2019 NCAA Men’s Championships: Final Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
Live results
Cal was really really good this weekend. As the cliche goes: Texas didn’t lose the meet, Cal won it. The Texas men scored 475 points, 26 points more than they scored to win the meet last year. Cal scored 560, the 9th most points any men’s team has ever scored at NCAA’s and the most by any team at this meet since 2004. There have only been 4 previous instances of a team scoring at least 475 points and failing to win the title.
Most points ever at NCAA’s
Year
School
Points
1
2004
Auburn
634
2
1992
Stanford
632
3
2003
Auburn
609.5
4
1998
Stanford
599
5
2001
Texas
597.5
6
1994
Stanford
566.5
7
2007
Auburn
566
8
1995
Michigan
561
9
2019
California
560
10
2017
Texas
542
Cal led the scored psych sheet going into the meet and picked up an absolutely ridiculous 158 points over their seeds. Harvard gained the next most points over their seeds with a gain of 83. Texas were next with a gain of 80. Texas’s gain of 80 is a very solid performance, but was still 78 fewer than Cal. The Longhorns didn’t choke, they just ran into a buzz saw.
The engine of the Cal buzz saw was their sophomores who scored 178 individual points, the most of any class at the meet. Next best were Indiana’s seniors who scored 161.
A sophomore class leading the way is a bit surprising at a meet so dominated by upperclassmen. In total, freshmen scored 317 individual points, sophomores scored 606.5, juniors scored 567.5, and seniors scored 989.
Another thing impressive about the Cal sophomore’s performance is how much they improved since last year.
Last year as freshmen they scored 87.5 points. They more than doubled that total this year. By comparison the highest scoring freshmen class last year were the Texas freshmen who scored 104 individual points. This year as sophomores, that group scored 69 points.
The performance of each team’s sophomores helps explain how Texas had a returning individual points advantage this year and the highest scoring freshman class at the meet (46 points, Florida were 2nd with 41) and lost. Texas’s other two returning classes were better than last year. Their seniors scored 125 (108 last year) and their juniors scored 61 (39 last year). However, Cal’s upperclassmen also jumped a lot. Cal’s juniors scored 72 after scoring 34 last year, more than doubling their points, and the Cal seniors scored 109 after scoring 97 last year.
Texas scored the most diving points with 84. Tennessee and Miami had the next most with 62 each.
The biggest under performance vs seed came from Michigan. The Wolverines scored 135 points fewer than they were seeded to.
Cal return 279 individual points, the most of any team by a wide margin. Texas are next with 176. Michigan return the 3rd most with 91 followed by Florida with 80.
Cal scored in every single swimming event. The highest single event point total was Texas’s 50 points in the 200 back.
By
Swimulator power points, the best swim of the meet was ‘s 49.85 100 breast. Ian Finnerty
There is a lot of data below a quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Event Scores, and an Individual Breakdown with final times, places, and scores for every swimmer at the meet sorted by team.
Final Scores
School
Final Score
Swim Points
Dive Points
Psych Points
Swim vs Psych Diff
1
California
560
560
0
402
158
2
Texas
475
391
84
311
80
3
Indiana
385.5
351.5
34
354
-2.5
4
NC State
307
307
0
253
54
5
Louisville
212
212
0
189
23
6
Florida
164
164
0
245
-81
7
Alabama
142
142
0
192.5
-50.5
8
Harvard
132
132
0
49
83
9
Ohio State
124
102
22
130
-28
10
Virginia
106
106
0
82
24
11
Tennessee 105
43
62
133
-90
11
Missouri
105
102
3
151.5
-49.5
13
Michigan 99
99
0
234
-135
14
Florida St 97
94
3
111.5
-17.5
15
Stanford 96
82
14
60
22
16
Arizona 95
95
0
81
14
17
TA&M 93
67
26
64
3
18
Georgia 86
86
0
66.5
19.5
19
Minnesota 84
79
5
65.5
13.5
20
Southern Cali 81
81
0
70
11
21
Arizona St 75.5
63.5
12
52.5
11
22
Miami 62
0
62
0
0
23
Purdue 51
22
29
11
11
24
Georgia Tech 45
45
0
40
5
25
Kentucky 26
4
22
0
4
26
LSU 25
0
25
0
0
27
South Carolina 21
17
4
39
-22
28
Penn 18
18
0
13
5
29
Penn St 17
0
17
0
0
29
Hawaii 17
17
0
6
11
29
Duke 17
0
17
0
0
32
Grand Canyon 16
16
0
19
-3
33
Columbia
14
0
14
0
0
33
Towson 14
14
0
14
0
35
Virginia Tech 11
11
0
27
-16
36
Notre Dame 7
7
0
17
-10
36
Denver 7
7
0
5
2
36
Missouri St. 7
7
0
