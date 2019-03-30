2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

A wild ride of an NCAA Championships comes to a head tonight, with the final session about to kick off in Austin.

We’ve got 7 events on the agenda for tonight, starting with the final heat of timed final miles – that includes top-seeded Bobby Finke of Florida, along with last year’s runner-up Felix Auboeck.

The highlight might be the 200 breast, where 200 IM/200 free champ Andrew Seliskar goes up against 100 breast champ (and defending 200 breast champ) Ian Finnerty of Indiana. Finnerty won a shootout with Seliskar last year as the two swam polar opposite races: Finnerty went out like a rocket and fell off big-time near the end, while Seliskar let Finnerty get too far away early and couldn’t quite complete the comeback despite a furious final 100. They get a rematch tonight with two rookies – Minnesota’s Max McHugh and Cal’s Reece Whitley – on either side of them.

Seliskar is probably the frontrunner for Swimmer of the Meet – but if there’s a challenger, it’s Harvard junior Dean Farris. Farris won the 100 back in a stunning time last night, and also set an American record leading off the 800 free relay on day 1. He’s the top qualifier in the 100 free, looking to become just the 5th man ever under 41. He’s followed by Minnesota senior Bowe Becker and Texas freshman Daniel Krueger, though we also expect Indiana’s Zach Apple (second in the 100 free) to make a charge.

In the 200 back, Texas looks to reprise its 1-2 finish from last year: Austin Katz and John Shebat qualified in the top two spots this morning after finishing that way a year ago, but Cal sits 3 and 4 with sophomores Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford.

And in the 200 fly, NC State’s Andreas Vazaios is in line for repeat win after being the only swimmer under 1:40 this morning. 100 fly champ Vini Lanza of Indiana should put up a good fight, along with standout Louisville sophomore Nicolas Albiero. Albiero is the 2-seed, Lanza tied for the third spot with Virginia’s Zach Fong.

We’ve got a platform dive showdown between 2018 NCAA champ Colin Zeng and 2017 NCAA champ David Dinsmore, followed by a 400 free relay where NC State is the defending champ, Cal the top seed and Indiana and Texas both lurking.

1650 Freestyle – Final Heat – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41

American Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25

U.S. Open Record: Zane Grothe, Unattached (2017) – 14:18.25

Meet Record: Clark Smith, Texas (2017) – 14:22.41

2018 Champion: Anton Ipsen, NC State – 14:24.43

200 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

2018 Champion: Austin Katz, Texas – 1:37.53

100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 39.90

200 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

U.S. Open Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

Meet Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

2018 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:50.17

200 BUTTERFLY:

NCAA Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

American Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

Meet Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

2018 Champion: Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:38.60

Platform Diving – Finals

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

American Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

U.S. Open Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

Meet Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

2018 Champion: NC State – 2:44.31

