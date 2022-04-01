Kayla Han, Matthew Chai Pick Up 1500 Free Wins To Open Fran Crippen SMOC

2022 CA MVN FRAN CRIPPEN SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

Marguerite Aquatic Center, Mission Viejo, CA

LCM (50m)

Hosted by Mission Viejo Nadadores

Meet Info

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2022 Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions meet in Mission Viejo kicked off on Thursday night, with the entry list featuring a loaded field of Olympians while also serving as the last competition for U.S. National Team member Grant Shoults.

The opening night of competition featured timed finals in the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle, where age group standout Kayla Han and Cal commit Matthew Chai picked up victories.

Han, 13, cruised to victory in the women’s event in a time of 17:04.86, marking the fifth-fastest time of her young career. Han, who owns a PB of 16:37.59 from January, was notably 18:23 in April 2021.

Placing second was 46-year-old Heidi George of UC38, who clocked a time of 17:37.52. George, who set a PB of 17:11.25 back in 2009, holds the U.S. Masters record in the women’s 45-49 age group with her time of 17:29.77 set in June 2021.

The top seed coming into the event was TAC Titans swimmer Caroline Pennington, who ended up scratching out. Pennington recently competed at the Women’s NCAA Championships for USC.

In the men’s event, 18-year-old Matthew Chai touched first by 46 seconds in a time of 15:32.34, bettering his previous lifetime best of 15:39.65 set in January 2021. Chai, who is committed to swim at Cal next season, now ranks second in the 17-18 age group early on in the 2021-22 LC season.

Second place went to 16-year-old Sebastien Wenger, who dropped his PB down to 16:18.45 after coming in with a lifetime best of 16:36.31 set last July.