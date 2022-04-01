Fike Swim Launches First Chlorinated Moisturizer

Courtesy of Fike Swim

Fike Swim is excited to introduce the first chorine-infused moisturizer. Other moisturizers hydrate your skin, but they remove that beautiful chlorine smell that shouts at the world “I’m a swimmer!” With Pool Amor, you’ll never have to sacrifice who you are just for healthy skin.

“Chlorine is literally baked into us. Sometimes I lick my arm and waft the chlorine smell into my nose just to get my fix. And I love going to the dentist and seeing that chlorinated plume rise up when the hygienist cleans my teeth and the hygienist says “Whew, you must swim a lot!” Chlorine is part of our identity, and we shouldn’t have to abandon it just because our skin dries out and cracks. I love Pool Amor so much I sometimes apply it just for the smell!”

-James Fike, Founder

Introductory Pricing!

Through April, we are offering Pool Amor for the low price of $103.29, but it’s only available while supplies last, so hurry! Go to FikeSwim.com to order yours TODAY!

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the toughest sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Paris, we stand behind you.”

-James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Fike Swim is a SwimSwam partner.