0
7
36
Wisconsin 7
7
0
16.5
-9.5
40
Auburn 6
6
0
24
-18
40
Princeton 6
6
0
5
1
42
IUPUI
4
0
4
0
0
42
Navy
4
0
4
0
0
44
UNC
2
0
2
0
0
45
Pittsburgh
0
0
0
10.5
-10.5
45
Brigham Young
0
0
0
8
-8
45
Utah
0
0
0
7
-7
45
UCSB
0
0
0
0
0
45
West Virginia
0
0
0
0
0
45
East Carolina
0
0
0
0
0 Individual Scores by Year
California
Texas
Indiana
NC State
Louisville
Florida
Alabama
Harvard
Ohio State
Virginia
FR
29
46
38
9
6
41
0
0
3
4
SO
178
69
27
6
55
13
0
0
39
0
JR
72
61
11.5
55
3
26
5
53
14
5
SR
109
125
161
73
26
0
35
11
7
51
Returning
279
176
76.5
70
64
80
5
53
56
9
Missouri
Tennessee
Michigan
Florida St
Stanford
Arizona
TA&M
Georgia
Minnesota
Southern Cali
FR
0
13
7
0
19
22
10
0
33
3
SO
0
0
24
3
14
20
16
27
0
0
JR
0
1
60
0
21
4
12
46
0
4
SR
36
51
0
14
34
11
27
11
37
20
Returning
0
14
91
3
54
46
38
73
33
7
Arizona St
Miami
Purdue
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
LSU
South Carolina
Penn
Hawaii
Duke
FR
0
0
13
0
6
0
4
0
0
0
SO
6.5
15
18
42
0
0
0
0
0
0
JR
24
17
0
0
0
25
1
0
17
11
SR
5
30
0
1
16
0
16
18
0
6
Returning
30.5
32
31
42
6
25
5
0
17
11
Penn State
Grand Canyon
Towson
Columbia
Virginia Tech
Denver
Missouri St
Wisconsin
Notre Dame
Princeton
FR
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
6
SO
0
0
0
14
6
7
0
0
7
0
JR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
SR
17
16
14
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
Returning
0
0
0
14
11
7
0
7
7
6
Auburn
Navy
IUPUI
UNC
FR
0
0
0
0
SO
0
0
0
0
JR
6
4
0
2
SR
0
0
4
0
Returning
6
4
0
2 Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
800 Free Relay
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
1 mtr Diving
400 Medley Relay
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
3 mtr Diving
200 Medley Relay
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Platform Diving
400 Free Relay
California
32
40
26
35
45
0
34
47
32
20
15
12
0
34
31
30
24
35
36
0
32
Texas
40
32
20
17
20
27
32
0
0
48
6
29
28
30
0
50
25
0
2
29
40
Indiana
30
30
0
27
14
14
40
0
20
23.5
34
7
20
18
24
0
21
16
17
0
30
NC State
34
34
5
17
16
0
30
0
21
3
0
23
0
32
7
15
16
0
20
0
34
Louisville
26
14
0
0
3
0
28
3
9
13
12
13
0
28
13
6
0
3
15
0
26
Florida
28
12
3
11
0
0
22
13
15
9
0
9
0
14
5
15
0
0
0
0
8
Alabama
0
26
0
0
16
0
18
0
0
0
5
5
0
40
0
0
14
0
0
0
18
Harvard
24
22
11
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
8
0
0
20
0
0
0
14
Ohio State
13
24
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
9
22
24
Virginia
22
0
4
0
0
0
12
21
4
0
0
3
0
12
14
0
0
0
14
0
0
Missouri
13
18
0
0
4
1
24
0
0
11
11
0
2
4
0
0
7
0
0
0
10
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
0
22
8
0
0
0
0
0
26
26
0
1
2
0
0
14
6
Michigan
6
0
22
0
2
0
0
16
16
0
0
0
0
0
20
0
0
15
0
0
2
Florida St
0
28
0
0
6
3
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
24
0
0
3
0
0
0
28
Stanford
4
4
0
14
0
0
0
25
0
0
9
0
13
0
21
0
0
5
0
1
0
Arizona
10
8
16
2
0
0
6
13
11
4
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
11
0
0
12
TA&M
8
10
12
4
0
16
4
0
0
1
0
0
10
6
0
0
0
12
10
0
0
Georgia
0
0
14
5
0
0
2
0
14
0
0
11
0
0
13
5
0
11
11
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
15
0
14
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
17
17
0
5
0
Southern Cali
0
6
0
0
0
0
26
0
0
0
21
0
0
22
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
Arizona St
18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6.5
0
6
6
0
0
11
0
0
0
6
22
Miami
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
32
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
0
7
10
0
0
0
2
0
9
10
0
0
0
0
0
13
0
Georgia Tech
2
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
1
0
0
Kentucky
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
4
LSU
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
South Carolina
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
Penn
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Hawaii
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
12
0
2
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Penn State
0
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Grand Canyon
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Towson
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
Columbia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Virginia Tech
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
Denver
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
Missouri St
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
