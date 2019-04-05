Who Return the Most Points? Looking Ahead to 2020 D1 Men’s Champs

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
Cal
won the NCAA title last weekend, and they were good enough that they look like early favorites for next year too.
Cal returns 279 individual points, the most of and team and 103 more than next best Texas. Michigan are 3rd best with 91.
However, next year’s meet won’t be swum by the same field as this year’s meet. The seniors will be gone and replaced by a new class of freshmen. Freshmen aren’t a one-to-one replacement for a graduating senior class. This year, 40% of all individual points were scored by seniors. 13% of points were scored by freshmen.
Freshmen under performing the older classes is a consistent year-to-year trend, so a disproportionate amount of the departing points will be filled by return swimmers.
That means we can get a reasonable guess about what will happen at next year’s meet by removing the seniors and rescoring the meet.
In this rescoring without seniors Cal still have the most points with 373. Texas are a bit closer to Cal with 288, but still have a significant hill to climb,
especially considering that Cal are adding Hugo Gonzalez next fall. Texas are expecting a strong recruiting class, but it’s very difficult to win men’s NCAAs on the back of freshmen (see: 13% of points this year by freshmen).
If Texas pull out a win next year, their path to the title will have to look very similar to Cal’s this year. Last year, Cal had a highly regarded freshmen class that put up the second most points among freshmen classes at NCAA’s (they scored 87.5, Texas were first with 104). This year that class was the highest scoring class of any age at the entire meet with 178 points.
This year Texas had a very-highly regarded freshmen class. They scored the most points of any freshman class at the meet (46), but scored significantly fewer points than the overall top classes at the meet. If the Texas freshmen can more than double their total next year like the Cal sophomores did this year, that will go a long way to narrowing the gap.
Another ray of hope for the Longhorns:
and Austin Katz Sam Pomajevich were way under their freshman year point totals this year. Katz scored 17 after scoring 35 last year. Pomajevich scored 0 after putting up 24 last year. While that type of performance isn’t the best sign for their long term prospects, both have been big points guys before. A big break out isn’t required for them to pick up a lot of points, just a return to freshman form.
Working in Cal’s favor: Texas’s top two returners by individual points are their divers
Jordan Windle and Grayson Campbell. That means Texas’s large diving advantage should carry over into next year, but it also means that the top two returning athletes on Texas’s team aren’t useful on relays. Texas’s top returning swimmer by individual points is who scored 25 points this year (it’s worth noting that Kibler is one of the largest beneficiaries of the no seniors rescoring, there he scored 45.5 points. The stage is set for a big sophomore year from Kibler). Cal return 7 swimmers that scored 25 or more points this season. That rises to 8 under the no seniors rescoring. Drew Kibler
After the top two teams, the picture muddies. Michigan return the third most no seniors points with 139, but much of their returning strength is in distance events which doesn’t bode well for their relays.
Next are Florida and Indiana with 133.5 returning no seniors points each. They are followed by NC State with 108, Ohio State and Georgia with 102, Stanford with 100, Louisville with 99, and Arizona with 96. Any of those teams are a breakout performance or great freshmen class from 3rd next year.
It is remarkable how quickly the new coaching staff at Florida have gotten that program back on track. This year they returned 16 individual points. Next year they will return 80. They had an exceptional freshmen class this year (41 individual points, 6 individual qualifiers); however, three of their top four scorers this year were non freshmen, so the improvement wasn’t entirely due to strong recruiting. Florida returned fewer points this year than Notre Dame, LSU, South Carolina, and Miami. Next year they could be 3rd.
