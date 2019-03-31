Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Seliskar Wins 200 BR Title in 1:48.7, #3 Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Andrew Seliskar has officially achieved perfect 3-for-3 wins at his final NCAA meet, winning the 200 breast in 1:48.70. This is now Seliskar’s second time producing an upset, first taking down Townley Hass in the 200 free on Friday.

Seliskar is the 3rd Cal Bear in history to earn a perfect 3-for-3 meet, joining Matt Biondi (50/100/200 FR), and Donald Graham Smith (100/200 BR, 200 IM). Over the meet, Seliskar won the 200 IM in the second-fastest time in history, the 200 free, and now the 200 breast, the first time any swimmer accomplished that 3-event sweep.

Seliskar now has the 4th-fastest time in history and is the 3rd-fastest performer in history, only behind Kevin Cordes and Will Licon.

Along with Seliskar, runner-up Max McHugh of Minnesota and 2018 champ Ian Finnerty were also under the 1:50 barrier. McHugh’s time of 1:49.41 cracked the top-1o performances all-time, now ranking #8. McHugh is also the 6th-fastest performer in history while Finnerty is the 7th. Fourth-place finisher Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech is now the 10th-fastest performer as well with a 1:50.79.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS
Place Swimmer Time
1 Will Licon 1:47.91
2 Kevin Cordes 1:48.66
3 Andrew Seliskar 1:48.70
4 Cody Miller 1:49.31
5 Josh Prenot 1:49.38
6 Max McHugh 1:49.41
7 Ian Finnerty 1:49.90
8 Chuck Katis 1:50.54
9 Reece Whitley 1:50.62
10 Caio Pumputis 1:50.79

 

TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
Place Swimmer Time
1 Will Licon 1:47.91
2 Will Licon 1:48.12
3 Kevin Cordes 1:48.66
4 Andrew Seliskar 1:48.70
5 Cody Miller 1:49.31
6 Kevin Cordes 1:49.38
7 Josh Prenot 1:49.38
8 Max McHugh 1:49.41
9 Will Licon 1:49.43
10 Will Licon 1:49.48

pvs

I’ve been watching this young man along with Shebat for so many years as a PVS swimmer. John Flanagan and the entire NCAP staff really set up this crew for great things.

Friuti

Has anyone ever won the 2 breast and 2 free at nc’s? That has to be a pretty rare double.

