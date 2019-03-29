2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scoring Update

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

The Cal show continued on the morning of day 3. The top 3 places are looking pretty set. Cal winning the meet is starting to look more and more like a sure thing. Texas over Indiana is solidifying.

Cal gained 63 points over their seeded total on the psych sheet this morning. Texas picked up 53. Indiana lost 17. Adding this morning’s total to the score after yesterday and the remaining psych points, Cal now project to 534 points. Texas project to 432, and Indiana project to 355.

Those totals don’t account for 3 meter or platform diving, but Texas scored 27 points on 1 meter yesterday. Indiana scored 14. If those totals are repeated on the remaining two boards, Indiana and Texas both still project to finish more than 50 points behind the team they are chasing in the standings. Also Cal have been gaining more points than Texas so far, and Texas have been out gaining Indiana.

Tomorrow will need to see a major disruption of those trends for the finishing order to be anything but Cal 1st, Texas 2nd, and Indiana 3rd.

The biggest drop off of the morning was again from Michigan. The Wolverines are seeded to score 71.5 points fewer than their psych total tonight.

Scoring Summary

Day 3 scored prelims and day 4 psych do not include diving

Day 1 Actual Day 2 Actual Day 3 Psych Day 3 Score Prelims Diff Day 4 Psych Actual + Scored Prelims + Remaining Psych California 32 180 99 162 63 160 534 Texas 40 148 59 112 53 132 432 Indiana 30 125 109 92 -17 108 355 NC State 34 102 82 87 5 59 282 Louisville 26 45 59 72.5 13.5 70 213.5 Florida 28 48 82 47.5 -34.5 69 192.5 Alabama 0 60 65 54 -11 43 157 Missouri 13 47 46 32.5 -13.5 27 119.5 Harvard 24 46 16 29 13 18 117 Virginia 22 16 28 44 16 21 103 Florida St 0 37 30 29 -1 34 100 Arizona 10 32 23 42 19 16 100 Tennessee 0 30 50 26 -24 42 98 Ohio State 13 27 23 18 -5 38 96 Michigan 6 24 95 23.5 -71.5 39 92.5 Southern Cali 0 32 27 41 14 17 90 Minnesota 0 29 16 20 4 29.5 78.5 Stanford 4 18 12 32 20 19 73 TA&M 8 46 14 4.5 -9.5 14 72.5 Georgia 0 21 26 22.5 -3.5 27.5 71 Georgia Tech 2 13 6 16 10 18 49 Arizona St 18 0 32 12 -20 14.5 44.5 Purdue 0 17 11 15.5 4.5 0 32.5 South Carolina 0 13 20 4 -16 4 21 Penn 0 7 12 13 1 0 20 Virginia Tech 0 6 0 0 0 13 19 Duke 0 17 0 0 0 0 17 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5 Towson 0 0 0 1 1 14 15 Notre Dame 0 3 6 0 -6 11 14 Grand Canyon 0 0 17 14 -3 0 14 Miami 0 13 0 0 0 0 13 LSU 0 9 0 0 0 0 9 Hawaii 0 0 6 9 3 0 9 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0 -1 7 7 Kentucky 0 5 0 0 0 2 7 Auburn 0 0 13 4 -9 0 4 Princeton 0 0 0 4 4 0 4 Brigham Young 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Missouri St. (M) 0 0 0 1.5 1.5 0 1.5 Denver 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Event Scores