Returning Points by Team
Returning
Returning No SR
California
279
373
Texas
176
288
Michigan
91
139
Florida
80
133.5
Indiana
76.5
133.5
Georgia
73
102
NC State
70
108
Louisville
64
99
Ohio State
56
102
Stanford
54
100
Harvard
53
62
Arizona
46
96
Georgia Tech
42
64
TA&M
38
74
Minnesota
33
43
Miami
32
32
Purdue
31
52
Arizona St
30.5
60.5
LSU
25
33
Hawaii
17
27
Tennessee
14
31
Columbia
14
21
Duke
11
19.5
Virginia Tech
11
29
Virginia
9
37
Southern Cali
7
20
Denver
7
24
Wisconsin
7
9
Notre Dame
7
14
Kentucky
6
11
Princeton
6
17
Auburn
6
17
Alabama
5
8
South Carolina
5
21
Navy
4
13
Florida St
3
20
UNC
2
7
Missouri
0
22
Penn State
0
7
Utah
0
0
West Virginia
0
7
Iowa
0
0
Pittsburgh
0
10
East Carolina
0
0
UNLV
0
0
Individual Breakdown
California
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Grieshop, Sean
SO
49
56
500 Free
2
4:10.29
1
400 IM
2
3:37.03
1
1650 Free
4
14:35.82
3
Hoffer, Ryan
SO
45
49
50 Free
1
18.63
1
100 Fly
7
45.14
6
100 Free
6
41.82
3
Julian, Trenton
SO
36
46
500 Free
9
4:11.3
6
400 IM
5
3:39.83
2
200 Fly
6
1:40.94
3
Sendyk, Pawel
JR
35
43
50 Free
2
18.68
2
100 Fly
10
45.3
8
100 Free
8
42.06
4
Carr, Daniel
SO
32
45
200 IM
11
1:42.42
3
100 Back
7
45.21
5
200 Back
5
1:39.33
4
Quah, Zheng
JR
29
43
200 IM
17
1:43.13
9
100 Fly
6
45.06
5
200 Fly
3
1:39.68
1
Whitley, Reece
FR
29
33
200 IM
32
1:44.12
22
100 Breast
4
51.11
2
200 Breast
5
1:50.84
3
Mefford, Bryce
SO
16
27
200 Free
17
1:33.06
10
100 Back
20
45.57
14
200 Back
3
1:38.65
2
Jensen, Michael
JR
8
20
50 Free
9
19.15
4
100 Free
21
42.32
11
Robinson, Johnny
SO
0
0
Platform Diving
39
254.75
28
Arvidsson, Karl
JR
0
2
100 Breast
22
52.59
15
200 Breast
29
1:54.93
22
Callahan, Connor
JR
0
9
1 mtr Diving
18
303.95
9
3 mtr Diving
36
296.65
21
Platform Diving
29
284.05
20
Texas
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Windle, Jordan
SO
47
54
1 mtr Diving
4
387.1
1
3 mtr Diving
7
359.65
5
Platform Diving
1
447.0
1
Campbell, Grayson
JR
28
34
1 mtr Diving
7
340.45
2
3 mtr Diving
3
415.75
2
Kibler, Drew
FR
25
45.5
50 Free
9
19.15
4
200 Free
3
1:31.76
1
100 Free
16
42.63
8
Harty, Ryan
JR
24
38
200 IM
16
1:43.82
8
100 Back
5
45.05
3
200 Back
9
1:39.4
8
Katz, Austin
SO
17
26
500 Free
24
4:16.06
16
100 Back
17
45.39
12
200 Back
2
1:36.45
1
Krueger, Daniel
FR
15
27
50 Free
24
19.31
13
200 Free
18
1:33.29
11
100 Free
4
41.56
2
Cornish, Jacob
JR
9
17
1 mtr Diving
26
285.3
16
3 mtr Diving
23
328.25
13
Platform Diving
9
394.1
7
Scheinfeld, Charlie
FR
6
12
100 Breast
11
52.05
7
200 Breast
36
1:55.6
27
Sannem, Jake
SO
5
16.5
200 Free
12
1:32.56
6
100 Free
26
42.45
13
Yeager, Chris
SO
0
3
500 Free
45
4:21.57
34
1650 Free
17
14:47.44
14
Willenbring, Matthew
FR
0
3
200 IM
29
1:43.94
19
200 Free
23
1:33.98
14
100 Free
32
42.93
