The Meet Dean Farris had Still Hasn’t Sunk in (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 FREESTYLE

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90
  • Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90
  • 2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 39.90

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Dean Farris, Harvard – 40.80
  2. Bowe Becker, Minnesota – 40.83
  3. Zach Apple, Indiana – 41.45
  4. Daniel Krueger, Texas – 41.56
  5. Robert Howard, Alabama – 41.75
  6. Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 41.82
  7. Justin Ress, NC State – 42.00
  8. Pawel Sendyk, Cal – 42.06

Harvard’s Dean Farris showed his incredible closing speed, torching his way home in 21.38 to go 40.80, the #3 swim of all-time. That’s Farris’s second win, and he also had the meet’s best 200 free on day 1, though he didn’t swim that event individually.

Farris, an elite 200 freestyler who was only 6th in the 50 free, was expected to close hard. What was maybe more surprising was the closing speed from Minnesota senior Bowe Beckermore known as a top-tier 50 guy. Becker actually outsplit Farris over the final 50, going 21.35 to finish second in 40.83, nearly running down Farris for the title. Becker moves to #4 all-time in the event.

Daniel Jablonski

Dean I love you okay

Steve Nolan

oh to be the nose clip

50free

I think this title also applies to us. We are in awe.