Princeton
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Navy
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
IUPUI
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
UNC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. California
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Seliskar, Andrew
SR
60
200 IM
1
1:38.14
957
200 Free
1
1:30.14
945
200 Breast
1
1:48.70
912
Grieshop, Sean
SO
49
500 Free
2
4:10.29
842
400 IM
2
3:37.03
823
1650 Free
4
14:35.82
752
Hoffer, Ryan
SO
45
50 Free
1
18.63
916
100 Fly
7
45.14
824
100 Free
6
41.82
835
Julian, Trenton
SO
36
500 Free
9
4:11.3
822
400 IM
5
3:39.83
770
200 Fly
6
1:40.94
788
Sendyk, Pawel
JR
35
50 Free
2
18.68
903
100 Fly
10
45.3
808
100 Free
8
42.06
809
Carr, Daniel
SO
32
200 IM
11
1:42.42
772
100 Back
7
45.21
781
200 Back
5
1:39.33
776
Thomas, Mike
SR
32
200 IM
9
1:42.34
775
400 IM
3
3:37.52
814
200 Fly
10
1:41.15
780
Quah, Zheng
JR
29
200 IM
17
1:43.13
746
100 Fly
6
45.06
832
200 Fly
3
1:39.68
840
Whitley, Reece
FR
29
200 IM
32
1:44.12
711
100 Breast
4
51.11
842
200 Breast
5
1:50.84
831
Norman, Nick
SR
16
500 Free
18
4:14.82
757
1650 Free
3
14:32.12
771
Mefford, Bryce
SO
16
200 Free
17
1:33.06
782
100 Back
20
45.57
752
200 Back
3
1:38.65
800
Jensen, Michael
JR
8
50 Free
9
19.15
794
100 Free
21
42.32
781
Sand, Carson
SR
1
100 Breast
25
52.72
714
200 Breast
16
1:53.9
731
Robinson, Johnny
SO
0
Platform Diving
39
254.75
Arvidsson, Karl
JR
0
100 Breast
22
52.59
723
200 Breast
29
1:54.93
700
Callahan, Connor
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
18
303.95
3 mtr Diving
36
296.65
Platform Diving
29
284.05
Texas
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Shebat, John
SR
51
200 IM
3
1:39.63
886
100 Back
4
44.71
822
200 Back
1
1:36.42
889
Windle, Jordan
SO
47
1 mtr Diving
4
387.1
3 mtr Diving
7
359.65
Platform Diving
1
447.0
Haas, Townley
SR
44
500 Free
1
4:08.19
886
200 Free
4
1:31.8
847
100 Free
9
41.96
819
Campbell, Grayson
JR
28
1 mtr Diving
7
340.45
3 mtr Diving
3
415.75
Kibler, Drew
FR
25
50 Free
9
19.15
794
200 Free
3
1:31.76
849
100 Free
16
42.63
750
Harty, Ryan
JR
24
200 IM
16
1:43.82
721
100 Back
5
45.05
793
200 Back
9
1:39.4
773
Katz, Austin
SO
17
500 Free
24
4:16.06
736
100 Back
17
45.39
766
200 Back
2
1:36.45
888
Newkirk, Jeff
SR
16
200 Free
7
1:32.46
812
200 Back
13
1:40.67
730
Krueger, Daniel
FR
15
50 Free
24
19.31
761
200 Free
18
1:33.29
771
100 Free
4
41.56
865
Jackson, Tate
SR
12
50 Free
7
19.03
819
100 Fly
35
46.25
724
100 Free
25
42.44
769
Cornish, Jacob
JR
9
1 mtr Diving
26
285.3
3 mtr Diving
23
328.25
Platform Diving
9
394.1
Scheinfeld, Charlie
FR
6
100 Breast
11
52.05
764
200 Breast
36
1:55.6
681
Sannem, Jake
SO
5
200 Free
12
1:32.56
807
100 Free
26
42.45
768
Holter, Max
SR
2
100 Fly
30
46.16
732
200 Fly
15
1:42.19
741
Yeager, Chris
SO
0
500 Free
45
4:21.57
646
1650 Free
17
14:47.44
696
Willenbring, Matthew
FR
0
200 IM
29
1:43.94
717
200 Free
23
1:33.98
739
100 Free
32
42.93
721
Vines, Braden
FR
0
200 IM
31
1:44.00
715
400 IM
23
3:44.77
684
200 Breast
32
1:55.17
693
Pomajevich, Sam
SO
0
500 Free
33
4:17.61
710
200 Free
26
1:34.25
726
200 Fly
17
1:41.82
754
Zettle, Alex
FR
0
500 Free
22
4:15.73
742
200 Free
43
1:37.75
570
1650 Free
38
15:25.93
504
Merritt, Reed
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
253.0
Platform Diving
24
301.35
Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Lanza, Vini
SR
52
200 IM
4
1:40.3
856
100 Fly
1
44.37
905
200 Fly
2
1:39.63
842
Finnerty, Ian
SR
48
200 IM
7
1:42.84
756
100 Breast
1
49.85
966
200 Breast
3
1:49.9
865
Apple, Zach
SR
47
50 Free
5
18.99
830
200 Free
2
1:31.55
861
100 Free
3
41.45
878
Capobianco, Andrew
SO
20
1 mtr Diving
24
291.55
3 mtr Diving
1
461.65
Platform Diving
28
289.0
Brinegar, Michael
FR
17
500 Free
26
4:16.46
729
1650 Free
2
14:27.50
796
Connor, James
SR
14
1 mtr Diving
5
373.5
3 mtr Diving
19
342.65
Backes, Zane
FR
14
100 Breast
5
51.35
821
200 Breast
27
1:54.89
702
Samy, Mohamed
JR
11.5
200 IM
28
1:43.89
719
200 Free
10
1:32.29
821
100 Free
12
42.47
766
Fantoni, Gabriel
SO
7
100 Fly
43
46.74
684
100 Back
10
44.96
801
200 Back
24
1:41.36
708
Calvillo, Mikey
FR
7
500 Free
34
4:18.18
701
400 IM
32
3:46.67
652
1650 Free
10
14:40.59
729
Blaskovic, Bruno
SO
0
50 Free
21
19.3
761
100 Fly
20
45.86
757
100 Free
19
42.21
793
Mathias, Van
FR
0
200 IM
25
1:43.70
726
100 Fly
40
46.6
695
200 Fly
34
1:44.24
668
Gould, Mory
