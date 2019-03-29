2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 3 Scoring Update

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
The Cal show continued on the morning of day 3. The top 3 places are looking pretty set. Cal winning the meet is starting to look more and more like a sure thing. Texas over Indiana is solidifying.
Cal gained 63 points over their seeded total on the psych sheet this morning. Texas picked up 53. Indiana lost 17. Adding this morning’s total to the score after yesterday and the remaining psych points, Cal now project to 534 points. Texas project to 432, and Indiana project to 355.
Those totals don’t account for 3 meter or platform diving, but Texas scored 27 points on 1 meter yesterday. Indiana scored 14. If those totals are repeated on the remaining two boards, Indiana and Texas both still project to finish more than 50 points behind the team they are chasing in the standings. Also Cal have been gaining more points than Texas so far, and Texas have been out gaining Indiana.
Tomorrow will need to see a major disruption of those trends for the finishing order to be anything but Cal 1st, Texas 2nd, and Indiana 3rd.
The biggest drop off of the morning was again from Michigan. The Wolverines are seeded to score 71.5 points fewer than their psych total tonight.
Scoring Summary
Day 3 scored prelims and day 4 psych do not include diving
|Day 1 Actual
|Day 2 Actual
|Day 3 Psych
|Day 3 Score Prelims
|Diff
|Day 4 Psych
|Actual + Scored Prelims + Remaining Psych
|California
|32
|180
|99
|162
|63
|160
|534
|Texas
|40
|148
|59
|112
|53
|132
|432
|Indiana
|30
|125
|109
|92
|-17
|108
|355
|NC State
|34
|102
|82
|87
|5
|59
|282
|Louisville
|26
|45
|59
|72.5
|13.5
|70
|213.5
|Florida
|28
|48
|82
|47.5
|-34.5
|69
|192.5
|Alabama
|0
|60
|65
|54
|-11
|43
|157
|Missouri
|13
|47
|46
|32.5
|-13.5
|27
|119.5
|Harvard
|24
|46
|16
|29
|13
|18
|117
|Virginia
|22
|16
|28
|44
|16
|21
|103
|Florida St
|0
|37
|30
|29
|-1
|34
|100
|Arizona
|10
|32
|23
|42
|19
|16
|100
|Tennessee
|0
|30
|50
|26
|-24
|42
|98
|Ohio State
|13
|27
|23
|18
|-5
|38
|96
|Michigan
|6
|24
|95
|23.5
|-71.5
|39
|92.5
|Southern Cali
|0
|32
|27
|41
|14
|17
|90
|Minnesota
|0
|29
|16
|20
|4
|29.5
|78.5
|Stanford
|4
|18
|12
|32
|20
|19
|73
|TA&M
|8
|46
|14
|4.5
|-9.5
|14
|72.5
|Georgia
|0
|21
|26
|22.5
|-3.5
|27.5
|71
|Georgia Tech
|2
|13
|6
|16
|10
|18
|49
|Arizona St
|18
|0
|32
|12
|-20
|14.5
|44.5
|Purdue
|0
|17
|11
|15.5
|4.5
|0
|32.5
|South Carolina
|0
|13
|20
|4
|-16
|4
|21
|Penn
|0
|7
|12
|13
|1
|0
|20
|Virginia Tech
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|19
|Duke
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16.5
|16.5
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|0
|3
|6
|0
|-6
|11
|14
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|17
|14
|-3
|0
|14
|Miami
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|LSU
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|6
|9
|3
|0
|9
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-1
|7
|7
|Kentucky
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Auburn
|0
|0
|13
|4
|-9
|0
|4
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Brigham Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Missouri St. (M)
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCSB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Projected Event Scores
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|200 Medley Relay
|California
|45
|39
|20
|15
|15
|28
|Texas
|0
|0
|48
|6
|28
|30
|Indiana
|0
|20
|22
|31
|1
|18
|NC State
|0
|25
|1
|0
|27
|34
|Louisville
|1
|3
|12
|11.5
|13
|32
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|40
|Florida
|18
|13
|2.5
|0
|4
|10
|Virginia
|25
|7
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Arizona
|12
|15
|7
|0
|0
|8
|Southern Cali
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|22
|Missouri
|0
|0
|17
|11.5
|0
|4
|Stanford
|25
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|12
|Florida St
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Michigan
|12
|11.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|11.5
|0
|0
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|14
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|Penn
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|TA&M
|0
|0
|2.5
|0
|0
|2
|Princeton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St. (M)
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Michigan really hurting this year!
Painful few days for Michigan athletics in general but still #goblue
I would also add that 4th place is probably pretty set as well, excluding some relay DQs or something similar.
Does this include Carr in the A final?
it does. Sorry I can’t read