17
Vines, Braden
FR
0
0
200 IM
31
1:44.00
21
400 IM
23
3:44.77
19
200 Breast
32
1:55.17
25
Pomajevich, Sam
SO
0
9
500 Free
33
4:17.61
25
200 Free
26
1:34.25
17
200 Fly
17
1:41.82
9
Zettle, Alex
FR
0
2
500 Free
22
4:15.73
15
200 Free
43
1:37.75
30
1650 Free
38
15:25.93
29
Merritt, Reed
JR
0
1
1 mtr Diving
38
253.0
23
Platform Diving
24
301.35
16
Indiana
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Capobianco, Andrew
SO
20
23
1 mtr Diving
24
291.55
14
3 mtr Diving
1
461.65
1
Platform Diving
28
289.0
19
Brinegar, Michael
FR
17
17
500 Free
26
4:16.46
18
1650 Free
2
14:27.50
2
Backes, Zane
FR
14
16
100 Breast
5
51.35
3
200 Breast
27
1:54.89
20
Samy, Mohamed
JR
11.5
27.5
200 IM
28
1:43.89
18
200 Free
10
1:32.29
4
100 Free
12
42.47
6
Fantoni, Gabriel
SO
7
11
100 Fly
43
46.74
25
100 Back
10
44.96
8
200 Back
24
1:41.36
18
Calvillo, Mikey
FR
7
12
500 Free
34
4:18.18
26
400 IM
32
3:46.67
26
1650 Free
10
14:40.59
7
Blaskovic, Bruno
SO
0
19
50 Free
21
19.3
10
100 Fly
20
45.86
12
100 Free
19
42.21
10
Mathias, Van
FR
0
1
200 IM
25
1:43.70
16
100 Fly
40
46.6
22
200 Fly
34
1:44.24
21
Gould, Mory
SO
0
7
1 mtr Diving
20
300.1
11
3 mtr Diving
29
315.95
16
NC State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Stewart, Coleman
JR
49
53
100 Fly
2
44.46
1
100 Back
2
43.98
2
200 Back
4
1:38.81
3
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
9
31
50 Free
12
19.18
6
100 Fly
19
45.8
11
100 Free
13
42.49
7
McIntyre, Jack
JR
6
11
500 Free
29
4:16.96
21
1650 Free
11
14:41.8
8
Knowles, Eric
SO
6
13
500 Free
12
4:14.22
9
400 IM
21
3:44.34
17
1650 Free
16
14:46.35
13
Kiesler, Gil
SO
0
0
500 Free
39
4:19.23
31
1650 Free
30
14:57.71
23
Louisville
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Albiero, Nicolas
SO
37
44
100 Fly
9
45.14
7
100 Back
6
45.08
4
200 Fly
4
1:40.08
2
Somov, Evgenii
SO
15
20
100 Breast
7
51.77
5
200 Breast
14
1:53.59
11
Whyte, Mitchell
FR
6
11
100 Back
19
45.55
13
200 Back
11
1:40.28
10
Barna, Andrej
JR
3
12
50 Free
14
19.3
7
Sos, Daniel
SO
3
12
200 IM
21
1:43.39
12
400 IM
14
3:44.23
10
200 Fly
40
1:47.02
26
Piszczorowicz, Bart
FR
0
0
200 Free
30
1:34.51
21
Sofianidis, Nikos
SO
0
0
100 Back
26
46.0
19
200 Back
32
1:42.45
22
Florida
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Smith, Kieran
FR
25
37
200 IM
8
1:44.23
2
400 IM
7
3:43.12
4
200 Back
15
1:41.36
12
Rooney, Maxime
JR
15
25
100 Fly
4
44.99
3
100 Free
18
42.2
9
200 Fly
30
1:43.69
17
Beach, Clark
SO
13
14
100 Back
27
46.2
20
200 Back
6
1:39.68
5
Baqlah, Khader
JR
10
23
500 Free
16
4:20.50
12
200 Free
9
1:32.18
3
100 Free
28
42.7
15
Stokowski, Kacper
FR
9
12
100 Back
9
44.9
7
200 Back
35
1:44.26
24
Finke, Bobby
FR
5
9
500 Free
43
4:20.14
33
400 IM
25
3:45.4
21
1650 Free
12
14:42.75
9
Freeman, Trey