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
20
300.1
3 mtr Diving
29
315.95
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stewart, Coleman
JR
49
100 Fly
2
44.46
895
100 Back
2
43.98
888
200 Back
4
1:38.81
795
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
41
200 IM
2
1:39.35
899
100 Back
13
45.4
766
200 Fly
1
1:38.57
890
Ress, Justin
SR
25
50 Free
8
19.1
803
100 Back
15
45.66
746
100 Free
7
42.0
815
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
9
50 Free
12
19.18
786
100 Fly
19
45.8
763
100 Free
13
42.49
764
McIntyre, Jack
JR
6
500 Free
29
4:16.96
721
1650 Free
11
14:41.8
723
Knowles, Eric
SO
6
500 Free
12
4:14.22
768
400 IM
21
3:44.34
691
1650 Free
16
14:46.35
701
Hensley, Noah
SR
3
100 Fly
14
45.7
771
100 Back
18
45.48
759
200 Back
25
1:41.45
705
Molacek, Jacob
SR
3
50 Free
21
19.3
761
200 Free
14
1:33.28
771
100 Free
17
42.19
795
Bretscher, James
SR
1
100 Fly
16
46.1
737
200 Fly
18
1:42.12
743
Kiesler, Gil
SO
0
500 Free
39
4:19.23
684
1650 Free
30
14:57.71
648
Graber, Daniel
SR
0
100 Breast
40
54.08
617
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Albiero, Nicolas
SO
37
100 Fly
9
45.14
824
100 Back
6
45.08
791
200 Fly
4
1:40.08
823
Somov, Evgenii
SO
15
100 Breast
7
51.77
786
200 Breast
14
1:53.59
740
Harting, Zach
SR
13
200 Free
6
1:32.24
823
200 Fly
19
1:42.17
741
Acosta, Marcelo
SR
13
500 Free
23
4:15.87
739
200 Free
41
1:35.7
663
1650 Free
6
14:38.92
737
Whyte, Mitchell
FR
6
100 Back
19
45.55
754
200 Back
11
1:40.28
743
Barna, Andrej
JR
3
50 Free
14
19.3
761
Sos, Daniel
SO
3
200 IM
21
1:43.39
736
400 IM
14
3:44.23
693
200 Fly
40
1:47.02
569
Piszczorowicz, Bart
FR
0
200 Free
30
1:34.51
715
Sofianidis, Nikos
SO
0
100 Back
26
46.0
721
200 Back
32
1:42.45
673
Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran
FR
25
200 IM
8
1:44.23
707
400 IM
7
3:43.12
712
200 Back
15
1:41.36
708
Rooney, Maxime
JR
15
100 Fly
4
44.99
839
100 Free
18
42.2
794
200 Fly
30
1:43.69
688
Beach, Clark
SO
13
100 Back
27
46.2
706
200 Back
6
1:39.68
764
Baqlah, Khader
JR
10
500 Free
16
4:20.50
663
200 Free
9
1:32.18
827
100 Free
28
42.7
743
Stokowski, Kacper
FR
9
100 Back
9
44.9
806
200 Back
35
1:44.26
614
Finke, Bobby
FR
5
500 Free
43
4:20.14
669
400 IM
25
3:45.4
674
1650 Free
12
14:42.75
718
Freeman, Trey
FR
2
500 Free
15
4:18.53
695
200 Free
29
1:34.47
717
1650 Free
34
15:06.72
605
Sanders, Grant
JR
1
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
400 IM
16
3:45.8
667
200 Breast
23
1:54.48
714
Lebed, Alexander
SR
0
200 IM
44
1:45.44
666
400 IM
27
3:45.83
666
200 Breast
42
1:56.6
652
Davis, Will
FR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
100 Fly
39
46.59
696
100 Free
38
43.61
659
Guarente, Marco
JR
0
100 Breast
29
52.93
699
200 Breast
24
1:54.59
710
Hillis, Dillon
FR
0
200 IM
47
1:45.83
653
100 Breast
20
52.58
724
200 Breast
46
1:57.28
632
Main, Bayley
SR
0
100 Back
23
45.9
728
100 Free
29
42.76
737
Balogh, Brennan
SR
0
100 Fly
44
46.96
666
100 Back
33
46.59
678
200 Back
21
1:41.22
712
Gezmis, Erge
SO
0
100 Fly
47
47.92
588
200 Fly
37
1:45.15
637
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Howard, Robert
SR
30
50 Free
3
18.8
873
200 Free
19
1:33.37
767
100 Free
5
41.75
843
Waddell, Zane
JR
5
50 Free
30
19.47
727
100 Back
12
45.14
786
Bams, Laurent
SR
5
100 Breast
12
52.07
762
Disette, Sam
SO
0
50 Free
33
19.52
717
Perera, Nicholas
FR
0
200 IM
53
1:47.30
602
400 IM
28
3:46.06
663
200 Breast
45
1:56.95
642
Harvard
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Farris, Dean
JR
53
50 Free
6
19.02
821
100 Back
1
43.66
920
100 Free
1
40.8
964
Novak, Brennan
SR
11
500 Free
8
4:21.72
644
1650 Free
27
14:56.94
652
Marcoux, Raphael
JR
0
50 Free
36
19.58
707
Gures, Umitcan
FR
0
50 Free
41
19.88
649
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
Zarian, Michael
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
400 IM
29
3:46.15
661
200 Fly
36
1:45.03
641
Houck, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
44
4:21.46
648
1650 Free
20
14:50.37
682
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeLakis, Paul
SO
27
200 IM
23
1:43.61
729
200 Free
5
1:32.01
836
200 Breast
6
1:52.05
789
Canova, Joseph
SO
12
3 mtr Diving
49
246.2
Platform Diving
7
368.95
Lense, Noah
JR
9
100 Fly
26
46.04
742
200 Fly
9
1:40.79
794
Daniels-Freeman, Aaro
SR
7
1 mtr Diving
30
275.7
Platform Diving
10
346.2
Loy, Andrew
JR
5
200 IM
14
1:42.87
755
200 Free
15
1:33.36
767
