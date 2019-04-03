Olympic Champion Rowdy Gaines Talks Hammer Head Swim Caps

Courtesy of Hammer Head Swim Cap, a SwimSwam partner

There’s no more recognizable expert in the world of competitive swimming than Rowdy Gaines. Olympic Champion Gold Medal Mel Stewart (GMM) met up with the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and long time NBC Swim Analyst to catch up and discuss Rowdy’s recent endorsement of the Hammer Head Swim Cap, a revolutionary step forward in swimmer safety.

GMM: You’ve been involved in swimming for more than 30 years. What’s changed in that time?

Rowdy: So much. Strokes have evolved and speeds have increased, and new equipment and technology continues to be introduced to the sport. I see young competitive swimmers today and know the bar is constantly being raised with hard work, attention to better nutrition, determination and talent. Swimming is experiencing an absolute boom in popularity too thanks to names like Missy Franklin, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky and their incredible achievements. That means clubs are growing fast and practice lanes have become very busy places to be. It makes for a healthy future for the sport, but it also creates additional concerns.

GMM: What do you mean concerns? What worries you about swimming today?

Rowdy: Concern for athlete head safety just hasn’t evolved at the same pace as it has in other sports. There is a worldwide movement going on in football, hockey and lacrosse, and with the professional governing bodies focusing on things like head injury prevention and concussion awareness. That’s gaining momentum in swim but many don’t think of swimming as a contact sport. It absolutely is. And we need to do more to protect aquatic athletes in the water.