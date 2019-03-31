2019 NCAA Men’s Championships: Final Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Live results



Cal was really really good this weekend. As the cliche goes: Texas didn’t lose the meet, Cal won it. The Texas men scored 475 points, 26 points more than they scored to win the meet last year. Cal scored 560, the 9th most points any men’s team has ever scored at NCAA’s and the most by any team at this meet since 2004. There have only been 4 previous instances of a team scoring at least 475 points and failing to win the title.

Most points ever at NCAA’s

Year School Points 1 2004 Auburn 634 2 1992 Stanford 632 3 2003 Auburn 609.5 4 1998 Stanford 599 5 2001 Texas 597.5 6 1994 Stanford 566.5 7 2007 Auburn 566 8 1995 Michigan 561 9 2019 California 560 10 2017 Texas 542

Cal led the scored psych sheet going into the meet and picked up an absolutely ridiculous 158 points over their seeds. Harvard gained the next most points over their seeds with a gain of 83. Texas were next with a gain of 80. Texas’s gain of 80 is a very solid performance, but was still 78 fewer than Cal. The Longhorns didn’t choke, they just ran into a buzz saw.

The engine of the Cal buzz saw was their sophomores who scored 178 individual points, the most of any class at the meet. Next best were Indiana’s seniors who scored 161.

A sophomore class leading the way is a bit surprising at a meet so dominated by upperclassmen. In total, freshmen scored 317 individual points, sophomores scored 606.5, juniors scored 567.5, and seniors scored 989.

Another thing impressive about the Cal sophomore’s performance is how much they improved since last year. Last year as freshmen they scored 87.5 points. They more than doubled that total this year. By comparison the highest scoring freshmen class last year were the Texas freshmen who scored 104 individual points. This year as sophomores, that group scored 69 points.

The performance of each team’s sophomores helps explain how Texas had a returning individual points advantage this year and the highest scoring freshman class at the meet (46 points, Florida were 2nd with 41) and lost. Texas’s other two returning classes were better than last year. Their seniors scored 125 (108 last year) and their juniors scored 61 (39 last year). However, Cal’s upperclassmen also jumped a lot. Cal’s juniors scored 72 after scoring 34 last year, more than doubling their points, and the Cal seniors scored 109 after scoring 97 last year.

Texas scored the most diving points with 84. Tennessee and Miami had the next most with 62 each.

The biggest under performance vs seed came from Michigan. The Wolverines scored 135 points fewer than they were seeded to.

Cal return 279 individual points, the most of any team by a wide margin. Texas are next with 176. Michigan return the 3rd most with 91 followed by Florida with 80.

Cal scored in every single swimming event. The highest single event point total was Texas’s 50 points in the 200 back.

By Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was Ian Finnerty‘s 49.85 100 breast.

There is a lot of data below a quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Event Scores, and an Individual Breakdown with final times, places, and scores for every swimmer at the meet sorted by team.

Final Scores

School Final Score Swim Points Dive Points Psych Points Swim vs Psych Diff 1 California 560 560 0 402 158 2 Texas 475 391 84 311 80 3 Indiana 385.5 351.5 34 354 -2.5 4 NC State 307 307 0 253 54 5 Louisville 212 212 0 189 23 6 Florida 164 164 0 245 -81 7 Alabama 142 142 0 192.5 -50.5 8 Harvard 132 132 0 49 83 9 Ohio State 124 102 22 130 -28 10 Virginia 106 106 0 82 24 11 Tennessee 105 43 62 133 -90 11 Missouri 105 102 3 151.5 -49.5 13 Michigan 99 99 0 234 -135 14 Florida St 97 94 3 111.5 -17.5 15 Stanford 96 82 14 60 22 16 Arizona 95 95 0 81 14 17 TA&M 93 67 26 64 3 18 Georgia 86 86 0 66.5 19.5 19 Minnesota 84 79 5 65.5 13.5 20 Southern Cali 81 81 0 70 11 21 Arizona St 75.5 63.5 12 52.5 11 22 Miami 62 0 62 0 0 23 Purdue 51 22 29 11 11 24 Georgia Tech 45 45 0 40 5 25 Kentucky 26 4 22 0 4 26 LSU 25 0 25 0 0 27 South Carolina 21 17 4 39 -22 28 Penn 18 18 0 13 5 29 Penn St 17 0 17 0 0 29 Hawaii 17 17 0 6 11 29 Duke 17 0 17 0 0 32 Grand Canyon 16 16 0 19 -3 33 Columbia 14 0 14 0 0 33 Towson 14 14 0 14 0 35 Virginia Tech 11 11 0 27 -16 36 Notre Dame 7 7 0 17 -10 36 Denver 7 7 0 5 2 36 Missouri St. 7 7 0 0 7 36 Wisconsin 7 7 0 16.5 -9.5 40 Auburn 6 6 0 24 -18 40 Princeton 6 6 0 5 1 42 IUPUI 4 0 4 0 0 42 Navy 4 0 4 0 0 44 UNC 2 0 2 0 0 45 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 10.5 -10.5 45 Brigham Young 0 0 0 8 -8 45 Utah 0 0 0 7 -7 45 UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 45 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 45 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0

Individual Scores by Year

California Texas Indiana NC State Louisville Florida Alabama Harvard Ohio State Virginia FR 29 46 38 9 6 41 0 0 3 4 SO 178 69 27 6 55 13 0 0 39 0 JR 72 61 11.5 55 3 26 5 53 14 5 SR 109 125 161 73 26 0 35 11 7 51 Returning 279 176 76.5 70 64 80 5 53 56 9