Fielding, Jacob
FR
3
3 mtr Diving
22
330.1
Platform Diving
14
309.25
Siler, Jacob
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
35
255.4
3 mtr Diving
32
305.85
Platform Diving
32
279.45
Painhas, Henrique
SR
0
100 Fly
35
46.25
724
200 Fly
28
1:43.1
708
Mathews, Jason
FR
0
100 Breast
31
53.12
685
200 Breast
30
1:54.94
700
Law, Christopher
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
273.25
3 mtr Diving
33
305.15
Platform Diving
22
307.5
Gaziev, Ruslan
FR
0
50 Free
35
19.57
707
200 Free
35
1:34.92
697
Salazar, Michael
SR
0
100 Fly
31
46.19
729
Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Casey, Brendan
SR
33
500 Free
13
4:14.39
765
400 IM
4
3:38.43
796
1650 Free
5
14:38.42
740
Fong, Zach
SR
14
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
200 Fly
5
1:40.28
815
Keblish, Bryce
SR
4
100 Fly
13
45.52
788
Storch, Casey
FR
4
200 IM
36
1:44.59
695
400 IM
13
3:43.03
713
200 Breast
34
1:55.30
690
Clark, Joe
JR
3
100 Back
14
45.56
753
Schubert, Ted
JR
2
200 IM
38
1:44.79
688
400 IM
15
3:44.89
682
200 Fly
22
1:42.55
728
Shelton, Ian
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
254.35
3 mtr Diving
31
309.5
Platform Diving
36
266.45
Magnan, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
17
4:14.55
762
1650 Free
21
14:50.7
681
Baker, Ryan
JR
0
50 Free
34
19.53
715
200 Free
31
1:34.55
713
Creedon, Walker
FR
0
3 mtr Diving
48
254.5
Platform Diving
23
302.6
Wozencraft, Cooper
SO
0
200 Free
22
1:33.76
749
100 Back
37
47.26
631
Otto, Matthew
SO
0
400 IM
24
3:45.25
676
1650 Free
28
14:57.49
649
200 Breast
18
1:53.95
729
Barnum, Keefer
SO
0
100 Breast
30
53.03
692
200 Breast
19
1:54.18
722
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schreuders, Mikel
SR
18
50 Free
27
19.43
735
200 Free
8
1:32.75
797
100 Free
10
42.08
806
O’Brien, Jordan
SR
11
100 Breast
8
52.11
759
200 Breast
38
1:56.15
665
Mankus, Luke
SR
4
50 Free
13
19.2
782
100 Fly
38
46.49
704
Goodwin, Kyle
SR
3
1 mtr Diving
16
276.95
3 mtr Diving
15
325.65
Lima, Giovanny
JR
0
200 Free
24
1:34.05
735
Khamis, Isaac
FR
0
Platform Diving
33
272.25
Hicks, Caleb
JR
0
50 Free
40
19.81
664
100 Breast
26
52.81
707
Kovac, Danny
FR
0
200 IM
26
1:43.75
724
100 Fly
18
45.77
765
Hein, Daniel
JR
0
100 Back
22
45.72
741
200 Back
19
1:41.08
717
Alexander, Nick
JR
0
200 IM
30
1:43.97
716
100 Back
28
46.21
705
200 Back
21
1:41.22
712
Slaton, Micah
JR
0
100 Fly
33
46.2
728
200 Fly
24
1:42.9
715
Dubois, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
37
4:18.97
688
200 Free
39
1:35.29
681
1650 Free
31
15:00.26
636
Wielinski, Jacob
SR
0
500 Free
40
4:19.34
682
400 IM
33
3:47.81
633
1650 Free
26
14:56.46
654
Dahlgren, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
28
4:16.82
723
200 Free
21
1:33.68
752
200 Back
20
1:41.20
713
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zeng, Zhipeng
SR
49
1 mtr Diving
1
405.4
3 mtr Diving
4
400.0
Platform Diving
5
406.0
Wade, Matthew
FR
13
1 mtr Diving
15
304.85
3 mtr Diving
8
351.6
Decoursey, Kyle
SR
2
50 Free
18
19.23
775
100 Free
15
42.61
752
Garcia, Matthew
JR
1
200 IM
51
1:46.77
621
100 Back
25
45.98
722
200 Back
16
1:42.1
684
Dunphy, Matthew
SR
0
100 Breast
20
52.58
724
200 Breast
22
1:54.46
714
Rice, Sam
SR
0
500 Free
46
4:27.74
540
1650 Free
36
15:09.00
593
Hallam, William
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
25
288.2
3 mtr Diving
51
60.0
Platform Diving
26
299.45
Houlie, Michael
FR
0
100 Breast
23
52.64
720
Reilman, Joey
SR
0
200 Free
20
1:33.49
761
100 Back
38
47.38
623
200 Back
18
1:41.06
717
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vargas Jacobo, Ricard
SO
22
500 Free
4
4:12.21
805
400 IM
10
3:42.32
726
1650 Free
22
14:51.71
676
Auboeck, Felix
JR
20
500 Free
35
4:18.4
697
200 Free
38
1:35.13
688
1650 Free
1
14:23.09
820
Smachlo, Miles
JR
16
100 Fly
3
44.84
854
200 Fly
35
1:44.6
656
Cope, Tommy
JR
15
200 IM
20
1:43.36
737
400 IM
9
3:40.09
765
200 Breast
11
1:52.91
761
Swanson, Charlie
JR
9
200 IM
45
1:45.66
659
400 IM
20
3:43.61
704
200 Breast
9
1:52.09
788
Callan, Patrick
FR
7
500 Free
10
4:13.27
785
200 Free
28
1:34.42
719
Borges, Gus
SO
2
50 Free
15
19.32
757
Todd, Ross
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
42
240.9
Platform Diving
35
267.25
Babinet, Jeremy
JR
0
100 Breast
17
52.39
738
200 Breast
25
1:54.79
704
Herremans, Jacob
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
281.45
Al-Yamani, Mokhtar
SR
0
200 Free
34
1:34.84
