Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stacked Field Headed To Aussie Nationals, But Main Event Is In June

2019 Australian National Championships

Although the fields are stacked with Aussie talent for the 2019 Australian National Championships, which kick-off on Sunday in South Australia, the meet represents a precursor to the main event taking place in June.

The meet this weekend serves as qualification for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, the 2019 World University Games, as well as the 2019 World Junior Championships.

But, the qualifying competition for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju is the Australian Swimming Trials, which won’t take place until mid-June.

Nevertheless, national titles are on the line for the likes of Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, among many more on the women’s side.

For the men, Kyle Chalmers, Cameron McEvoy, Mack Horton, Jack Cartwright, Mitch Larkin, Alex Graham and Elijah Winnington are all slated to dive into the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre pool to get some racing in and take home national championship hardware.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
mong

Livestream?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!