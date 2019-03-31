Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Vazaios Swims 5th-Fastest 200 FL to Defend Title

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an effort to defend his 2018 title, NC State senior Andreas Vazaios popped the 5th-fastest 200 fly time in history with a 1:38.57. In prelims, Vazaios swam a 1:38.54, which was the #4 time in history and put him as the 3rd-fastest performer in history.

Runner-up and 100 fly champ Vini Lanza of IU finished in a 1:39.63, however, his PB of 1:39.29 is #7 all-time. Zheng Quah finished in third with a 1:39.68, however, his personal best of 1:38.83 is the 7th-fastest time in history.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS
Place Swimmer Time
1 Jack Conger 1:37.35
2 Joseph Schooling 1:37.97
3 Andreas Vazaios 1:38.54
4 Zheng Quah 1:38.83
5 Vini Lanza 1:39.29
6 Dylan Bosch 1:39.33
7 Jan Switkowski 1:39.55
8 Michael Phelps 1:39.65
8 Tom Shields 1:39.65
10 Andrew Seliskar 1:39.95
10 Mike Thomas 1:39.95
TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
Place Swimmer Time
1 Jack Conger 1:37.35
2 Joseph Schooling 1:37.97
3 Jack Conger 1:38.06
4 Andreas Vazaios 1:38.54
5 Andreas Vazaios 1:38.57
6 Andreas Vazaios 1:38.80
7 Zheng Quah 1:38.83
8 Jack Conger 1:39.17
9 Vini Lanza 1:39.28
10 Zheng Quah 1:39.29

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!