Missouri Tennessee Michigan Florida St Stanford Arizona TA&M Georgia Minnesota Southern Cali FR 0 13 7 0 19 22 10 0 33 3 SO 0 0 24 3 14 20 16 27 0 0 JR 0 1 60 0 21 4 12 46 0 4 SR 36 51 0 14 34 11 27 11 37 20 Returning 0 14 91 3 54 46 38 73 33 7

Arizona St Miami Purdue Georgia Tech Kentucky LSU South Carolina Penn Hawaii Duke FR 0 0 13 0 6 0 4 0 0 0 SO 6.5 15 18 42 0 0 0 0 0 0 JR 24 17 0 0 0 25 1 0 17 11 SR 5 30 0 1 16 0 16 18 0 6 Returning 30.5 32 31 42 6 25 5 0 17 11

Penn State Grand Canyon Towson Columbia Virginia Tech Denver Missouri St Wisconsin Notre Dame Princeton FR 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 6 SO 0 0 0 14 6 7 0 0 7 0 JR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 SR 17 16 14 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 Returning 0 0 0 14 11 7 0 7 7 6

Auburn Navy IUPUI UNC FR 0 0 0 0 SO 0 0 0 0 JR 6 4 0 2 SR 0 0 4 0 Returning 6 4 0 2

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

800 Free Relay 200 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 1 mtr Diving 400 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving 400 Free Relay California 32 40 26 35 45 0 34 47 32 20 15 12 0 34 31 30 24 35 36 0 32 Texas 40 32 20 17 20 27 32 0 0 48 6 29 28 30 0 50 25 0 2 29 40 Indiana 30 30 0 27 14 14 40 0 20 23.5 34 7 20 18 24 0 21 16 17 0 30 NC State 34 34 5 17 16 0 30 0 21 3 0 23 0 32 7 15 16 0 20 0 34 Louisville 26 14 0 0 3 0 28 3 9 13 12 13 0 28 13 6 0 3 15 0 26 Florida 28 12 3 11 0 0 22 13 15 9 0 9 0 14 5 15 0 0 0 0 8 Alabama 0 26 0 0 16 0 18 0 0 0 5 5 0 40 0 0 14 0 0 0 18 Harvard 24 22 11 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 8 0 0 20 0 0 0 14 Ohio State 13 24 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 9 22 24 Virginia 22 0 4 0 0 0 12 21 4 0 0 3 0 12 14 0 0 0 14 0 0 Missouri 13 18 0 0 4 1 24 0 0 11 11 0 2 4 0 0 7 0 0 0 10 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 22 8 0 0 0 0 0 26 26 0 1 2 0 0 14 6 Michigan 6 0 22 0 2 0 0 16 16 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 15 0 0 2 Florida St 0 28 0 0 6 3 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 24 0 0 3 0 0 0 28 Stanford 4 4 0 14 0 0 0 25 0 0 9 0 13 0 21 0 0 5 0 1 0 Arizona 10 8 16 2 0 0 6 13 11 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 11 0 0 12 TA&M 8 10 12 4 0 16 4 0 0 1 0 0 10 6 0 0 0 12 10 0 0 Georgia 0 0 14 5 0 0 2 0 14 0 0 11 0 0 13 5 0 11 11 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 15 0 14 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 0 5 0 Southern Cali 0 6 0 0 0 0 26 0 0 0 21 0 0 22 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.5 0 6 6 0 0 11 0 0 0 6 22 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 7 10 0 0 0 2 0 9 10 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 Georgia Tech 2 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 4 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 South Carolina 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 12 0 2 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn State 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Canyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 Denver 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Missouri St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IUPUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 UNC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Seliskar, Andrew SR 60 200 IM 1 1:38.14 957 200 Free 1 1:30.14 945 200 Breast 1 1:48.70 912 Grieshop, Sean SO 49 500 Free 2 4:10.29 842 400 IM 2 3:37.03 823 1650 Free 4 14:35.82 752 Hoffer, Ryan SO 45 50 Free 1 18.63 916 100 Fly 7 45.14 824 100 Free 6 41.82 835 Julian, Trenton SO 36 500 Free 9 4:11.3 822 400 IM 5 3:39.83 770 200 Fly 6 1:40.94 788 Sendyk, Pawel JR 35 50 Free 2 18.68 903 100 Fly 10 45.3 808 100 Free 8 42.06 809 Carr, Daniel SO 32 200 IM 11 1:42.42 772 100 Back 7 45.21 781 200 Back 5 1:39.33 776 Thomas, Mike SR 32 200 IM 9 1:42.34 775 400 IM 3 3:37.52 814 200 Fly 10 1:41.15 780 Quah, Zheng JR 29 200 IM 17 1:43.13 746 100 Fly 6 45.06 832 200 Fly 3 1:39.68 840 Whitley, Reece FR 29 200 IM 32 1:44.12 711 100 Breast 4 51.11 842 200 Breast 5 1:50.84 831 Norman, Nick SR 16 500 Free 18 4:14.82 757 1650 Free 3 14:32.12 771 Mefford, Bryce SO 16 200 Free 17 1:33.06 782 100 Back 20 45.57 752 200 Back 3 1:38.65 800 Jensen, Michael JR 8 50 Free 9 19.15 794 100 Free 21 42.32 781 Sand, Carson SR 1 100 Breast 25 52.72 714 200 Breast 16 1:53.9 731 Robinson, Johnny SO 0 Platform Diving 39 254.75 Arvidsson, Karl JR 0 100 Breast 22 52.59 723 200 Breast 29 1:54.93 700 Callahan, Connor JR 0 1 mtr Diving 18 303.95 3 mtr Diving 36 296.65 Platform Diving 29 284.05

