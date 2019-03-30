WATCH: Dean Farris #3 Fastest 100 FR Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live Stream

Live results

Making history yet again was Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won the 100 free in 40.80 on Saturday. The last time Harvard had a double-victor was in 1954 by David Hawkins. On Friday, Farris won the 100 back in the 2nd-fastest time in history.

Farris’ time now is the 7th-fastest time in history. Minnesota Gopher Bowe Becker just missed out-touching Farris in 40.83, now the 8th-fastest time in history. Both Farris and Becker are also the #3 and #4 performers in this event, with only Vlad Morozov and Caeleb Dressel being faster.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS Place Swimmer Time 1 Caeleb Dressel 39.90 2 Vlad Morozov 40.76 3 Dean Farris 40.80 4 Bowen Becker 40.83 5 Cesar Cielo 40.92 6 Michael Chadwick 40.95 7 Ryan Held 41.05 8 Tate Jackson 41.06 9 Nathan Adrian 41.08 10 Blake Pieroni 41.16