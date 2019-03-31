Dave Durden Wins CSCAA Coach of the Year for the 5th Time

The California Golden Bears finally wrested back control of the team title from their rivals the Texas Longhorns, and their dominating peformance led to coach Dave Durden being named this year’s CSCAA Men’s Division I Swimming Coach of the Year.
This is Durden’s 5th award, having previously been named in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Cal took 2nd to Texas in 2010 and won the team title each of the other years Durden has earned the award. Cal has finished in the top two at NCAAs each of the past ten years.
Cal won this year’s title through a combination of depth and top-end speed. They had 20 individual A-finalists and 8 individual B-finalists. All five relays placed in the top three, and they earned four individual titles, three of which came from senior Andrew Seliskar.
Cal’s 2019 Event Wins:
- 200 free relay – 1:14.46 (Pawel Sendyk, Ryan Hoffer, Michael Jensen, Andrew Seliskar)
- 200 IM, Andrew Seliskar – 1:38.14 (Meet Record)
- 50 Free, Ryan Hoffer – 18.63
- 200 free, Andrew Seliskar – 1:30.14
- 200 breast, Andrew Seliskar – 1:48.70
MEN’S SWIMMING COACH-OF-THE-YEAR, ALL-TIME
- 2018 Ray Looze, Indiana
- 2017 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 2016 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 2015 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 2014 Dave Durden, California
- 2013 Mike Bottom, Michigan
- 2012 Dave Durden, California
- 2011 Dave Durden, California
- 2010 Dave Durden, California
- 2009 Richard Quick and Brett Hawke, Auburn
- 2008 Frank Busch, Arizona
- 2007 David Marsh, Auburn
- 2006 Frank Busch, Arizona
- 2005 Frank Busch, Arizona and Bob Groseth, Northwestern
- 2004 David Marsh, Auburn and Gregg Troy, Florida
- 2003 David Marsh, Auburn
- Skip Kenney, Stanford
- 2001 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 2000 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1999 David Marsh, Auburn
- 1998
- 1997 David Marsh, Auburn
- 1996 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1995 John Urbanchek, Michigan
- 1994 David Marsh, Auburn
- 1993
- 1992 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1991
- 1990 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1989 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1988 Eddie Reese, Texas
- 1987
- 1986
- 1985
- 1984
- 1983
- 1982
- 1981 Eddie Reese, Texas
CONGRATULATIONS Coach Durden! Well deserved. Hey who won Coach of the Year for Diving?? That is as important to teams which had divers at this meet!!!
This should have been Kevin Tyrell’s. That’s it, we’re crashing the economy at the next deep state meeting.