FR
2
6
500 Free
15
4:18.53
11
200 Free
29
1:34.47
20
1650 Free
34
15:06.72
26
Sanders, Grant
JR
1
5
200 IM
36
1:44.59
26
400 IM
16
3:45.8
12
200 Breast
23
1:54.48
17
Davis, Will
FR
0
0
50 Free
37
19.59
22
100 Fly
39
46.59
21
100 Free
38
43.61
23
Guarente, Marco
JR
0
0
100 Breast
29
52.93
19
200 Breast
24
1:54.59
18
Hillis, Dillon
FR
0
2.5
200 IM
47
1:45.83
35
100 Breast
20
52.58
14
200 Breast
46
1:57.28
34
Gezmis, Erge
SO
0
0
100 Fly
47
47.92
27
200 Fly
37
1:45.15
24
Alabama
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Waddell, Zane
JR
5
8
50 Free
30
19.47
16
100 Back
12
45.14
10
Disette, Sam
SO
0
0
50 Free
33
19.52
18
Perera, Nicholas
FR
0
0
200 IM
53
1:47.30
41
400 IM
28
3:46.06
23
200 Breast
45
1:56.95
33
Harvard
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Farris, Dean
JR
53
56
50 Free
6
19.02
3
100 Back
1
43.66
1
100 Free
1
40.8
1
Marcoux, Raphael
JR
0
0
50 Free
36
19.58
21
Gures, Umitcan
FR
0
6
50 Free
41
19.88
26
100 Fly
21
45.89
11
Zarian, Michael
SO
0
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
30
400 IM
29
3:46.15
24
200 Fly
36
1:45.03
23
Ohio State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
DeLakis, Paul
SO
27
35
200 IM
23
1:43.61
14
200 Free
5
1:32.01
2
200 Breast
6
1:52.05
4
Canova, Joseph
SO
12
13
3 mtr Diving
49
246.2
31
Platform Diving
7
368.95
6
Lense, Noah
JR
9
16
100 Fly
26
46.04
15
200 Fly
9
1:40.79
5
Loy, Andrew
JR
5
24
200 IM
14
1:42.87
6
200 Free
15
1:33.36
8
Fielding, Jacob
FR
3
14
3 mtr Diving
22
330.1
12
Platform Diving
14
309.25
9
Siler, Jacob
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.4
21
3 mtr Diving
32
305.85
19
Platform Diving
32
279.45
22
Mathews, Jason
FR
0
0
100 Breast
31
53.12
21
200 Breast
30
1:54.94
23
Gaziev, Ruslan
FR
0
0
50 Free
35
19.57
20
200 Free
35
1:34.92
24
Virginia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Storch, Casey
FR
4
9
200 IM
36
1:44.59
26
400 IM
13
3:43.03
9
200 Breast
34
1:55.30
26
Clark, Joe
JR
3
6
100 Back
14
45.56
11
Schubert, Ted
JR
2
11
200 IM
38
1:44.79
28
400 IM
15
3:44.89
11
200 Fly
22
1:42.55
12
Shelton, Ian
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
36
254.35
22
3 mtr Diving
31
309.5
18
Platform Diving
36
266.45
25
Baker, Ryan
JR
0
0
50 Free
34
19.53
19
200 Free
31
1:34.55
22
Creedon, Walker
FR
0
2
3 mtr Diving
48
254.5
30
Platform Diving
23
302.6
15
Wozencraft, Cooper
SO
0
4
200 Free
22
1:33.76
13
100 Back
37
47.26
26
Otto, Matthew
SO
0
3
400 IM
24
3:45.25
20
1650 Free
28
14:57.49
21
200 Breast
18
1:53.95
14
Barnum, Keefer
SO
0
2
100 Breast
30
53.03
20
200 Breast
19
1:54.18
15
Missouri
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Lima, Giovanny
JR
0
2
200 Free
24
1:34.05
15
Khamis, Isaac
FR
0
0
Platform Diving
33
272.25
23
