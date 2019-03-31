Dave Durden Wins CSCAA Coach of the Year for the 5th Time

The California Golden Bears finally wrested back control of the team title from their rivals the Texas Longhorns, and their dominating peformance led to coach Dave Durden being named this year’s CSCAA Men’s Division I Swimming Coach of the Year.

This is Durden’s 5th award, having previously been named in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Cal took 2nd to Texas in 2010 and won the team title each of the other years Durden has earned the award. Cal has finished in the top two at NCAAs each of the past ten years.

Cal won this year’s title through a combination of depth and top-end speed. They had 20 individual A-finalists and 8 individual B-finalists. All five relays placed in the top three, and they earned four individual titles, three of which came from senior Andrew Seliskar.

Cal’s 2019 Event Wins:

MEN’S SWIMMING COACH-OF-THE-YEAR, ALL-TIME