33 400 IM 25 3:45.4 21 1650 Free 12 14:42.75 9 Freeman, Trey FR 2 6 500 Free 15 4:18.53 11 200 Free 29 1:34.47 20 1650 Free 34 15:06.72 26 Sanders, Grant JR 1 5 200 IM 36 1:44.59 26 400 IM 16 3:45.8 12 200 Breast 23 1:54.48 17 Davis, Will FR 0 0 50 Free 37 19.59 22 100 Fly 39 46.59 21 100 Free 38 43.61 23 Guarente, Marco JR 0 0 100 Breast 29 52.93 19 200 Breast 24 1:54.59 18 Hillis, Dillon FR 0 2.5 200 IM 47 1:45.83 35 100 Breast 20 52.58 14 200 Breast 46 1:57.28 34 Gezmis, Erge SO 0 0 100 Fly 47 47.92 27 200 Fly 37 1:45.15 24

Alabama

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Waddell, Zane JR 5 8 50 Free 30 19.47 16 100 Back 12 45.14 10 Disette, Sam SO 0 0 50 Free 33 19.52 18 Perera, Nicholas FR 0 0 200 IM 53 1:47.30 41 400 IM 28 3:46.06 23 200 Breast 45 1:56.95 33

Harvard

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Farris, Dean JR 53 56 50 Free 6 19.02 3 100 Back 1 43.66 1 100 Free 1 40.8 1 Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 0 50 Free 36 19.58 21 Gures, Umitcan FR 0 6 50 Free 41 19.88 26 100 Fly 21 45.89 11 Zarian, Michael SO 0 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 30 400 IM 29 3:46.15 24 200 Fly 36 1:45.03 23

Ohio State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place DeLakis, Paul SO 27 35 200 IM 23 1:43.61 14 200 Free 5 1:32.01 2 200 Breast 6 1:52.05 4 Canova, Joseph SO 12 13 3 mtr Diving 49 246.2 31 Platform Diving 7 368.95 6 Lense, Noah JR 9 16 100 Fly 26 46.04 15 200 Fly 9 1:40.79 5 Loy, Andrew JR 5 24 200 IM 14 1:42.87 6 200 Free 15 1:33.36 8 Fielding, Jacob FR 3 14 3 mtr Diving 22 330.1 12 Platform Diving 14 309.25 9 Siler, Jacob SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.4 21 3 mtr Diving 32 305.85 19 Platform Diving 32 279.45 22 Mathews, Jason FR 0 0 100 Breast 31 53.12 21 200 Breast 30 1:54.94 23 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 0 50 Free 35 19.57 20 200 Free 35 1:34.92 24

Virginia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Storch, Casey FR 4 9 200 IM 36 1:44.59 26 400 IM 13 3:43.03 9 200 Breast 34 1:55.30 26 Clark, Joe JR 3 6 100 Back 14 45.56 11 Schubert, Ted JR 2 11 200 IM 38 1:44.79 28 400 IM 15 3:44.89 11 200 Fly 22 1:42.55 12 Shelton, Ian JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 36 254.35 22 3 mtr Diving 31 309.5 18 Platform Diving 36 266.45 25 Baker, Ryan JR 0 0 50 Free 34 19.53 19 200 Free 31 1:34.55 22 Creedon, Walker FR 0 2 3 mtr Diving 48 254.5 30 Platform Diving 23 302.6 15 Wozencraft, Cooper SO 0 4 200 Free 22 1:33.76 13 100 Back 37 47.26 26 Otto, Matthew SO 0 3 400 IM 24 3:45.25 20 1650 Free 28 14:57.49 21 200 Breast 18 1:53.95 14 Barnum, Keefer SO 0 2 100 Breast 30 53.03 20 200 Breast 19 1:54.18 15

Missouri

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Lima, Giovanny JR 0 2 200 Free 24 1:34.05 15 Khamis, Isaac FR 0 0 Platform Diving 33 272.25 23 Hicks, Caleb JR 0 0 50 Free 40 19.81 25 100 Breast 26 52.81 17 Kovac, Danny FR 0 7 200 IM 26 1:43.75 17 100 Fly 18 45.77 10 Hein, Daniel JR 0 3 100 Back 22 45.72 16 200 Back 19 1:41.08 15 Alexander, Nick JR 0 1 200 IM 30 1:43.97 20 100 Back 28 46.21 21 200 Back 21 1:41.22 16 Slaton, Micah JR 0 3 100 Fly 33 46.2 19 200 Fly 24 1:42.9 14 Dubois, Jack FR 0 0 500 Free 37 4:18.97 29 200 Free 39 1:35.29 27 1650 Free 31 15:00.26 24 Dahlgren, Jack FR 0 6 500 Free 28 4:16.82 20 200 Free 21 1:33.68 12 200 Back 20 1:41.20 16