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Shebat, John SR 51 200 IM 3 1:39.63 886 100 Back 4 44.71 822 200 Back 1 1:36.42 889 Windle, Jordan SO 47 1 mtr Diving 4 387.1 3 mtr Diving 7 359.65 Platform Diving 1 447.0 Haas, Townley SR 44 500 Free 1 4:08.19 886 200 Free 4 1:31.8 847 100 Free 9 41.96 819 Campbell, Grayson JR 28 1 mtr Diving 7 340.45 3 mtr Diving 3 415.75 Kibler, Drew FR 25 50 Free 9 19.15 794 200 Free 3 1:31.76 849 100 Free 16 42.63 750 Harty, Ryan JR 24 200 IM 16 1:43.82 721 100 Back 5 45.05 793 200 Back 9 1:39.4 773 Katz, Austin SO 17 500 Free 24 4:16.06 736 100 Back 17 45.39 766 200 Back 2 1:36.45 888 Newkirk, Jeff SR 16 200 Free 7 1:32.46 812 200 Back 13 1:40.67 730 Krueger, Daniel FR 15 50 Free 24 19.31 761 200 Free 18 1:33.29 771 100 Free 4 41.56 865 Jackson, Tate SR 12 50 Free 7 19.03 819 100 Fly 35 46.25 724 100 Free 25 42.44 769 Cornish, Jacob JR 9 1 mtr Diving 26 285.3 3 mtr Diving 23 328.25 Platform Diving 9 394.1 Scheinfeld, Charlie FR 6 100 Breast 11 52.05 764 200 Breast 36 1:55.6 681 Sannem, Jake SO 5 200 Free 12 1:32.56 807 100 Free 26 42.45 768 Holter, Max SR 2 100 Fly 30 46.16 732 200 Fly 15 1:42.19 741 Yeager, Chris SO 0 500 Free 45 4:21.57 646 1650 Free 17 14:47.44 696 Willenbring, Matthew FR 0 200 IM 29 1:43.94 717 200 Free 23 1:33.98 739 100 Free 32 42.93 721 Vines, Braden FR 0 200 IM 31 1:44.00 715 400 IM 23 3:44.77 684 200 Breast 32 1:55.17 693 Pomajevich, Sam SO 0 500 Free 33 4:17.61 710 200 Free 26 1:34.25 726 200 Fly 17 1:41.82 754 Zettle, Alex FR 0 500 Free 22 4:15.73 742 200 Free 43 1:37.75 570 1650 Free 38 15:25.93 504 Merritt, Reed JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 253.0 Platform Diving 24 301.35

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Lanza, Vini SR 52 200 IM 4 1:40.3 856 100 Fly 1 44.37 905 200 Fly 2 1:39.63 842 Finnerty, Ian SR 48 200 IM 7 1:42.84 756 100 Breast 1 49.85 966 200 Breast 3 1:49.9 865 Apple, Zach SR 47 50 Free 5 18.99 830 200 Free 2 1:31.55 861 100 Free 3 41.45 878 Capobianco, Andrew SO 20 1 mtr Diving 24 291.55 3 mtr Diving 1 461.65 Platform Diving 28 289.0 Brinegar, Michael FR 17 500 Free 26 4:16.46 729 1650 Free 2 14:27.50 796 Connor, James SR 14 1 mtr Diving 5 373.5 3 mtr Diving 19 342.65 Backes, Zane FR 14 100 Breast 5 51.35 821 200 Breast 27 1:54.89 702 Samy, Mohamed JR 11.5 200 IM 28 1:43.89 719 200 Free 10 1:32.29 821 100 Free 12 42.47 766 Fantoni, Gabriel SO 7 100 Fly 43 46.74 684 100 Back 10 44.96 801 200 Back 24 1:41.36 708 Calvillo, Mikey FR 7 500 Free 34 4:18.18 701 400 IM 32 3:46.67 652 1650 Free 10 14:40.59 729 Blaskovic, Bruno SO 0 50 Free 21 19.3 761 100 Fly 20 45.86 757 100 Free 19 42.21 793 Mathias, Van FR 0 200 IM 25 1:43.70 726 100 Fly 40 46.6 695 200 Fly 34 1:44.24 668 Gould, Mory SO 0 1 mtr Diving 20 300.1 3 mtr Diving 29 315.95

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stewart, Coleman JR 49 100 Fly 2 44.46 895 100 Back 2 43.98 888 200 Back 4 1:38.81 795 Vazaios, Andreas SR 41 200 IM 2 1:39.35 899 100 Back 13 45.4 766 200 Fly 1 1:38.57 890 Ress, Justin SR 25 50 Free 8 19.1 803 100 Back 15 45.66 746 100 Free 7 42.0 815 Korstanje, Nyls FR 9 50 Free 12 19.18 786 100 Fly 19 45.8 763 100 Free 13 42.49 764 McIntyre, Jack JR 6 500 Free 29 4:16.96 721 1650 Free 11 14:41.8 723 Knowles, Eric SO 6 500 Free 12 4:14.22 768 400 IM 21 3:44.34 691 1650 Free 16 14:46.35 701 Hensley, Noah SR 3 100 Fly 14 45.7 771 100 Back 18 45.48 759 200 Back 25 1:41.45 705 Molacek, Jacob SR 3 50 Free 21 19.3 761 200 Free 14 1:33.28 771 100 Free 17 42.19 795 Bretscher, James SR 1 100 Fly 16 46.1 737 200 Fly 18 1:42.12 743 Kiesler, Gil SO 0 500 Free 39 4:19.23 684 1650 Free 30 14:57.71 648 Graber, Daniel SR 0 100 Breast 40 54.08 617

