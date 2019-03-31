The Meet Dean Farris had Still Hasn’t Sunk in (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 39.90

Top 8 Finishers:

Dean Farris, Harvard – 40.80 Bowe Becker, Minnesota – 40.83 Zach Apple, Indiana – 41.45 Daniel Krueger, Texas – 41.56 Robert Howard, Alabama – 41.75 Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 41.82 Justin Ress, NC State – 42.00 Pawel Sendyk, Cal – 42.06

Harvard’s Dean Farris showed his incredible closing speed, torching his way home in 21.38 to go 40.80, the #3 swim of all-time. That’s Farris’s second win, and he also had the meet’s best 200 free on day 1, though he didn’t swim that event individually.

Farris, an elite 200 freestyler who was only 6th in the 50 free, was expected to close hard. What was maybe more surprising was the closing speed from Minnesota senior Bowe Becker, more known as a top-tier 50 guy. Becker actually outsplit Farris over the final 50, going 21.35 to finish second in 40.83, nearly running down Farris for the title. Becker moves to #4 all-time in the event.