Tennessee

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Wade, Matthew FR 13 24 1 mtr Diving 15 304.85 8 3 mtr Diving 8 351.6 6 Garcia, Matthew JR 1 4 200 IM 51 1:46.77 39 100 Back 25 45.98 18 200 Back 16 1:42.1 13 Hallam, William SO 0 2 1 mtr Diving 25 288.2 15 3 mtr Diving 51 60.0 32 Platform Diving 26 299.45 18 Houlie, Michael FR 0 1 100 Breast 23 52.64 16

Michigan

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Vargas Jacobo, Ricard SO 22 29 500 Free 4 4:12.21 3 400 IM 10 3:42.32 6 1650 Free 22 14:51.71 17 Auboeck, Felix JR 20 20 500 Free 35 4:18.4 27 200 Free 38 1:35.13 26 1650 Free 1 14:23.09 1 Smachlo, Miles JR 16 17 100 Fly 3 44.84 2 200 Fly 35 1:44.6 22 Cope, Tommy JR 15 31 200 IM 20 1:43.36 11 400 IM 9 3:40.09 5 200 Breast 11 1:52.91 8 Swanson, Charlie JR 9 14 200 IM 45 1:45.66 33 400 IM 20 3:43.61 16 200 Breast 9 1:52.09 6 Callan, Patrick FR 7 12 500 Free 10 4:13.27 7 200 Free 28 1:34.42 19 Borges, Gus SO 2 11 50 Free 15 19.32 8 Todd, Ross SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 42 240.9 27 Platform Diving 35 267.25 24 Babinet, Jeremy JR 0 5 100 Breast 17 52.39 12 200 Breast 25 1:54.79 19 Herremans, Jacob JR 0 0 1 mtr Diving 27 281.45 17 Montague, Jacob JR 0 0 200 IM 48 1:45.84 36 100 Breast 36 53.53 24 200 Breast 44 1:56.73 32 Chan, Will FR 0 0 100 Breast 39 53.9 27

Florida St

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Davidson, Joshua SO 3 12 1 mtr Diving 14 307.15 7 3 mtr Diving 34 303.35 20 Alaniz, Griffin JR 0 0 50 Free 44 20.13 29 100 Back 34 46.65 24 200 Back 29 1:41.98 20 Faminoff, Aidan JR 0 4 Platform Diving 20 313.7 13 Polianski, Max JR 0 4 200 IM 54 1:47.65 42 200 Fly 23 1:42.63 13

Stanford

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Vigran, Noah FR 14 21 1 mtr Diving 29 276.65 18 3 mtr Diving 6 372.1 4 Platform Diving 16 260.35 11 Sweetser, True JR 12 15 500 Free 31 4:17.12 23 1650 Free 7 14:39.07 4 Calloni, Johannes SO 9 16 500 Free 21 4:15.58 14 1650 Free 9 14:40.53 6 200 Back 30 1:42.12 21 Poppe, Hank JR 9 17 100 Breast 9 51.93 6 200 Breast 17 1:53.86 13 Roy, Daniel FR 5 9 200 Breast 12 1:52.93 9 Liang, Alex SO 5 13 200 IM 34 1:44.35 24 400 IM 12 3:42.87 8 200 Fly 25 1:42.93 15 Casey, Conor FR 0 5 1 mtr Diving 21 297.7 12 3 mtr Diving 38 293.9 22 Murphy, James JR 0 4 500 Free 20 4:15.28 13 1650 Free 23 14:52.07 18 Hirschberger, Matthew SO 0 0 500 Free 36 4:18.6 28 1650 Free 24 14:55.03 19 Pastorek, Brennan SO 0 0 200 IM 46 1:45.68 34 100 Breast 27 52.84 18 200 Breast 28 1:54.92 21

Arizona

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Schlicht, David FR 22 40 200 IM 15 1:42.99 7 400 IM 6 3:41.77 3 200 Breast 10 1:52.33 7 Fail, Brooks SO 16 19 500 Free 3 4:10.77 2 200 Free 32 1:34.67 23 1650 Free 18 14:48.18 15 Iga, Jorge JR 4 12 200 Free 13 1:33.05 7 Iida, Sam SO 4 9 200 IM 24 1:43.65 15 400 IM 22 3:44.75 18 200 Breast 13 1:53.13 10 Anderson, Thomas JR 0 0 100 Back 24 45.95 17 200 Back 26 1:41.77 19 Gurevich, Etay JR 0 16 200 IM 19 1:43.34 10 400 IM 18 3:43.34 14 200 Fly 21 1:42.54 11