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Albiero, Nicolas SO 37 100 Fly 9 45.14 824 100 Back 6 45.08 791 200 Fly 4 1:40.08 823 Somov, Evgenii SO 15 100 Breast 7 51.77 786 200 Breast 14 1:53.59 740 Harting, Zach SR 13 200 Free 6 1:32.24 823 200 Fly 19 1:42.17 741 Acosta, Marcelo SR 13 500 Free 23 4:15.87 739 200 Free 41 1:35.7 663 1650 Free 6 14:38.92 737 Whyte, Mitchell FR 6 100 Back 19 45.55 754 200 Back 11 1:40.28 743 Barna, Andrej JR 3 50 Free 14 19.3 761 Sos, Daniel SO 3 200 IM 21 1:43.39 736 400 IM 14 3:44.23 693 200 Fly 40 1:47.02 569 Piszczorowicz, Bart FR 0 200 Free 30 1:34.51 715 Sofianidis, Nikos SO 0 100 Back 26 46.0 721 200 Back 32 1:42.45 673

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Smith, Kieran FR 25 200 IM 8 1:44.23 707 400 IM 7 3:43.12 712 200 Back 15 1:41.36 708 Rooney, Maxime JR 15 100 Fly 4 44.99 839 100 Free 18 42.2 794 200 Fly 30 1:43.69 688 Beach, Clark SO 13 100 Back 27 46.2 706 200 Back 6 1:39.68 764 Baqlah, Khader JR 10 500 Free 16 4:20.50 663 200 Free 9 1:32.18 827 100 Free 28 42.7 743 Stokowski, Kacper FR 9 100 Back 9 44.9 806 200 Back 35 1:44.26 614 Finke, Bobby FR 5 500 Free 43 4:20.14 669 400 IM 25 3:45.4 674 1650 Free 12 14:42.75 718 Freeman, Trey FR 2 500 Free 15 4:18.53 695 200 Free 29 1:34.47 717 1650 Free 34 15:06.72 605 Sanders, Grant JR 1 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695 400 IM 16 3:45.8 667 200 Breast 23 1:54.48 714 Lebed, Alexander SR 0 200 IM 44 1:45.44 666 400 IM 27 3:45.83 666 200 Breast 42 1:56.6 652 Davis, Will FR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 100 Fly 39 46.59 696 100 Free 38 43.61 659 Guarente, Marco JR 0 100 Breast 29 52.93 699 200 Breast 24 1:54.59 710 Hillis, Dillon FR 0 200 IM 47 1:45.83 653 100 Breast 20 52.58 724 200 Breast 46 1:57.28 632 Main, Bayley SR 0 100 Back 23 45.9 728 100 Free 29 42.76 737 Balogh, Brennan SR 0 100 Fly 44 46.96 666 100 Back 33 46.59 678 200 Back 21 1:41.22 712 Gezmis, Erge SO 0 100 Fly 47 47.92 588 200 Fly 37 1:45.15 637

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Howard, Robert SR 30 50 Free 3 18.8 873 200 Free 19 1:33.37 767 100 Free 5 41.75 843 Waddell, Zane JR 5 50 Free 30 19.47 727 100 Back 12 45.14 786 Bams, Laurent SR 5 100 Breast 12 52.07 762 Disette, Sam SO 0 50 Free 33 19.52 717 Perera, Nicholas FR 0 200 IM 53 1:47.30 602 400 IM 28 3:46.06 663 200 Breast 45 1:56.95 642

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Farris, Dean JR 53 50 Free 6 19.02 821 100 Back 1 43.66 920 100 Free 1 40.8 964 Novak, Brennan SR 11 500 Free 8 4:21.72 644 1650 Free 27 14:56.94 652 Marcoux, Raphael JR 0 50 Free 36 19.58 707 Gures, Umitcan FR 0 50 Free 41 19.88 649 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 Zarian, Michael SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 400 IM 29 3:46.15 661 200 Fly 36 1:45.03 641 Houck, Logan SR 0 500 Free 44 4:21.46 648 1650 Free 20 14:50.37 682

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeLakis, Paul SO 27 200 IM 23 1:43.61 729 200 Free 5 1:32.01 836 200 Breast 6 1:52.05 789 Canova, Joseph SO 12 3 mtr Diving 49 246.2 Platform Diving 7 368.95 Lense, Noah JR 9 100 Fly 26 46.04 742 200 Fly 9 1:40.79 794 Daniels-Freeman, Aaro SR 7 1 mtr Diving 30 275.7 Platform Diving 10 346.2 Loy, Andrew JR 5 200 IM 14 1:42.87 755 200 Free 15 1:33.36 767 Fielding, Jacob FR 3 3 mtr Diving 22 330.1 Platform Diving 14 309.25 Siler, Jacob SO 0 1 mtr Diving 35 255.4 3 mtr Diving 32 305.85 Platform Diving 32 279.45 Painhas, Henrique SR 0 100 Fly 35 46.25 724 200 Fly 28 1:43.1 708 Mathews, Jason FR 0 100 Breast 31 53.12 685 200 Breast 30 1:54.94 700 Law, Christopher SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 273.25 3 mtr Diving 33 305.15 Platform Diving 22 307.5 Gaziev, Ruslan FR 0 50 Free 35 19.57 707 200 Free 35 1:34.92 697 Salazar, Michael SR 0 100 Fly 31 46.19 729

Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Casey, Brendan SR 33 500 Free 13 4:14.39 765 400 IM 4 3:38.43 796 1650 Free 5 14:38.42 740 Fong, Zach SR 14 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 200 Fly 5 1:40.28 815 Keblish, Bryce SR 4 100 Fly 13 45.52 788 Storch, Casey FR 4 200 IM 36 1:44.59 695 400 IM 13 3:43.03 713 200 Breast 34 1:55.30 690 Clark, Joe JR 3 100 Back 14 45.56 753 Schubert, Ted JR 2 200 IM 38 1:44.79 688 400 IM 15 3:44.89 682 200 Fly 22 1:42.55 728 Shelton, Ian JR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 254.35 3 mtr Diving 31 309.5 Platform Diving 36 266.45 Magnan, Sam SR 0 500 Free 17 4:14.55 762 1650 Free 21 14:50.7 681 Baker, Ryan JR 0 50 Free 34 19.53 715 200 Free 31 1:34.55 713 Creedon, Walker FR 0 3 mtr Diving 48 254.5 Platform Diving 23 302.6 Wozencraft, Cooper SO 0 200 Free 22 1:33.76 749 100 Back 37 47.26 631 Otto, Matthew SO 0 400 IM 24 3:45.25 676 1650 Free 28 14:57.49 649 200 Breast 18 1:53.95 729 Barnum, Keefer SO 0 100 Breast 30 53.03 692 200 Breast 19 1:54.18 722

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schreuders, Mikel SR 18 50 Free 27 19.43 735 200 Free 8 1:32.75 797 100 Free 10 42.08 806 O’Brien, Jordan SR 11 100 Breast 8 52.11 759 200 Breast 38 1:56.15 665 Mankus, Luke SR 4 50 Free 13 19.2 782 100 Fly 38 46.49 704 Goodwin, Kyle SR 3 1 mtr Diving 16 276.95 3 mtr Diving 15 325.65 Lima, Giovanny JR 0 200 Free 24 1:34.05 735 Khamis, Isaac FR 0 Platform Diving 33 272.25 Hicks, Caleb JR 0 50 Free 40 19.81 664 100 Breast 26 52.81 707 Kovac, Danny FR 0 200 IM 26 1:43.75 724 100 Fly 18 45.77 765 Hein, Daniel JR 0 100 Back 22 45.72 741 200 Back 19 1:41.08 717 Alexander, Nick JR 0 200 IM 30 1:43.97 716 100 Back 28 46.21 705 200 Back 21 1:41.22 712 Slaton, Micah JR 0 100 Fly 33 46.2 728 200 Fly 24 1:42.9 715 Dubois, Jack FR 0 500 Free 37 4:18.97 688 200 Free 39 1:35.29 681 1650 Free 31 15:00.26 636 Wielinski, Jacob SR 0 500 Free 40 4:19.34 682 400 IM 33 3:47.81 633 1650 Free 26 14:56.46 654 Dahlgren, Jack FR 0 500 Free 28 4:16.82 723 200 Free 21 1:33.68 752 200 Back 20 1:41.20 713

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Zeng, Zhipeng SR 49 1 mtr Diving 1 405.4 3 mtr Diving 4 400.0 Platform Diving 5 406.0 Wade, Matthew FR 13 1 mtr Diving 15 304.85 3 mtr Diving 8 351.6 Decoursey, Kyle SR 2 50 Free 18 19.23 775 100 Free 15 42.61 752 Garcia, Matthew JR 1 200 IM 51 1:46.77 621 100 Back 25 45.98 722 200 Back 16 1:42.1 684 Dunphy, Matthew SR 0 100 Breast 20 52.58 724 200 Breast 22 1:54.46 714 Rice, Sam SR 0 500 Free 46 4:27.74 540 1650 Free 36 15:09.00 593 Hallam, William SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 288.2 3 mtr Diving 51 60.0 Platform Diving 26 299.45 Houlie, Michael FR 0 100 Breast 23 52.64 720 Reilman, Joey SR 0 200 Free 20 1:33.49 761 100 Back 38 47.38 623 200 Back 18 1:41.06 717

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vargas Jacobo, Ricard SO 22 500 Free 4 4:12.21 805 400 IM 10 3:42.32 726 1650 Free 22 14:51.71 676 Auboeck, Felix JR 20 500 Free 35 4:18.4 697 200 Free 38 1:35.13 688 1650 Free 1 14:23.09 820 Smachlo, Miles JR 16 100 Fly 3 44.84 854 200 Fly 35 1:44.6 656 Cope, Tommy JR 15 200 IM 20 1:43.36 737 400 IM 9 3:40.09 765 200 Breast 11 1:52.91 761 Swanson, Charlie JR 9 200 IM 45 1:45.66 659 400 IM 20 3:43.61 704 200 Breast 9 1:52.09 788 Callan, Patrick FR 7 500 Free 10 4:13.27 785 200 Free 28 1:34.42 719 Borges, Gus SO 2 50 Free 15 19.32 757 Todd, Ross SO 0 1 mtr Diving 42 240.9 Platform Diving 35 267.25 Babinet, Jeremy JR 0 100 Breast 17 52.39 738 200 Breast 25 1:54.79 704 Herremans, Jacob JR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 281.45 Al-Yamani, Mokhtar SR 0 200 Free 34 1:34.84 700 200 Fly 38 1:45.53 623 Montague, Jacob JR 0 200 IM 48 1:45.84 653 100 Breast 36 53.53 656 200 Breast 44 1:56.73 648 Chan, Will FR 0 100 Breast 39 53.9 630

