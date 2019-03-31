WATCH: Texas Two-Step, Shebat & Katz #2/#3 Performers in 200 Back All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

In the final individual swim of his career, Texas senior John Shebat narrowed edged sophomore teammate Austin Katz in the 200 backstroke in a very entertaining 200 backstroke final, become the second and third-fastest performers in history in the process. Shebat wasted no time off the start, rocketing to a 46.03 opening 100, under NCAA record pace of the legendary Ryan Murphy. Katz was the only other swimmer in the field to stay within striking distance of Shebat, turning in 46.69. After closing another two tenths over the third 50, Katz made one final push off the last wall, but ran out of room. Shebat finished in 1:36.42, to Katz’s 1:36.45.

The duo was in a similar situation a year before: Shebat rocketing out to an early lead, only for Katz to close the gap over the final 75 yards. Katz ended up with the upper hand last season, but tonight, Shebat had just enough to keep his fellow Longhorn at bay. A look at the splits comparison, along with Murphy’s NCAA record:

Murphy, 2017 NCAA’s Shebat, 2019 NCAA’s Shebat, 2018 NCAA’s Katz, 2019 NCAA’s Katz, 2018 NCAA’s 22.20 22.06 22.23 22.53 23.01 46.36 (24.16) 46.03 (23.97) 46.42 (24.19) 46.69 (24.16) 47.51 (24.50) 1:10.86 (24.50) 1:10.86 (24.83) 1:11.63 (25.21) 1:11.32 (24.63) 1:12.62 (25.11) 1:35.73 (24.87) 1:36.42 (25.56) 1:37.94 (26.31) 1:36.45 (25.13) 1:37.53 (24.91)

The result got an extraordinary reaction from the Texas crowd in the stands; this is Shebat’s first NCAA title after four second place individual finishes over the course of his collegiate career.