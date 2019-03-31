Andrew Seliskar Named 2019 CSCAA Swimmer of the Year

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Cal senior Andrew Seliskar has been named the CSCAA (College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America) Swimmer of the Year for 2019 after winning all three of his individual events.

Interestingly, Seliskar entered this year’s meet as arguably the best swimmer in college swimming to have never won an individual NCAA title. He finishes the meet without losing a single individual race at NCAAs this year.

Seliskar won the 200 IM on day 2, going 1:38.14 and rattling the American record. He was just .01 away from the record set by last year’s Swimmer of the Year, Caeleb Dressel, and faster than anyone else in history by a full second.

A day later was his mea culpa – ditching his traditional 400 IM for the 200 free, he upset three-time defending NCAA champ Townley Haas for the 200 free title, going 1:30.14. That puts him #4 all-time.

Finally, earlier today he beat out defending NCAA 200 breast champion Ian Finnerty for the 200 breast title. Seliskar was 1:48.70, moving to #3 all-time.

He also swam the maximum of four relays. Swimming prelims and finals in three of the four. Here’s a chronological look at each of his 12 swims this week:

800 free relay timed final: 1:30.14 leadoff (3rd as a team)

200 free relay prelims: 18.53 split

200 IM prelims: 1:39.90

200 free relay finals: 18.40 split (1st as a team)

200 IM finals: 1:38.14 (1st)

400 medley relay finals: 44.32 fly split (2nd as a team)

200 free prelims: 1:31.64

200 free finals: 1:30.14 (1st)

200 breast prelims: 1:51.19

400 free relay prelims: 41.38 split

200 breast finals: 1:48.70 (1st)

400 free relay finals: 41.10 split (3rd as a team)

He finishes with four event wins, three of them individual, along with relay finishes of 2nd, 3rd and 3rd.