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pisani, Will SR 9 50 Free 11 19.16 790 100 Fly 17 45.69 772 100 Free 14 42.55 758 Kaleoaloha, Kanoa SR 5 50 Free 21 19.3 761 100 Fly 12 45.4 799 100 Free 23 42.4 773 Davidson, Joshua SO 3 1 mtr Diving 14 307.15 3 mtr Diving 34 303.35 Alaniz, Griffin JR 0 50 Free 44 20.13 600 100 Back 34 46.65 674 200 Back 29 1:41.98 688 Faminoff, Aidan JR 0 Platform Diving 20 313.7 Polianski, Max JR 0 200 IM 54 1:47.65 590 200 Fly 23 1:42.63 725 Muratovic, Emir SR 0 50 Free 27 19.43 735 100 Free 20 42.26 787

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power DeVine, Abrahm SR 34 200 IM 5 1:40.77 836 400 IM 1 3:36.41 836 Vigran, Noah FR 14 1 mtr Diving 29 276.65 3 mtr Diving 6 372.1 Platform Diving 16 260.35 Sweetser, True JR 12 500 Free 31 4:17.12 718 1650 Free 7 14:39.07 736 Calloni, Johannes SO 9 500 Free 21 4:15.58 744 1650 Free 9 14:40.53 729 200 Back 30 1:42.12 683 Poppe, Hank JR 9 100 Breast 9 51.93 773 200 Breast 17 1:53.86 732 Roy, Daniel FR 5 200 Breast 12 1:52.93 761 Liang, Alex SO 5 200 IM 34 1:44.35 703 400 IM 12 3:42.87 716 200 Fly 25 1:42.93 714 Casey, Conor FR 0 1 mtr Diving 21 297.7 3 mtr Diving 38 293.9 Murphy, James JR 0 500 Free 20 4:15.28 749 1650 Free 23 14:52.07 674 Hirschberger, Matthew SO 0 500 Free 36 4:18.6 694 1650 Free 24 14:55.03 661 Conaton, Patrick SR 0 200 Back 27 1:41.79 694 Anderson, Matt SR 0 100 Breast 18 52.49 730 200 Breast 33 1:55.18 693 Pastorek, Brennan SO 0 200 IM 46 1:45.68 658 100 Breast 27 52.84 705 200 Breast 28 1:54.92 701

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Schlicht, David FR 22 200 IM 15 1:42.99 751 400 IM 6 3:41.77 735 200 Breast 10 1:52.33 780 Fail, Brooks SO 16 500 Free 3 4:10.77 832 200 Free 32 1:34.67 708 1650 Free 18 14:48.18 693 Dobbs, Chatham SR 11 100 Fly 8 45.39 800 Iga, Jorge JR 4 200 Free 13 1:33.05 782 Iida, Sam SO 4 200 IM 24 1:43.65 727 400 IM 22 3:44.75 684 200 Breast 13 1:53.13 754 Anderson, Thomas JR 0 100 Back 24 45.95 724 200 Back 26 1:41.77 694 Gurevich, Etay JR 0 200 IM 19 1:43.34 738 400 IM 18 3:43.34 708 200 Fly 21 1:42.54 728

TA&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Thornton, Sam SR 23 1 mtr Diving 3 390.5 3 mtr Diving 10 381.2 Theall, Mark SO 13 500 Free 7 4:16.05 736 200 Free 16 1:33.41 765 Walker, Benjamin JR 12 400 IM 34 3:47.89 632 100 Breast 37 53.6 652 200 Breast 7 1:53.09 756 Casas, Shaine FR 10 200 IM 13 1:42.71 761 100 Fly 25 45.98 747 200 Fly 11 1:41.31 774 Martinez, Angel SR 4 100 Fly 21 45.89 755 200 Fly 13 1:41.61 762 Mathews, Kurtis SO 3 1 mtr Diving 31 275.4 3 mtr Diving 14 326.8 Koster, Adam JR 0 50 Free 32 19.49 725 100 Free 35 43.16 700 Thibert, Mike JR 0 50 Free 39 19.71 681

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Murphy, Camden SO 25 100 Fly 5 45.03 835 200 Fly 8 1:41.97 749 Higgins, Walker JR 25 500 Free 5 4:12.65 796 200 Free 40 1:35.33 679 1650 Free 8 14:39.52 734 Acevedo, Javier JR 21 200 IM 12 1:42.64 763 100 Back 8 45.24 778 200 Back 12 1:40.29 743 Guest, James SR 11 100 Breast 28 52.89 702 200 Breast 8 1:53.47 744 Reed, Greg SO 2 500 Free 42 4:19.59 678 400 IM 36 3:50.76 581 1650 Free 15 14:43.48 715 Burns, Aidan SR 0 500 Free 41 4:19.53 679 400 IM 31 3:46.63 653 200 Back 36 1:44.34 612 Miller, Kevin JR 0 500 Free 38 4:19.19 684 1650 Free 29 14:57.50 649 Forde, Clayton JR 0 400 IM 17 3:42.88 716 200 Fly 32 1:43.92 680 Abruzzo, Andrew FR 0 500 Free 32 4:17.37 714 400 IM 30 3:46.16 661 1650 Free 35 15:07.46 601