Hicks, Caleb
JR
0
0
50 Free
40
19.81
25
100 Breast
26
52.81
17
Kovac, Danny
FR
0
7
200 IM
26
1:43.75
17
100 Fly
18
45.77
10
Hein, Daniel
JR
0
3
100 Back
22
45.72
16
200 Back
19
1:41.08
15
Alexander, Nick
JR
0
1
200 IM
30
1:43.97
20
100 Back
28
46.21
21
200 Back
21
1:41.22
16
Slaton, Micah
JR
0
3
100 Fly
33
46.2
19
200 Fly
24
1:42.9
14
Dubois, Jack
FR
0
0
500 Free
37
4:18.97
29
200 Free
39
1:35.29
27
1650 Free
31
15:00.26
24
Dahlgren, Jack
FR
0
6
500 Free
28
4:16.82
20
200 Free
21
1:33.68
12
200 Back
20
1:41.20
16
Tennessee
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Wade, Matthew
FR
13
24
1 mtr Diving
15
304.85
8
3 mtr Diving
8
351.6
6
Garcia, Matthew
JR
1
4
200 IM
51
1:46.77
39
100 Back
25
45.98
18
200 Back
16
1:42.1
13
Hallam, William
SO
0
2
1 mtr Diving
25
288.2
15
3 mtr Diving
51
60.0
32
Platform Diving
26
299.45
18
Houlie, Michael
FR
0
1
100 Breast
23
52.64
16
Michigan
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Vargas Jacobo, Ricard
SO
22
29
500 Free
4
4:12.21
3
400 IM
10
3:42.32
6
1650 Free
22
14:51.71
17
Auboeck, Felix
JR
20
20
500 Free
35
4:18.4
27
200 Free
38
1:35.13
26
1650 Free
1
14:23.09
1
Smachlo, Miles
JR
16
17
100 Fly
3
44.84
2
200 Fly
35
1:44.6
22
Cope, Tommy
JR
15
31
200 IM
20
1:43.36
11
400 IM
9
3:40.09
5
200 Breast
11
1:52.91
8
Swanson, Charlie
JR
9
14
200 IM
45
1:45.66
33
400 IM
20
3:43.61
16
200 Breast
9
1:52.09
6
Callan, Patrick
FR
7
12
500 Free
10
4:13.27
7
200 Free
28
1:34.42
19
Borges, Gus
SO
2
11
50 Free
15
19.32
8
Todd, Ross
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
42
240.9
27
Platform Diving
35
267.25
24
Babinet, Jeremy
JR
0
5
100 Breast
17
52.39
12
200 Breast
25
1:54.79
19
Herremans, Jacob
JR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
27
281.45
17
Montague, Jacob
JR
0
0
200 IM
48
1:45.84
36
100 Breast
36
53.53
24
200 Breast
44
1:56.73
32
Chan, Will
FR
0
0
100 Breast
39
53.9
27
Florida St
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Davidson, Joshua
SO
3
12
1 mtr Diving
14
307.15
7
3 mtr Diving
34
303.35
20
Alaniz, Griffin
JR
0
0
50 Free
44
20.13
29
100 Back
34
46.65
24
200 Back
29
1:41.98
20
Faminoff, Aidan
JR
0
4
Platform Diving
20
313.7
13
Polianski, Max
JR
0
4
200 IM
54
1:47.65
42
200 Fly
23
1:42.63
13
Stanford
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Vigran, Noah
FR
14
21
1 mtr Diving
29
276.65
18
3 mtr Diving
6
372.1
4
Platform Diving
16
260.35
11
Sweetser, True
JR
12
15
500 Free
31
4:17.12
23
1650 Free
7
14:39.07
4
Calloni, Johannes
SO
9
16
500 Free
21
4:15.58
14
1650 Free
9
14:40.53
6
200 Back
30
1:42.12
21
Poppe, Hank
JR
9
17
100 Breast
9
51.93
6
200 Breast
17
1:53.86
13
Roy, Daniel
FR
5
9
200 Breast
12
1:52.93
9
Liang, Alex
SO
5
13
200 IM
34
1:44.35
24
400 IM
12
3:42.87
8
