WATCH: Seliskar Wins 200 BR Title in 1:48.7, #3 Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Andrew Seliskar has officially achieved perfect 3-for-3 wins at his final NCAA meet, winning the 200 breast in 1:48.70. This is now Seliskar’s second time producing an upset, first taking down Townley Hass in the 200 free on Friday.

Seliskar is the 3rd Cal Bear in history to earn a perfect 3-for-3 meet, joining Matt Biondi (50/100/200 FR), and Donald Graham Smith (100/200 BR, 200 IM). Over the meet, Seliskar won the 200 IM in the second-fastest time in history, the 200 free, and now the 200 breast, the first time any swimmer accomplished that 3-event sweep.

Seliskar now has the 4th-fastest time in history and is the 3rd-fastest performer in history, only behind Kevin Cordes and Will Licon.

Along with Seliskar, runner-up Max McHugh of Minnesota and 2018 champ Ian Finnerty were also under the 1:50 barrier. McHugh’s time of 1:49.41 cracked the top-1o performances all-time, now ranking #8. McHugh is also the 6th-fastest performer in history while Finnerty is the 7th. Fourth-place finisher Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech is now the 10th-fastest performer as well with a 1:50.79.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS Place Swimmer Time 1 Will Licon 1:47.91 2 Kevin Cordes 1:48.66 3 Andrew Seliskar 1:48.70 4 Cody Miller 1:49.31 5 Josh Prenot 1:49.38 6 Max McHugh 1:49.41 7 Ian Finnerty 1:49.90 8 Chuck Katis 1:50.54 9 Reece Whitley 1:50.62 10 Caio Pumputis 1:50.79