TA&M

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Theall, Mark SO 13 23 500 Free 7 4:16.05 5 200 Free 16 1:33.41 9 Walker, Benjamin JR 12 14 400 IM 34 3:47.89 27 100 Breast 37 53.6 25 200 Breast 7 1:53.09 5 Casas, Shaine FR 10 30 200 IM 13 1:42.71 5 100 Fly 25 45.98 14 200 Fly 11 1:41.31 6 Mathews, Kurtis SO 3 7 1 mtr Diving 31 275.4 19 3 mtr Diving 14 326.8 10 Koster, Adam JR 0 0 50 Free 32 19.49 17 100 Free 35 43.16 20 Thibert, Mike JR 0 0 50 Free 39 19.71 24

Georgia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Murphy, Camden SO 25 30 100 Fly 5 45.03 4 200 Fly 8 1:41.97 4 Higgins, Walker JR 25 29 500 Free 5 4:12.65 4 200 Free 40 1:35.33 28 1650 Free 8 14:39.52 5 Acevedo, Javier JR 21 34 200 IM 12 1:42.64 4 100 Back 8 45.24 6 200 Back 12 1:40.29 11 Reed, Greg SO 2 5 500 Free 42 4:19.59 32 400 IM 36 3:50.76 29 1650 Free 15 14:43.48 12 Miller, Kevin JR 0 0 500 Free 38 4:19.19 30 1650 Free 29 14:57.50 22 Forde, Clayton JR 0 4 400 IM 17 3:42.88 13 200 Fly 32 1:43.92 19 Abruzzo, Andrew FR 0 0 500 Free 32 4:17.37 24 400 IM 30 3:46.16 25 1650 Free 35 15:07.46 27

Minnesota

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place McHugh, Max FR 33 40 100 Breast 3 50.52 1 200 Breast 2 1:49.41 1 Moser, Jeremy JR 0 3 3 mtr Diving 27 319.45 14 Platform Diving 30 283.6 21

Southern Cali

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Koenigsperger, Mario JR 4 12 100 Breast 13 52.12 8 200 Breast 21 1:54.39 16 Johansson, Victor FR 3 6 500 Free 30 4:17.01 22 1650 Free 14 14:43.21 11 Miljenic, Nikola SO 0 2 50 Free 29 19.45 15 100 Free 33 43.03 18

Arizona St

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Poti, Zachary JR 17 21 100 Back 11 45.12 9 200 Back 8 1:40.38 7 Selim, Youssef JR 7 24 1 mtr Diving 19 302.9 10 3 mtr Diving 16 304.2 11 Platform Diving 11 322.35 8 House, Grant SO 6.5 14.5 200 IM 33 1:44.32 23 200 Free 10 1:32.29 4 Swift, Carter SO 0 1 50 Free 42 19.98 27 100 Free 30 42.8 16

Miami

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Dinsmore, David JR 17 17 Platform Diving 2 440.75 2 Cooper, Zach SO 15 15 Platform Diving 4 407.8 4

Purdue

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Duncan, Greg SO 16 26 1 mtr Diving 10 343.85 5 3 mtr Diving 9 398.2 7 Bramley, Ben FR 13 14 3 mtr Diving 40 278.35 24 Platform Diving 6 396.3 5 Pellini, Trent SO 2 7 100 Breast 15 52.24 10 200 Breast 48 1:59.22 35 Loschiavo, Brandon JR 0 5 Platform Diving 18 316.6 12

Georgia Tech

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Pumputis, Caio SO 41 52 200 IM 6 1:41.04 1 100 Breast 6 51.38 4 200 Breast 4 1:50.79 2 Ferraro, Christian SO 1 12 100 Fly 27 46.07 16 200 Fly 16 1:42.99 8

Kentucky

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Zhang, Danny FR 6 11 3 mtr Diving 11 361.7 8 Brown, Glen JR 0 0 200 IM 35 1:44.42 25 Amdor, Wyatt JR 0 0 100 Breast 35 53.5 23

LSU

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Hernandez, Juan JR 25 31 1 mtr Diving 9 362.2 4 3 mtr Diving 30 311.6 17 Platform Diving 3 435.8 3 Luht, Karl JR 0 2 100 Back 21 45.7 15 100 Free 40 43.72 24

South Carolina

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Down-Jenkins, Anton FR 4 9 1 mtr Diving 40 246.9 25 3 mtr Diving 13 338.45 9 Goldfaden, Itay JR 1 6 100 Breast 16 52.54 11 Davila, Rafael SO 0 1 500 Free 25 4:16.3 17 1650 Free 19 14:50.33 16 Khoo, Lionel JR 0 5 100 Breast 18 52.49 12 200 Breast 43 1:56.61 31