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Max FR 33 100 Breast 3 50.52 897 200 Breast 2 1:49.41 884 Becker, Bowe SR 32 50 Free 4 18.84 863 100 Free 2 40.83 958 Yang, Nick SR 5 1 mtr Diving 37 254.15 3 mtr Diving 21 333.75 Platform Diving 12 321.25 Moser, Jeremy JR 0 3 mtr Diving 27 319.45 Platform Diving 30 283.6 Leblang, Alan SR 0 1 mtr Diving 33 272.2 3 mtr Diving 24 326.35 Platform Diving 27 291.7

Southern Cali

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vissering, Carsten SR 17 100 Breast 2 50.3 919 200 Breast 47 1:58.22 604 Koenigsperger, Mario JR 4 100 Breast 13 52.12 758 200 Breast 21 1:54.39 716 Johansson, Victor FR 3 500 Free 30 4:17.01 720 1650 Free 14 14:43.21 716 Mulcare, Patrick SR 3 100 Back 34 46.65 674 200 Back 14 1:41.34 708 Grissom, Kyle SR 0 50 Free 26 19.4 743 Valente, Alex SR 0 100 Fly 45 47.02 662 Miljenic, Nikola SO 0 50 Free 29 19.45 731 100 Free 33 43.03 712

Arizona St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Poti, Zachary JR 17 100 Back 11 45.12 788 200 Back 8 1:40.38 740 Selim, Youssef JR 7 1 mtr Diving 19 302.9 3 mtr Diving 16 304.2 Platform Diving 11 322.35 House, Grant SO 6.5 200 IM 33 1:44.32 704 200 Free 10 1:32.29 821 Hoffer, David SR 5 3 mtr Diving 12 347.8 Platform Diving 17 318.0 Swift, Carter SO 0 50 Free 42 19.98 630 100 Free 30 42.8 734

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Herrera, Briadam SR 30 1 mtr Diving 6 358.25 3 mtr Diving 2 432.75 Dinsmore, David JR 17 Platform Diving 2 440.75 Cooper, Zach SO 15 Platform Diving 4 407.8

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Duncan, Greg SO 16 1 mtr Diving 10 343.85 3 mtr Diving 9 398.2 Bramley, Ben FR 13 3 mtr Diving 40 278.35 Platform Diving 6 396.3 Pellini, Trent SO 2 100 Breast 15 52.24 749 200 Breast 48 1:59.22 574 Cifelli, Joe SR 0 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95 3 mtr Diving 18 345.3 Loschiavo, Brandon JR 0 Platform Diving 18 316.6

Georgia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Pumputis, Caio SO 41 200 IM 6 1:41.04 825 100 Breast 6 51.38 818 200 Breast 4 1:50.79 833 Ferraro, Christian SO 1 100 Fly 27 46.07 739 200 Fly 16 1:42.99 712 Correia, Rodrigo SR 1 100 Back 16 45.9 728 200 Back 31 1:42.17 682 Casillas, Matthew SR 0 3 mtr Diving 35 302.6 Platform Diving 31 280.6

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Masterton, Sebastian SR 16 1 mtr Diving 12 335.35 3 mtr Diving 26 319.7 Platform Diving 8 321.3 Zhang, Danny FR 6 3 mtr Diving 11 361.7 Brown, Glen JR 0 200 IM 35 1:44.42 701 Amdor, Wyatt JR 0 100 Breast 35 53.5 659

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Juan JR 25 1 mtr Diving 9 362.2 3 mtr Diving 30 311.6 Platform Diving 3 435.8 McClellan, Matthew SR 0 1 mtr Diving 28 280.1 3 mtr Diving 42 275.3 Luht, Karl JR 0 100 Back 21 45.7 743 100 Free 40 43.72 648 Phillip, Matthew SR 0 3 mtr Diving 41 277.45 Platform Diving 19 315.45

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Minuth, Fynn SR 16 500 Free 6 4:12.72 795 200 Fly 14 1:41.70 759 Down-Jenkins, Anton FR 4 1 mtr Diving 40 246.9 3 mtr Diving 13 338.45 Goldfaden, Itay JR 1 100 Breast 16 52.54 727 Davila, Rafael SO 0 500 Free 25 4:16.3 732 1650 Free 19 14:50.33 683 Khoo, Lionel JR 0 100 Breast 18 52.49 730 200 Breast 43 1:56.61 652

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Andrew, Mark SR 18 200 IM 10 1:42.36 774 400 IM 8 3:43.76 701 200 Breast 39 1:56.19 664

Hawaii

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Follows, Kane JR 12 200 IM 50 1:46.49 631 100 Back 36 46.87 659 200 Back 7 1:40.14 748 Kokko, Olli JR 5 100 Breast 14 52.22 751 200 Breast 15 1:53.80 734 Aydin, Metin SR 0 200 IM 18 1:43.32 739 100 Back 29 46.24 703 200 Back 23 1:41.25 711 Sandell, Johan SR 0 3 mtr Diving 20 339.0 Platform Diving 41 244.7

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hernandez, Nathaniel JR 11 1 mtr Diving 8 333.0 3 mtr Diving 39 289.85 Platform Diving 42 220.7 Moretti, Evan SR 6 1 mtr Diving 11 340.25 3 mtr Diving 25 322.5 Platform Diving 34 271.55 Williams, Miles JR 0 50 Free 37 19.59 704 200 Free 37 1:35.00 693 100 Free 26 42.45 768 St. George, Max SR 0 50 Free 46 20.32 561 100 Back 32 46.49 685 200 Back 34 1:43.93 625

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Garcia Boissier, Hect SR 17 1 mtr Diving 2 399.3 3 mtr Diving 17 350.2 Crow, John SR 0 1 mtr Diving 45 203.05 3 mtr Diving 50 241.45 Castano, Gabe SO 0 50 Free 17 19.21 779 100 Free 37 43.26 691 Daly, Michael FR 0 400 IM 26 3:45.67 669 1650 Free 33 15:02.66 624 200 Back 33 1:43.08 653

