California Ends Texas Streak, Wins 6th NCAA Title in Program History

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
With 560 points and five event wins for the meet, the California Golden Bears captured the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, ending the four-year winning streak of the Texas Longhorns. Andrew Seliskar led the way for Cal with three individual titles and four key finals relay swims, including a stellar 18.40 anchor leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Cal’s victory was truly a full team effort, with at least one athlete finishing in the top eight in every single event, and at least two swimmers in eight those events. After Texas smashed the 800 freestyle relay NCAA, U.S. Open, and American record on Wednesday night, the Bears managed to reverse momentum on Thursday, winning three of five swimming events, including a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle from Ryan Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk. The ball kept rolling in Cal’s favor Friday morning, with three swimmers qualifying for the 400 IM A-final, along with a clutch re-swim from Daniel Carr in the 100 backstroke. This morning, the Bears effectively closed things out after putting two swimmers into the A-final of each individual swim event.
This is the 6th NCAA team title for California, and the 4th for current head coach Dave Durden. Now in his twelfth season at Cal, Durden has led the Bears on a remarkable run of 10 straight years with either a first or second place team finish. Given the youth on Cal’s roster, it’s more likely than not that trend will continue going forward.
2018-19 California Swimming and Diving Roster:
|Name
|Year
|Karl Arvidsson
|Junior
|Nate Biondi
|Sophomore
|Connor Callahan
|Junior
|Daniel Carr
|Sophomore
|James Daugherty
|Sophomore
|Shane Forker
|Junior
|Jackson Gabler
|Sophomore
|Sean Grieshop
|Sophomore
|Jarod Hatch
|Sophomore
|Ryan Hoffer
|Sophomore
|Michael Jensen
|Junior
|Chris Jhong
|Freshman
|Trenton Julian
|Sophomore
|Jared Kloos
|Sophomore
|Bryce Mefford
|Sophomore
|Kyle Millis
|Freshman
|Nick Norman
|Senior
|Daniel O’Connell
|Freshman
|Galen Penvenne
|Freshman
|David Puczkowski
|Senior
|Zheng Wen Quah
|Junior
|Johnny Robinson
|Sophomore
|Carson Sand
|Senior
|Andrew Seliskar
|Senior
|Pawel Sendyk
|Junior
|Andy Song
|Junior
|Ken Takahashi
|Senior
|Mike Thomas
|Senior
|Reece Whitley
|Freshman
|Jack Xie
|Junior
|Ethan Young
|Junior
Coaching staff:
|Name
|Title
|David Durden
|Head Coach
|Chase Kreitler
|Assistant Coach
|Derek Starks
|Diving Coach
|Nort Thronton
|Head Coach Emeritus
Source: Cal Athletics website
What else can I say but Go Bears.
How about Da’ Bears.
Most swimming points scored by a team in at least 15 years. Go Bears!
Diving is fun with all those flips, twistys and curlycue thangs they do it the air before they land on the water…even more fun when they crash and flop all over!!
Cal had the highest swim score last year too. Best swimming school, back-to-back. 2018 & 2019.
Trying too hard, man. Last year is over and Cal lost.