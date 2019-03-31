WATCH: Vazaios Swims 5th-Fastest 200 FL to Defend Title

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
In an effort to defend his 2018 title, NC State senior Andreas Vazaios popped the 5th-fastest 200 fly time in history with a 1:38.57. In prelims, Vazaios swam a 1:38.54, which was the #4 time in history and put him as the 3rd-fastest performer in history.
Runner-up and 100 fly champ Vini Lanza of IU finished in a 1:39.63, however, his PB of 1:39.29 is #7 all-time. Zheng Quah finished in third with a 1:39.68, however, his personal best of 1:38.83 is the 7th-fastest time in history.
|TOP 10 PERFORMERS
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Jack Conger
|1:37.35
|2
|Joseph Schooling
|1:37.97
|3
|Andreas Vazaios
|1:38.54
|4
|Zheng Quah
|1:38.83
|5
|Vini Lanza
|1:39.29
|6
|Dylan Bosch
|1:39.33
|7
|Jan Switkowski
|1:39.55
|8
|Michael Phelps
|1:39.65
|8
|Tom Shields
|1:39.65
|10
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:39.95
|10
|Mike Thomas
|1:39.95
|TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Jack Conger
|1:37.35
|2
|Joseph Schooling
|1:37.97
|3
|Jack Conger
|1:38.06
|4
|Andreas Vazaios
|1:38.54
|5
|Andreas Vazaios
|1:38.57
|6
|Andreas Vazaios
|1:38.80
|7
|Zheng Quah
|1:38.83
|8
|Jack Conger
|1:39.17
|9
|Vini Lanza
|1:39.28
|10
|Zheng Quah
|1:39.29