200 Fly
25
1:42.93
15
Casey, Conor
FR
0
5
1 mtr Diving
21
297.7
12
3 mtr Diving
38
293.9
22
Murphy, James
JR
0
4
500 Free
20
4:15.28
13
1650 Free
23
14:52.07
18
Hirschberger, Matthew
SO
0
0
500 Free
36
4:18.6
28
1650 Free
24
14:55.03
19
Pastorek, Brennan
SO
0
0
200 IM
46
1:45.68
34
100 Breast
27
52.84
18
200 Breast
28
1:54.92
21
Arizona
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Schlicht, David
FR
22
40
200 IM
15
1:42.99
7
400 IM
6
3:41.77
3
200 Breast
10
1:52.33
7
Fail, Brooks
SO
16
19
500 Free
3
4:10.77
2
200 Free
32
1:34.67
23
1650 Free
18
14:48.18
15
Iga, Jorge
JR
4
12
200 Free
13
1:33.05
7
Iida, Sam
SO
4
9
200 IM
24
1:43.65
15
400 IM
22
3:44.75
18
200 Breast
13
1:53.13
10
Anderson, Thomas
JR
0
0
100 Back
24
45.95
17
200 Back
26
1:41.77
19
Gurevich, Etay
JR
0
16
200 IM
19
1:43.34
10
400 IM
18
3:43.34
14
200 Fly
21
1:42.54
11
TA&M
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Theall, Mark
SO
13
23
500 Free
7
4:16.05
5
200 Free
16
1:33.41
9
Walker, Benjamin
JR
12
14
400 IM
34
3:47.89
27
100 Breast
37
53.6
25
200 Breast
7
1:53.09
5
Casas, Shaine
FR
10
30
200 IM
13
1:42.71
5
100 Fly
25
45.98
14
200 Fly
11
1:41.31
6
Mathews, Kurtis
SO
3
7
1 mtr Diving
31
275.4
19
3 mtr Diving
14
326.8
10
Koster, Adam
JR
0
0
50 Free
32
19.49
17
100 Free
35
43.16
20
Thibert, Mike
JR
0
0
50 Free
39
19.71
24
Georgia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Murphy, Camden
SO
25
30
100 Fly
5
45.03
4
200 Fly
8
1:41.97
4
Higgins, Walker
JR
25
29
500 Free
5
4:12.65
4
200 Free
40
1:35.33
28
1650 Free
8
14:39.52
5
Acevedo, Javier
JR
21
34
200 IM
12
1:42.64
4
100 Back
8
45.24
6
200 Back
12
1:40.29
11
Reed, Greg
SO
2
5
500 Free
42
4:19.59
32
400 IM
36
3:50.76
29
1650 Free
15
14:43.48
12
Miller, Kevin
JR
0
0
500 Free
38
4:19.19
30
1650 Free
29
14:57.50
22
Forde, Clayton
JR
0
4
400 IM
17
3:42.88
13
200 Fly
32
1:43.92
19
Abruzzo, Andrew
FR
0
0
500 Free
32
4:17.37
24
400 IM
30
3:46.16
25
1650 Free
35
15:07.46
27
Minnesota
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
McHugh, Max
FR
33
40
100 Breast
3
50.52
1
200 Breast
2
1:49.41
1
Moser, Jeremy
JR
0
3
3 mtr Diving
27
319.45
14
Platform Diving
30
283.6
21
Southern Cali
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Koenigsperger, Mario
JR
4
12
100 Breast
13
52.12
8
200 Breast
21
1:54.39
16
Johansson, Victor
FR
3
6
500 Free
30
4:17.01
22
1650 Free
14
14:43.21
11
Miljenic, Nikola
SO
0
2
50 Free
29
19.45
15
100 Free
33
43.03
18
Arizona St
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Poti, Zachary
JR
17
21
100 Back
11
45.12
9
200 Back
8
1:40.38
7
Selim, Youssef
JR
7
24
1 mtr Diving
19
302.9
10
3 mtr Diving
16
304.2
11
Platform Diving
11
322.35
8
House, Grant
SO
6.5
14.5
200 IM
33
1:44.32
23
200 Free
10
1:32.29
4
