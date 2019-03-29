Anabelle Conde to Remain In-State at Trinity University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Swim Houston Aquatic Club’s Anabelle Conde will remain in-state, after she announced her verbal commitment to swim for Division III Trinity University beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am really excited to have committed to swim and study at Trinity University! As soon as I stepped on campus I knew that it was where I needed to be. I’m really glad to have found a program with such amazing coaches and team members. I’m looking forward to spending my next four years at such an amazing institution! Go Tigers!”

Conde is a senior at Saint Agnes Academy, which is a part of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. At the 2018 TAPPS Division 1 Championship (big schools), Conde placed fourth in the 200 free (1:57.33) and third in the 500 free (5:17.32). She was also a part of the 200-medley relay and the 400-free relay which both placed third.

Conde, who swims for Gilbert Legaspi at SHAC, specializes in free and fly. Her best times would place her in the top 8 in each event at the SCAC Conference Championship meet, where she’ll compete next spring. In the fall, Anabelle will be the team’s fastest swimmer in the 1650 free, the 1000 free, and the 200 fly, and she will be the third fastest in the 100 fly behind Morgan Reyna and Logan Kohllman.

Top SCY Times:

1000 free – 10:24.68

500 free – 5:07.19

200 free – 1:55.86

200 fly – 2:13.56

100 fly – 1:00.12

1650 free – 18:25.73

