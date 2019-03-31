WATCH: Vazaios Swims 5th-Fastest 200 FL to Defend Title

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

In an effort to defend his 2018 title, NC State senior Andreas Vazaios popped the 5th-fastest 200 fly time in history with a 1:38.57. In prelims, Vazaios swam a 1:38.54, which was the #4 time in history and put him as the 3rd-fastest performer in history.

Runner-up and 100 fly champ Vini Lanza of IU finished in a 1:39.63, however, his PB of 1:39.29 is #7 all-time. Zheng Quah finished in third with a 1:39.68, however, his personal best of 1:38.83 is the 7th-fastest time in history.