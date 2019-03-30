Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Dean Farris #3 Fastest 100 FR Performer All-Time

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Making history yet again was Harvard’s Dean Farris, who won the 100 free in 40.80 on Saturday. The last time Harvard had a double-victor was in 1954 by David Hawkins. On Friday, Farris won the 100 back in the 2nd-fastest time in history.

Farris’ time now is the 7th-fastest time in history. Minnesota Gopher Bowe Becker just missed out-touching Farris in 40.83, now the 8th-fastest time in history. Both Farris and Becker are also the #3 and #4 performers in this event, with only Vlad Morozov and Caeleb Dressel being faster.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS
Place Swimmer Time
1 Caeleb Dressel 39.90
2 Vlad Morozov 40.76
3 Dean Farris 40.80
4 Bowen Becker 40.83
5 Cesar Cielo 40.92
6 Michael Chadwick 40.95
7 Ryan Held 41.05
8 Tate Jackson 41.06
9 Nathan Adrian 41.08
10 Blake Pieroni 41.16

 

TOP 10 PERFORMANCES
Place Swimmer Time
1 Caeleb Dressel 39.90
2 Caeleb Dressel 40.00
3 Caeleb Dressel 40.46
4 Caeleb Dressel 40.48
5 Caeleb Dressel 40.68
6 Vlad Morozov 40.76
7 Dean Farris 40.80
8 Bowen Becker 40.83
9 Caeleb Dressel 40.86
10 Caeleb Dressel 40.87

Sam H

2 for 2??? Don’t you mean 2 for 3? Does the 50 not count?

1 hour ago
PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Why isn’t Tate Jackson on the all time performers list? Didn’t he go 41.06 this year?

1 hour ago
50free

He added a over a second at NCAAs so I’m not sure that it’s till counts. Can someone confirm??

48 minutes ago
Swimmerfromcali

He is their look again

34 minutes ago
Sccoach

39.89 next year

25 minutes ago