700
200 Fly
38
1:45.53
623
Montague, Jacob
JR
0
200 IM
48
1:45.84
653
100 Breast
36
53.53
656
200 Breast
44
1:56.73
648
Chan, Will
FR
0
100 Breast
39
53.9
630
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pisani, Will
SR
9
50 Free
11
19.16
790
100 Fly
17
45.69
772
100 Free
14
42.55
758
Kaleoaloha, Kanoa
SR
5
50 Free
21
19.3
761
100 Fly
12
45.4
799
100 Free
23
42.4
773
Davidson, Joshua
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
14
307.15
3 mtr Diving
34
303.35
Alaniz, Griffin
JR
0
50 Free
44
20.13
600
100 Back
34
46.65
674
200 Back
29
1:41.98
688
Faminoff, Aidan
JR
0
Platform Diving
20
313.7
Polianski, Max
JR
0
200 IM
54
1:47.65
590
200 Fly
23
1:42.63
725
Muratovic, Emir
SR
0
50 Free
27
19.43
735
100 Free
20
42.26
787
Stanford
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
DeVine, Abrahm
SR
34
200 IM
5
1:40.77
836
400 IM
1
3:36.41
836
Vigran, Noah
FR
14
1 mtr Diving
29
276.65
3 mtr Diving
6
372.1
Platform Diving
16
260.35
Sweetser, True
JR
12
500 Free
31
4:17.12
718
1650 Free
7
14:39.07
736
Calloni, Johannes
SO
9
500 Free
21
4:15.58
744
1650 Free
9
14:40.53
729
200 Back
30
1:42.12
683
Poppe, Hank
JR
9
100 Breast
9
51.93
773
200 Breast
17
1:53.86
732
Roy, Daniel
FR
5
200 Breast
12
1:52.93
761
Liang, Alex
SO
5
200 IM
34
1:44.35
703
400 IM
12
3:42.87
716
200 Fly
25
1:42.93
714
Casey, Conor
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
21
297.7
3 mtr Diving
38
293.9
Murphy, James
JR
0
500 Free
20
4:15.28
749
1650 Free
23
14:52.07
674
Hirschberger, Matthew
SO
0
500 Free
36
4:18.6
694
1650 Free
24
14:55.03
661
Conaton, Patrick
SR
0
200 Back
27
1:41.79
694
Anderson, Matt
SR
0
100 Breast
18
52.49
730
200 Breast
33
1:55.18
693
Pastorek, Brennan
SO
0
200 IM
46
1:45.68
658
100 Breast
27
52.84
705
200 Breast
28
1:54.92
701
Arizona
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Schlicht, David
FR
22
200 IM
15
1:42.99
751
400 IM
6
3:41.77
735
200 Breast
10
1:52.33
780
Fail, Brooks
SO
16
500 Free
3
4:10.77
832
200 Free
32
1:34.67
708
1650 Free
18
14:48.18
693
Dobbs, Chatham
SR
11
100 Fly
8
45.39
800
Iga, Jorge
JR
4
200 Free
13
1:33.05
782
Iida, Sam
SO
4
200 IM
24
1:43.65
727
400 IM
22
3:44.75
684
200 Breast
13
1:53.13
754
Anderson, Thomas
JR
0
100 Back
24
45.95
724
200 Back
26
1:41.77
694
Gurevich, Etay
JR
0
200 IM
19
1:43.34
738
400 IM
18
3:43.34
708
200 Fly
21
1:42.54
728
TA&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Thornton, Sam
SR
23
1 mtr Diving
3
390.5
3 mtr Diving
10
381.2
Theall, Mark
SO
13
500 Free
7
4:16.05
736
200 Free
16
1:33.41
765
Walker, Benjamin
JR
12
400 IM
34
3:47.89
632
100 Breast
37
53.6
652
200 Breast
7
1:53.09
756
Casas, Shaine
FR
10
200 IM
13
1:42.71
761
100 Fly
25
45.98
747
200 Fly
11
1:41.31
774
Martinez, Angel
SR
4
100 Fly
21
45.89
755
200 Fly
13
1:41.61
762
Mathews, Kurtis
SO
3
1 mtr Diving
31
275.4
3 mtr Diving
14
326.8
Koster, Adam
JR
0
50 Free
32
19.49
725
100 Free
35
43.16
700
Thibert, Mike
JR
0
50 Free
39
19.71
681
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Murphy, Camden
SO
25
100 Fly
5
45.03
835
200 Fly
8
1:41.97
749
Higgins, Walker
JR
25
500 Free
5
4:12.65
796
200 Free
40
1:35.33
679
1650 Free
8
14:39.52
734
Acevedo, Javier
JR
21
200 IM
12
1:42.64
763
100 Back
8
45.24
778
200 Back
12
1:40.29
743
Guest, James
SR
11
100 Breast
28
52.89
702
200 Breast
8
1:53.47
744
Reed, Greg
SO
2
500 Free
42
4:19.59
678
400 IM
36
3:50.76
581
1650 Free
15
14:43.48
715
Burns, Aidan
SR
0
500 Free
41
4:19.53
679
400 IM
31
3:46.63
653
200 Back
36
1:44.34
612
Miller, Kevin
JR
0
500 Free
38
4:19.19
684
1650 Free
29
14:57.50
649
Forde, Clayton
JR
0
400 IM
17
3:42.88
716
200 Fly
32
1:43.92
680
Abruzzo, Andrew
FR
0
500 Free
32
4:17.37
714
400 IM
30
3:46.16
661
1650 Free
35
15:07.46
601
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Max
FR
33
100 Breast
3
50.52
897
200 Breast
2
1:49.41
884
Becker, Bowe
SR
32
50 Free
4
18.84
863
100 Free
2
40.83
958
Yang, Nick
SR
5
1 mtr Diving
37
254.15
3 mtr Diving
21
333.75
Platform Diving
12
321.25
Moser, Jeremy
JR
0
3 mtr Diving
27
319.45
Platform Diving
30
283.6
Leblang, Alan
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
33
272.2
3 mtr Diving
24
326.35
Platform Diving
27
291.7
Southern Cali
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vissering, Carsten
SR
17
100 Breast
2
50.3
919
200 Breast
47
1:58.22
604
Koenigsperger, Mario
JR
4
100 Breast
13
52.12
758
200 Breast
21
1:54.39
716
Johansson, Victor
