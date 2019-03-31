WATCH: Seliskar Wins 200 BR Title in 1:48.7, #3 Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
Andrew Seliskar has officially achieved perfect 3-for-3 wins at his final NCAA meet, winning the 200 breast in 1:48.70. This is now Seliskar’s second time producing an upset, first taking down Townley Hass in the 200 free on Friday.
Seliskar is the 3rd Cal Bear in history to earn a perfect 3-for-3 meet, joining Matt Biondi (50/100/200 FR), and Donald Graham Smith (100/200 BR, 200 IM). Over the meet, Seliskar won the 200 IM in the second-fastest time in history, the 200 free, and now the 200 breast, the first time any swimmer accomplished that 3-event sweep.
Seliskar now has the 4th-fastest time in history and is the 3rd-fastest performer in history, only behind Kevin Cordes and Will Licon.
Along with Seliskar, runner-up Max McHugh of Minnesota and 2018 champ Ian Finnerty were also under the 1:50 barrier. McHugh’s time of 1:49.41 cracked the top-1o performances all-time, now ranking #8. McHugh is also the 6th-fastest performer in history while Finnerty is the 7th. Fourth-place finisher Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech is now the 10th-fastest performer as well with a 1:50.79.
|TOP 10 PERFORMERS
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Will Licon
|1:47.91
|2
|Kevin Cordes
|1:48.66
|3
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:48.70
|4
|Cody Miller
|1:49.31
|5
|Josh Prenot
|1:49.38
|6
|Max McHugh
|1:49.41
|7
|Ian Finnerty
|1:49.90
|8
|Chuck Katis
|1:50.54
|9
|Reece Whitley
|1:50.62
|10
|Caio Pumputis
|1:50.79
|TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Will Licon
|1:47.91
|2
|Will Licon
|1:48.12
|3
|Kevin Cordes
|1:48.66
|4
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:48.70
|5
|Cody Miller
|1:49.31
|6
|Kevin Cordes
|1:49.38
|7
|Josh Prenot
|1:49.38
|8
|Max McHugh
|1:49.41
|9
|Will Licon
|1:49.43
|10
|Will Licon
|1:49.48
I’ve been watching this young man along with Shebat for so many years as a PVS swimmer. John Flanagan and the entire NCAP staff really set up this crew for great things.
Has anyone ever won the 2 breast and 2 free at nc’s? That has to be a pretty rare double.