Hawaii

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Follows, Kane JR 12 13 200 IM 50 1:46.49 38 100 Back 36 46.87 25 200 Back 7 1:40.14 6 Kokko, Olli JR 5 14 100 Breast 14 52.22 9 200 Breast 15 1:53.80 12

Duke

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Hernandez, Nathaniel JR 11 16 1 mtr Diving 8 333.0 3 3 mtr Diving 39 289.85 23 Platform Diving 42 220.7 30 Williams, Miles JR 0 3.5 50 Free 37 19.59 22 200 Free 37 1:35.00 25 100 Free 26 42.45 13

Penn State

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Castano, Gabe SO 0 7 50 Free 17 19.21 10 100 Free 37 43.26 22 Daly, Michael FR 0 0 400 IM 26 3:45.67 22 1650 Free 33 15:02.66 25 200 Back 33 1:43.08 23

Columbia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Suckow, Jonathan SO 14 21 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95 12 3 mtr Diving 5 396.55 3

Virginia Tech

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Stone, Lane SO 6 11 500 Free 11 4:14.00 8 200 Free 27 1:34.37 18 1650 Free 37 15:10.52 28 Ivanov, Antani FR 5 12 100 Fly 29 46.15 18 200 Fly 12 1:41.48 7 Zawadzki, Noah FR 0 3 1 mtr Diving 41 244.1 26 3 mtr Diving 45 266.0 27 Platform Diving 21 312.0 14 Manoff, Blake FR 0 0 100 Fly 42 46.61 24 200 Fly 31 1:43.88 18 Tornqvist, Samuel SO 0 3 200 IM 40 1:44.94 30 100 Back 30 46.33 22 200 Back 17 1:41.06 14

Denver

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Auchinachie, Cameron SO 7 24 50 Free 16 19.37 9 200 Free 25 1:34.24 16 100 Free 11 42.13 5

Wisconsin

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Tysoe, Cam JR 7 9 100 Back 31 46.41 23 200 Back 10 1:39.97 9 Mao, MJ SO 0 0 100 Breast 32 53.15 22 200 Breast 31 1:55.09 24

Notre Dame

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Yeadon, Zach SO 7 14 500 Free 14 4:14.84 10 1650 Free 13 14:42.9 10 Barta, Marci FR 0 0 200 IM 52 1:46.98 40 400 IM 35 3:48.65 28 200 Fly 39 1:45.63 25 Bottelberghe, Josh FR 0 0 100 Breast 41 54.27 28 200 Breast 40 1:56.25 29 Schultz, Aaron JR 0 0 200 IM 39 1:44.81 29 100 Fly 40 46.6 22 200 Fly 33 1:44.00 20

Princeton

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Khosla, Raunak FR 6 17 200 IM 22 1:43.48 13 400 IM 11 3:42.57 7 200 Fly 27 1:43.09 16 Young, Colten SO 0 0 1 mtr Diving 39 250.05 24 3 mtr Diving 42 275.3 24 Platform Diving 38 255.3 27

Auburn

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Grassi, Santiago JR 6 15 50 Free 19 19.24 11 100 Fly 11 45.35 9 100 Free 34 43.13 19 Dannhauser, Josh SO 0 0 500 Free 27 4:16.78 19 1650 Free 25 14:55.94 20 Pruitt, Conner FR 0 2 1 mtr Diving 34 259.15 20 3 mtr Diving 28 317.25 15 Platform Diving 25 300.1 17 Rowe, Spencer SO 0 0 100 Breast 38 53.79 26 200 Breast 37 1:55.66 28

Navy

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Buchter, Bradley JR 4 13 1 mtr Diving 13 314.9 6 3 mtr Diving 47 261.2 29 Hedrick, Jake SO 0 0 3 mtr Diving 46 264.05 28 Platform Diving 37 261.15 26

UNC

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Allen, Bryan JR 2 7 Platform Diving 15 276.85 10

Utah

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place O’Haimhirgin, Liam JR 0 0 50 Free 43 20.03 28 200 Free 42 1:37.02 29 100 Free 36 43.22 21

West Virginia

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Dixon, David SO 0 7 200 IM 49 1:45.93 37 100 Fly 46 47.03 26 200 Fly 20 1:42.49 10

Iowa

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Hoherz, Anton SO 0 0 Platform Diving 40 250.4 29

Pittsburgh

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Helmbacher, Samy JR 0 2 200 IM 43 1:44.99 32 400 IM 19 3:43.51 15 200 Breast 41 1:56.32 30 Vera, Blaise SO 0 8 50 Free 25 19.35 14 100 Fly 28 46.09 17 100 Free 24 42.41 12

East Carolina

Year Points No SR Points Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Event Place Time No SR Place Santos, Gus JR 0 0 50 Free 45 20.18 30 100 Fly 37 46.41 20

UNLV