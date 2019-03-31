2019 Men’s NCAA Championships Pick’em: Final Scores

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Night 4 at defied expectations. There was only one place in the top 4 in any of the 5 individual events that was picked correctly by more than 50% of entries – Andrew Seliskar of Cal’s 200 breast win was picked by 75% of entries.

The night started with Felix Auboeck of Michigan’s 1650 win (correctly picked by 35% of entries). James Brinegar of Indiana (6%) was 2nd, Nick Norman of Cal (15%) was 3rd, and Sean Grieshop of Cal (3%) was 4th.

John Shebat of Texas (23%) beat the favored Austin Katz of Texas who was 2nd (27%). Bryce Mefford of Cal (11%) was 3rd and Coleman Stewart of NC State (20%) was 4th.

Dean Farris of harvard again punished entrants who dared doubt him. He was picked to win by 15% of entries. Bowen Becker of Minnesota (8%) was 2nd, Zach Apple of Indiana (19%) was 3rd, and Daniel Krueger of Texas was 4th (0%, picked by only Tea Rex. A couple people had him higher than 4th, but Tea Rex was the only one to get it exactly right).

Seliskar won the 200 breast. He was trailed by Max McHugh of Minnesota (0% MchHugh was a popular pick for 4th, but no one was bold enough to put him 2nd. 1 person picked him to win. Notably that person is in dead last in the overall contest). Ian Finnerty of Indiana (25%) was 3rd, and Caio Pumputis (32%) of Georgia Tech was 4th.

Andreas Vazaios of NC State was picked by only 18% to win, a surprisingly low number for a defending champion with upperclassmen competition. Vini Lanza of Indiana (44%) was 2nd, Zheng Quah of Cal (19%) was 3rd, and Nick Albiero of Louisville (11%) was 4th.

How Everyone Did

The daily winner was Dean’s List with 71 points. Next were !!!Kirillich with 69, BSD with 69, Chaitha D. with 66, and kmaastv with 66.

Dean-y Vidi Vici did enough to carry their lead from yesterday to win with 192 points. !!!Kirillich was 2nd with 191, baileyryansmith was 3rd with 188. Well done.

If you don’t see your entries in the tables below, you can check the spreadsheet to see where you finished.

Overall Standings

Entry Overall Day 1&2 Day 3 Day 4 1 Dean-y Vidi Vici 192 67 73 52 2 !!!Kirillich 191 60 62 69 3 baileyryansmith 188 71 52 65 4 BSD 185 56 60 69 4 Chaitha D. 185 70 49 66 6 DMacNCheez 183 57 66 60 6 Aznswimmaboi12 183 73 59 51 8 BVW 182 68 60 54 9 SeanSwimmer 180 64 56 60 9 pilkka777 180 68 58 54 9 Marc J 180 69 58 53

Daily Standings