FR
3
500 Free
30
4:17.01
720
1650 Free
14
14:43.21
716
Mulcare, Patrick
SR
3
100 Back
34
46.65
674
200 Back
14
1:41.34
708
Grissom, Kyle
SR
0
50 Free
26
19.4
743
Valente, Alex
SR
0
100 Fly
45
47.02
662
Miljenic, Nikola
SO
0
50 Free
29
19.45
731
100 Free
33
43.03
712
Arizona St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Poti, Zachary
JR
17
100 Back
11
45.12
788
200 Back
8
1:40.38
740
Selim, Youssef
JR
7
1 mtr Diving
19
302.9
3 mtr Diving
16
304.2
Platform Diving
11
322.35
House, Grant
SO
6.5
200 IM
33
1:44.32
704
200 Free
10
1:32.29
821
Hoffer, David
SR
5
3 mtr Diving
12
347.8
Platform Diving
17
318.0
Swift, Carter
SO
0
50 Free
42
19.98
630
100 Free
30
42.8
734
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Herrera, Briadam
SR
30
1 mtr Diving
6
358.25
3 mtr Diving
2
432.75
Dinsmore, David
JR
17
Platform Diving
2
440.75
Cooper, Zach
SO
15
Platform Diving
4
407.8
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Duncan, Greg
SO
16
1 mtr Diving
10
343.85
3 mtr Diving
9
398.2
Bramley, Ben
FR
13
3 mtr Diving
40
278.35
Platform Diving
6
396.3
Pellini, Trent
SO
2
100 Breast
15
52.24
749
200 Breast
48
1:59.22
574
Cifelli, Joe
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
3 mtr Diving
18
345.3
Loschiavo, Brandon
JR
0
Platform Diving
18
316.6
Georgia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Pumputis, Caio
SO
41
200 IM
6
1:41.04
825
100 Breast
6
51.38
818
200 Breast
4
1:50.79
833
Ferraro, Christian
SO
1
100 Fly
27
46.07
739
200 Fly
16
1:42.99
712
Correia, Rodrigo
SR
1
100 Back
16
45.9
728
200 Back
31
1:42.17
682
Casillas, Matthew
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
35
302.6
Platform Diving
31
280.6
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Masterton, Sebastian
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
12
335.35
3 mtr Diving
26
319.7
Platform Diving
8
321.3
Zhang, Danny
FR
6
3 mtr Diving
11
361.7
Brown, Glen
JR
0
200 IM
35
1:44.42
701
Amdor, Wyatt
JR
0
100 Breast
35
53.5
659
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Juan
JR
25
1 mtr Diving
9
362.2
3 mtr Diving
30
311.6
Platform Diving
3
435.8
McClellan, Matthew
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
28
280.1
3 mtr Diving
42
275.3
Luht, Karl
JR
0
100 Back
21
45.7
743
100 Free
40
43.72
648
Phillip, Matthew
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
41
277.45
Platform Diving
19
315.45
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Minuth, Fynn
SR
16
500 Free
6
4:12.72
795
200 Fly
14
1:41.70
759
Down-Jenkins, Anton
FR
4
1 mtr Diving
40
246.9
3 mtr Diving
13
338.45
Goldfaden, Itay
JR
1
100 Breast
16
52.54
727
Davila, Rafael
SO
0
500 Free
25
4:16.3
732
1650 Free
19
14:50.33
683
Khoo, Lionel
JR
0
100 Breast
18
52.49
730
200 Breast
43
1:56.61
652
Penn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Andrew, Mark
SR
18
200 IM
10
1:42.36
774
400 IM
8
3:43.76
701
200 Breast
39
1:56.19
664
Hawaii
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Follows, Kane
JR
12
200 IM
50
1:46.49
631
100 Back
36
46.87
659
200 Back
7
1:40.14
748
Kokko, Olli
JR
5
100 Breast
14
52.22
751
200 Breast
15
1:53.80
734
Aydin, Metin
SR
0
200 IM
18
1:43.32
739
100 Back
29
46.24
703
200 Back
23
1:41.25
711
Sandell, Johan
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
20
339.0
Platform Diving
41
244.7
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hernandez, Nathaniel
JR
11
1 mtr Diving
8
333.0
3 mtr Diving
39
289.85
Platform Diving
42
220.7
Moretti, Evan
SR
6
1 mtr Diving
11
340.25
3 mtr Diving
25
322.5
Platform Diving
34
271.55
Williams, Miles
JR
0
50 Free
37
19.59
704
200 Free
37
1:35.00
693
100 Free
26
42.45
768
St. George, Max
SR
0
50 Free
46
20.32
561
100 Back
32
46.49
685
200 Back
34
1:43.93
625
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Garcia Boissier, Hect
SR
17
1 mtr Diving
2
399.3
3 mtr Diving
17
350.2
Crow, John
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
45
203.05
3 mtr Diving
50
241.45
Castano, Gabe
SO
0
50 Free
17
19.21
779
100 Free
37
43.26
691
Daly, Michael
FR
0
400 IM
26
3:45.67
669
1650 Free
33
15:02.66
624
200 Back
33
1:43.08
653
Grand Canyon
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
16
100 Back
3
44.33
856
200 Back
28
1:41.81
693
Antipov, Daniil
SR
0
100 Fly
24
45.92
752
200 Fly
29
1:43.11
708
Towson
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Saunderson, Jack
SR
14
200 IM
42
1:44.97
682
100 Fly
15
46.02
744
