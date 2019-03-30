WATCH: Dean Farris #3 Fastest 100 FR Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Live results
Making history yet again was Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won the 100 free in 40.80 on Saturday. The last time Harvard had a double-victor was in 1954 by David Hawkins. On Friday, Farris won the 100 back in the 2nd-fastest time in history.
Farris’ time now is the 7th-fastest time in history. Minnesota Gopher Bowe Becker just missed out-touching Farris in 40.83, now the 8th-fastest time in history. Both Farris and Becker are also the #3 and #4 performers in this event, with only Vlad Morozov and Caeleb Dressel being faster.
|TOP 10 PERFORMERS
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Caeleb Dressel
|39.90
|2
|Vlad Morozov
|40.76
|3
|Dean Farris
|40.80
|4
|Bowen Becker
|40.83
|5
|Cesar Cielo
|40.92
|6
|Michael Chadwick
|40.95
|7
|Ryan Held
|41.05
|8
|Tate Jackson
|41.06
|9
|Nathan Adrian
|41.08
|10
|Blake Pieroni
|41.16
|TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Caeleb Dressel
|39.90
|2
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.00
|3
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.46
|4
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.48
|5
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.68
|6
|Vlad Morozov
|40.76
|7
|Dean Farris
|40.80
|8
|Bowen Becker
|40.83
|9
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.86
|10
|Caeleb Dressel
|40.87
2 for 2??? Don’t you mean 2 for 3? Does the 50 not count?
Why isn’t Tate Jackson on the all time performers list? Didn’t he go 41.06 this year?
He added a over a second at NCAAs so I’m not sure that it’s till counts. Can someone confirm??
He is their look again
39.89 next year