Swift, Carter
SO
0
1
50 Free
42
19.98
27
100 Free
30
42.8
16
Miami
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Dinsmore, David
JR
17
17
Platform Diving
2
440.75
2
Cooper, Zach
SO
15
15
Platform Diving
4
407.8
4
Purdue
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Duncan, Greg
SO
16
26
1 mtr Diving
10
343.85
5
3 mtr Diving
9
398.2
7
Bramley, Ben
FR
13
14
3 mtr Diving
40
278.35
24
Platform Diving
6
396.3
5
Pellini, Trent
SO
2
7
100 Breast
15
52.24
10
200 Breast
48
1:59.22
35
Loschiavo, Brandon
JR
0
5
Platform Diving
18
316.6
12
Georgia Tech
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Pumputis, Caio
SO
41
52
200 IM
6
1:41.04
1
100 Breast
6
51.38
4
200 Breast
4
1:50.79
2
Ferraro, Christian
SO
1
12
100 Fly
27
46.07
16
200 Fly
16
1:42.99
8
Kentucky
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Zhang, Danny
FR
6
11
3 mtr Diving
11
361.7
8
Brown, Glen
JR
0
0
200 IM
35
1:44.42
25
Amdor, Wyatt
JR
0
0
100 Breast
35
53.5
23
LSU
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Hernandez, Juan
JR
25
31
1 mtr Diving
9
362.2
4
3 mtr Diving
30
311.6
17
Platform Diving
3
435.8
3
Luht, Karl
JR
0
2
100 Back
21
45.7
15
100 Free
40
43.72
24
South Carolina
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Down-Jenkins, Anton
FR
4
9
1 mtr Diving
40
246.9
25
3 mtr Diving
13
338.45
9
Goldfaden, Itay
JR
1
6
100 Breast
16
52.54
11
Davila, Rafael
SO
0
1
500 Free
25
4:16.3
17
1650 Free
19
14:50.33
16
Khoo, Lionel
JR
0
5
100 Breast
18
52.49
12
200 Breast
43
1:56.61
31
Hawaii
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Follows, Kane
JR
12
13
200 IM
50
1:46.49
38
100 Back
36
46.87
25
200 Back
7
1:40.14
6
Kokko, Olli
JR
5
14
100 Breast
14
52.22
9
200 Breast
15
1:53.80
12
Duke
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Hernandez, Nathaniel
JR
11
16
1 mtr Diving
8
333.0
3
3 mtr Diving
39
289.85
23
Platform Diving
42
220.7
30
Williams, Miles
JR
0
3.5
50 Free
37
19.59
22
200 Free
37
1:35.00
25
100 Free
26
42.45
13
Penn State
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Castano, Gabe
SO
0
7
50 Free
17
19.21
10
100 Free
37
43.26
22
Daly, Michael
FR
0
0
400 IM
26
3:45.67
22
1650 Free
33
15:02.66
25
200 Back
33
1:43.08
23
Columbia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Suckow, Jonathan
SO
14
21
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
12
3 mtr Diving
5
396.55
3
Virginia Tech
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Stone, Lane
SO
6
11
500 Free
11
4:14.00
8
200 Free
27
1:34.37
18
1650 Free
37
15:10.52
28
Ivanov, Antani
FR
5
12
100 Fly
29
46.15
18
200 Fly
12
1:41.48
7
Zawadzki, Noah
FR
0
3
1 mtr Diving
41
244.1
26
3 mtr Diving
45
266.0
27
Platform Diving
21
312.0
14
Manoff, Blake
FR
0
0
100 Fly
42
46.61
24
200 Fly
31
