Stacked Field Headed To Aussie Nationals, But Main Event Is In June

2019 Australian National Championships

Sunday, April 7th – Friday, April 12th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

LCM

Meet Site

Entry Lists

Although the fields are stacked with Aussie talent for the 2019 Australian National Championships, which kick-off on Sunday in South Australia, the meet represents a precursor to the main event taking place in June.

The meet this weekend serves as qualification for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, the 2019 World University Games, as well as the 2019 World Junior Championships.

But, the qualifying competition for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju is the Australian Swimming Trials, which won’t take place until mid-June.

Nevertheless, national titles are on the line for the likes of Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, among many more on the women’s side.

For the men, Kyle Chalmers, Cameron McEvoy, Mack Horton, Jack Cartwright, Mitch Larkin, Alex Graham and Elijah Winnington are all slated to dive into the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre pool to get some racing in and take home national championship hardware.