200 Fly
7
1:41.06
783
Columbia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Suckow, Jonathan
SO
14
1 mtr Diving
22
295.95
3 mtr Diving
5
396.55
Virginia Tech
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Stone, Lane
SO
6
500 Free
11
4:14.00
772
200 Free
27
1:34.37
721
1650 Free
37
15:10.52
586
Ivanov, Antani
FR
5
100 Fly
29
46.15
733
200 Fly
12
1:41.48
767
Zawadzki, Noah
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
41
244.1
3 mtr Diving
45
266.0
Platform Diving
21
312.0
Manoff, Blake
FR
0
100 Fly
42
46.61
695
200 Fly
31
1:43.88
681
Tornqvist, Samuel
SO
0
200 IM
40
1:44.94
683
100 Back
30
46.33
697
200 Back
17
1:41.06
717
Schiesl, Ben
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
17
304.2
3 mtr Diving
37
295.65
Szabo, Norbert
SR
0
200 IM
27
1:43.88
719
200 Free
33
1:34.8
702
Denver
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Auchinachie, Cameron
SO
7
50 Free
16
19.37
747
200 Free
25
1:34.24
727
100 Free
11
42.13
801
Missouri St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bish, Blair
SR
7
100 Breast
10
51.95
771
200 Breast
35
1:55.57
682
Osvath, Artur
SR
0
100 Breast
33
53.16
682
200 Breast
20
1:54.32
718
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tysoe, Cam
JR
7
100 Back
31
46.41
691
200 Back
10
1:39.97
754
Mao, MJ
SO
0
100 Breast
32
53.15
683
200 Breast
31
1:55.09
696
Notre Dame
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Yeadon, Zach
SO
7
500 Free
14
4:14.84
757
1650 Free
13
14:42.9
718
Barta, Marci
FR
0
200 IM
52
1:46.98
614
400 IM
35
3:48.65
618
200 Fly
39
1:45.63
620
Bottelberghe, Josh
FR
0
100 Breast
41
54.27
604
200 Breast
40
1:56.25
662
Schultz, Aaron
JR
0
200 IM
39
1:44.81
687
100 Fly
40
46.6
695
200 Fly
33
1:44.00
677
Princeton
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Khosla, Raunak
FR
6
200 IM
22
1:43.48
733
400 IM
11
3:42.57
721
200 Fly
27
1:43.09
708
Young, Colten
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
39
250.05
3 mtr Diving
42
275.3
Platform Diving
38
255.3
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Grassi, Santiago
JR
6
50 Free
19
19.24
775
100 Fly
11
45.35
804
100 Free
34
43.13
703
Dannhauser, Josh
SO
0
500 Free
27
4:16.78
724
1650 Free
25
14:55.94
656
Pruitt, Conner
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
34
259.15
3 mtr Diving
28
317.25
Platform Diving
25
300.1
Ballard, Foster
SR
0
100 Fly
34
46.21
727
200 Fly
26
1:42.96
713
Rowe, Spencer
SO
0
100 Breast
38
53.79
638
200 Breast
37
1:55.66
679
Brewer, Tommy
SR
0
100 Breast
24
52.7
715
200 Breast
26
1:54.88
702
McCloskey, Liam
SR
0
100 Fly
31
46.19
729
100 Free
39
43.66
654
Navy
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Buchter, Bradley
JR
4
1 mtr Diving
13
314.9
3 mtr Diving
47
261.2
Hedrick, Jake
SO
0
3 mtr Diving
46
264.05
Platform Diving
37
261.15
IUPUI
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Somhegyi, Krisztian
SR
4
Platform Diving
13
309.8
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Allen, Bryan
JR
2
Platform Diving
15
276.85
Utah
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
O’Haimhirgin, Liam
JR
0
50 Free
43
20.03
620
200 Free
42
1:37.02
604
100 Free
36
43.22
694
Phillips, Austin
SR
0
50 Free
31
19.48
725
100 Free
21
42.32
781
West Virginia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dixon, David
SO
0
200 IM
49
1:45.93
650
100 Fly
46
47.03
661
200 Fly
20
1:42.49
730
Armstrong, Jake
SR
0
100 Breast
34
53.23
677
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Brenner, William
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
44
227.05
Hoherz, Anton
SO
0
Platform Diving
40
250.4
Pittsburgh
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Helmbacher, Samy
JR
0
200 IM
43
1:44.99
681
400 IM
19
3:43.51
705
200 Breast
41
1:56.32
660
Vera, Blaise
SO
0
50 Free
25
19.35
751
100 Fly
28
46.09
738
100 Free
24
42.41
772
Brigham Young
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sorenson, Payton
SR
0
50 Free
20
19.28
765
100 Free
31
42.88
726
East Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Santos, Gus
JR
0
50 Free
45
20.18
590
100 Fly
37
46.41
711
UNLV
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Abramowicz, Tazman
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
43
235.5
3 mtr Diving
44
274.8
UCSB
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hotchkiss, Logan
SR
0
500 Free
19
4:15.04
753
200 Free
36
1:34.99
694
1650 Free
32
15:02.62
625
