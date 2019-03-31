Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Seliskar Named 2019 CSCAA Swimmer of the Year

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal senior Andrew Seliskar has been named the CSCAA (College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America) Swimmer of the Year for 2019 after winning all three of his individual events.

Interestingly, Seliskar entered this year’s meet as arguably the best swimmer in college swimming to have never won an individual NCAA title. He finishes the meet without losing a single individual race at NCAAs this year.

Seliskar won the 200 IM on day 2, going 1:38.14 and rattling the American record. He was just .01 away from the record set by last year’s Swimmer of the Year, Caeleb Dressel, and faster than anyone else in history by a full second.

A day later was his mea culpa – ditching his traditional 400 IM for the 200 free, he upset three-time defending NCAA champ Townley Haas for the 200 free title, going 1:30.14. That puts him #4 all-time.

Finally, earlier today he beat out defending NCAA 200 breast champion Ian Finnerty for the 200 breast title. Seliskar was 1:48.70, moving to #3 all-time.

He also swam the maximum of four relays. Swimming prelims and finals in three of the four. Here’s a chronological look at each of his 12 swims this week:

  • 800 free relay timed final: 1:30.14 leadoff (3rd as a team)
  • 200 free relay prelims: 18.53 split
  • 200 IM prelims: 1:39.90
  • 200 free relay finals: 18.40 split (1st as a team)
  • 200 IM finals: 1:38.14 (1st)
  • 400 medley relay finals: 44.32 fly split (2nd as a team)
  • 200 free prelims: 1:31.64
  • 200 free finals: 1:30.14 (1st)
  • 200 breast prelims: 1:51.19
  • 400 free relay prelims: 41.38 split
  • 200 breast finals: 1:48.70 (1st)
  • 400 free relay finals: 41.10 split (3rd as a team)

He finishes with four event wins, three of them individual, along with relay finishes of 2nd, 3rd and 3rd.

Previous winners:

  • 2018 Caeleb Dressel, Florida
  • 2017 Caeleb Dressel, Florida
  • 2016 Ryan Murphy, California, Joseph Schooling, Texas and Caeleb Dressel, Texas
  • 2015 Ryan Murphy, California
  • 2014 Kevin Cordes, Arizona
  • 2013 Kevin Cordes, Arizona
  • 2012 Tom Shields, California
  • 2011 Nathan Adrian, California
  • 2010 Conor Dwyer, Florida
  • 2009 Tyler Clary, Michigan
  • 2008 Cesar Cielo, Auburn
  • 2007 Cesar Cielo, Auburn
  • 2006 Ryan Lochte, Florida
  • 2005 Ryan Lochte, Florida

