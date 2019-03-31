Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

California Ends Texas Streak, Wins 6th NCAA Title in Program History

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With 560 points and five event wins for the meet, the California Golden Bears captured the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, ending the four-year winning streak of the Texas Longhorns.  Andrew Seliskar led the way for Cal with three individual titles and four key finals relay swims, including a stellar 18.40 anchor leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Cal’s victory was truly a full team effort, with at least one athlete finishing in the top eight in every single event, and at least two swimmers in eight those events.  After Texas smashed the 800 freestyle relay NCAA, U.S. Open, and American record on Wednesday night, the Bears managed to reverse momentum on Thursday, winning three of five swimming events, including a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle from Ryan Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk.  The ball kept rolling in Cal’s favor Friday morning, with three swimmers qualifying for the 400 IM A-final, along with a clutch re-swim from Daniel Carr in the 100 backstroke.  This morning, the Bears effectively closed things out after putting two swimmers into the A-final of each individual swim event.

This is the 6th NCAA team title for California, and the 4th for current head coach Dave Durden.  Now in his twelfth season at Cal, Durden has led the Bears on a remarkable run of 10 straight years with either a first or second place team finish.  Given the youth on Cal’s roster, it’s more likely than not that trend will continue going forward.

2018-19 California Swimming and Diving Roster:

Name Year
Karl Arvidsson Junior
Nate Biondi Sophomore
Connor Callahan Junior
Daniel Carr Sophomore
James Daugherty Sophomore
Shane Forker Junior
Jackson Gabler Sophomore
Sean Grieshop Sophomore
Jarod Hatch Sophomore
Ryan Hoffer Sophomore
Michael Jensen Junior
Chris Jhong Freshman
Trenton Julian Sophomore
Jared Kloos Sophomore
Bryce Mefford Sophomore
Kyle Millis Freshman
Nick Norman Senior
Daniel O’Connell Freshman
Galen Penvenne Freshman
David Puczkowski Senior
Zheng Wen Quah Junior
Johnny Robinson Sophomore
Carson Sand Senior
Andrew Seliskar Senior
Pawel Sendyk Junior
Andy Song Junior
Ken Takahashi Senior
Mike Thomas Senior
Reece Whitley Freshman
Jack Xie Junior
Ethan Young Junior

Coaching staff:

Name Title
David Durden Head Coach
Chase Kreitler Assistant Coach
Derek Starks Diving Coach
Nort Thronton Head Coach Emeritus

Source: Cal Athletics website