Grand Canyon

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nikolaev, Mark SR 16 100 Back 3 44.33 856 200 Back 28 1:41.81 693 Antipov, Daniil SR 0 100 Fly 24 45.92 752 200 Fly 29 1:43.11 708

Towson

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Saunderson, Jack SR 14 200 IM 42 1:44.97 682 100 Fly 15 46.02 744 200 Fly 7 1:41.06 783

Columbia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Suckow, Jonathan SO 14 1 mtr Diving 22 295.95 3 mtr Diving 5 396.55

Virginia Tech

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Stone, Lane SO 6 500 Free 11 4:14.00 772 200 Free 27 1:34.37 721 1650 Free 37 15:10.52 586 Ivanov, Antani FR 5 100 Fly 29 46.15 733 200 Fly 12 1:41.48 767 Zawadzki, Noah FR 0 1 mtr Diving 41 244.1 3 mtr Diving 45 266.0 Platform Diving 21 312.0 Manoff, Blake FR 0 100 Fly 42 46.61 695 200 Fly 31 1:43.88 681 Tornqvist, Samuel SO 0 200 IM 40 1:44.94 683 100 Back 30 46.33 697 200 Back 17 1:41.06 717 Schiesl, Ben SR 0 1 mtr Diving 17 304.2 3 mtr Diving 37 295.65 Szabo, Norbert SR 0 200 IM 27 1:43.88 719 200 Free 33 1:34.8 702

Denver

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Auchinachie, Cameron SO 7 50 Free 16 19.37 747 200 Free 25 1:34.24 727 100 Free 11 42.13 801

Missouri St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Bish, Blair SR 7 100 Breast 10 51.95 771 200 Breast 35 1:55.57 682 Osvath, Artur SR 0 100 Breast 33 53.16 682 200 Breast 20 1:54.32 718

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tysoe, Cam JR 7 100 Back 31 46.41 691 200 Back 10 1:39.97 754 Mao, MJ SO 0 100 Breast 32 53.15 683 200 Breast 31 1:55.09 696

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Yeadon, Zach SO 7 500 Free 14 4:14.84 757 1650 Free 13 14:42.9 718 Barta, Marci FR 0 200 IM 52 1:46.98 614 400 IM 35 3:48.65 618 200 Fly 39 1:45.63 620 Bottelberghe, Josh FR 0 100 Breast 41 54.27 604 200 Breast 40 1:56.25 662 Schultz, Aaron JR 0 200 IM 39 1:44.81 687 100 Fly 40 46.6 695 200 Fly 33 1:44.00 677

Princeton

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Khosla, Raunak FR 6 200 IM 22 1:43.48 733 400 IM 11 3:42.57 721 200 Fly 27 1:43.09 708 Young, Colten SO 0 1 mtr Diving 39 250.05 3 mtr Diving 42 275.3 Platform Diving 38 255.3

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Grassi, Santiago JR 6 50 Free 19 19.24 775 100 Fly 11 45.35 804 100 Free 34 43.13 703 Dannhauser, Josh SO 0 500 Free 27 4:16.78 724 1650 Free 25 14:55.94 656 Pruitt, Conner FR 0 1 mtr Diving 34 259.15 3 mtr Diving 28 317.25 Platform Diving 25 300.1 Ballard, Foster SR 0 100 Fly 34 46.21 727 200 Fly 26 1:42.96 713 Rowe, Spencer SO 0 100 Breast 38 53.79 638 200 Breast 37 1:55.66 679 Brewer, Tommy SR 0 100 Breast 24 52.7 715 200 Breast 26 1:54.88 702 McCloskey, Liam SR 0 100 Fly 31 46.19 729 100 Free 39 43.66 654

Navy

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Buchter, Bradley JR 4 1 mtr Diving 13 314.9 3 mtr Diving 47 261.2 Hedrick, Jake SO 0 3 mtr Diving 46 264.05 Platform Diving 37 261.15

IUPUI

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Somhegyi, Krisztian SR 4 Platform Diving 13 309.8

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Allen, Bryan JR 2 Platform Diving 15 276.85

Utah

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power O’Haimhirgin, Liam JR 0 50 Free 43 20.03 620 200 Free 42 1:37.02 604 100 Free 36 43.22 694 Phillips, Austin SR 0 50 Free 31 19.48 725 100 Free 21 42.32 781

West Virginia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dixon, David SO 0 200 IM 49 1:45.93 650 100 Fly 46 47.03 661 200 Fly 20 1:42.49 730 Armstrong, Jake SR 0 100 Breast 34 53.23 677

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Brenner, William SR 0 1 mtr Diving 44 227.05 Hoherz, Anton SO 0 Platform Diving 40 250.4

Pittsburgh

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Helmbacher, Samy JR 0 200 IM 43 1:44.99 681 400 IM 19 3:43.51 705 200 Breast 41 1:56.32 660 Vera, Blaise SO 0 50 Free 25 19.35 751 100 Fly 28 46.09 738 100 Free 24 42.41 772

Brigham Young

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sorenson, Payton SR 0 50 Free 20 19.28 765 100 Free 31 42.88 726

East Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Santos, Gus JR 0 50 Free 45 20.18 590 100 Fly 37 46.41 711

UNLV

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Abramowicz, Tazman FR 0 1 mtr Diving 43 235.5 3 mtr Diving 44 274.8

UCSB