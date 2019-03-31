California Ends Texas Streak, Wins 6th NCAA Title in Program History

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

With 560 points and five event wins for the meet, the California Golden Bears captured the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, ending the four-year winning streak of the Texas Longhorns. Andrew Seliskar led the way for Cal with three individual titles and four key finals relay swims, including a stellar 18.40 anchor leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Cal’s victory was truly a full team effort, with at least one athlete finishing in the top eight in every single event, and at least two swimmers in eight those events. After Texas smashed the 800 freestyle relay NCAA, U.S. Open, and American record on Wednesday night, the Bears managed to reverse momentum on Thursday, winning three of five swimming events, including a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle from Ryan Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk. The ball kept rolling in Cal’s favor Friday morning, with three swimmers qualifying for the 400 IM A-final, along with a clutch re-swim from Daniel Carr in the 100 backstroke. This morning, the Bears effectively closed things out after putting two swimmers into the A-final of each individual swim event.

This is the 6th NCAA team title for California, and the 4th for current head coach Dave Durden. Now in his twelfth season at Cal, Durden has led the Bears on a remarkable run of 10 straight years with either a first or second place team finish. Given the youth on Cal’s roster, it’s more likely than not that trend will continue going forward.