1:43.88
18
Tornqvist, Samuel
SO
0
3
200 IM
40
1:44.94
30
100 Back
30
46.33
22
200 Back
17
1:41.06
14
Denver
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Auchinachie, Cameron
SO
7
24
50 Free
16
19.37
9
200 Free
25
1:34.24
16
100 Free
11
42.13
5
Wisconsin
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Tysoe, Cam
JR
7
9
100 Back
31
46.41
23
200 Back
10
1:39.97
9
Mao, MJ
SO
0
0
100 Breast
32
53.15
22
200 Breast
31
1:55.09
24
Notre Dame
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Yeadon, Zach
SO
7
14
500 Free
14
4:14.84
10
1650 Free
13
14:42.9
10
Barta, Marci
FR
0
0
200 IM
52
1:46.98
40
400 IM
35
3:48.65
28
200 Fly
39
1:45.63
25
Bottelberghe, Josh
FR
0
0
100 Breast
41
54.27
28
200 Breast
40
1:56.25
29
Schultz, Aaron
JR
0
0
200 IM
39
1:44.81
29
100 Fly
40
46.6
22
200 Fly
33
1:44.00
20
Princeton
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Khosla, Raunak
FR
6
17
200 IM
22
1:43.48
13
400 IM
11
3:42.57
7
200 Fly
27
1:43.09
16
Young, Colten
SO
0
0
1 mtr Diving
39
250.05
24
3 mtr Diving
42
275.3
24
Platform Diving
38
255.3
27
Auburn
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Grassi, Santiago
JR
6
15
50 Free
19
19.24
11
100 Fly
11
45.35
9
100 Free
34
43.13
19
Dannhauser, Josh
SO
0
0
500 Free
27
4:16.78
19
1650 Free
25
14:55.94
20
Pruitt, Conner
FR
0
2
1 mtr Diving
34
259.15
20
3 mtr Diving
28
317.25
15
Platform Diving
25
300.1
17
Rowe, Spencer
SO
0
0
100 Breast
38
53.79
26
200 Breast
37
1:55.66
28
Navy
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Buchter, Bradley
JR
4
13
1 mtr Diving
13
314.9
6
3 mtr Diving
47
261.2
29
Hedrick, Jake
SO
0
0
3 mtr Diving
46
264.05
28
Platform Diving
37
261.15
26
UNC
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Allen, Bryan
JR
2
7
Platform Diving
15
276.85
10
Utah
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
O’Haimhirgin, Liam
JR
0
0
50 Free
43
20.03
28
200 Free
42
1:37.02
29
100 Free
36
43.22
21
West Virginia
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Dixon, David
SO
0
7
200 IM
49
1:45.93
37
100 Fly
46
47.03
26
200 Fly
20
1:42.49
10
Iowa
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Hoherz, Anton
SO
0
0
Platform Diving
40
250.4
29
Pittsburgh
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Helmbacher, Samy
JR
0
2
200 IM
43
1:44.99
32
400 IM
19
3:43.51
15
200 Breast
41
1:56.32
30
Vera, Blaise
SO
0
8
50 Free
25
19.35
14
100 Fly
28
46.09
17
100 Free
24
42.41
12
East Carolina
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Santos, Gus
JR
0
0
50 Free
45
20.18
30
100 Fly
37
46.41
20
UNLV
Year
Points
No SR Points
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Event
Place
Time
No SR Place
Abramowicz, Tazman
FR
0
0
1 mtr Diving
43
235.5
28
3 mtr Diving
44
274.8
26
