Liam Schluter Downs Own S14 100 Free World Record In Australia

While Cate Campbell, Kyle Chalmers and others were blowing up the able-bodied races on day 1 of the 2019 Australian National Championships, plenty of Paralympic swimmers were in the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre waters as well.

The meet this weekend serves as qualification for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

Brendan Hall (S9) took the men’s 400m free multi-class national title for the 8th time, qualifying to compete for Australia at the World Para Swimming Championships. His time was 4:16.89 for 921 points.

Liam Schluter, also of Queensland, took silver, but crushed his own S14 World Record in the 100m free race. His time was 4:06.53 for 908 points. Matt Levy came in 3rd to also qualify for the para champs squad, as did Timothy Hodge (S9).

Monique Murphy (S10) beat out Lakeisha Patterson (S9) in the women’s edition of the 100m free, while Knox Pymble’s Ellie Cole (S9) took the 400m free multi-class gold. All 3 qualify for the World Para Championships squad.

Rio Paralympian Tiffany Thomas Kane (SB7) took the women’s 50m breast multi-class race, while Jake Michel (SB14) clinched gold in the men’s 50m breast.

Note: All para races were swum as multi-class races, meaning athletes from all classifications competed in the same event, with the Para-swimmer recording a time closest to their class world record crowned the winner.