Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The IU Hoosiers are looking to seal their 3rd-consecutive B1G title with Gabriel Fantoni, Zach Apple, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza all in contention for individual titles.

However, looking to intimidate the Hoosiers are Minnesota’s Bowen Becker, who broke the pool record in the 100 free this morning, and Max McHugh, top seed in the 200 breast from prelims.

Lanza is also to face off with the rest of the top 3 from Friday’s 100 fly final: Ohio State’s Noah Lense (3rd place finisher) and Michigan’s Miles Smachlo, who took the top time in the NCAA in the event.

While IU currently has a strong lead for the team title, the Michigan Wolverines are also closely behind. IU and Michigan have 21 and 20 scoring swims tonight, not including diving and the relay. However, 14 of IU’s scoring swims are in the A-final.

MEN’S 1650 FREE FINALS

Meet Record: 14:29.25, Felix O Auboeck- 2017

Pool Record: 14:32.38, Matias Koski- 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.38

The lead trio of the 1650 free were almost dead-even throughout the whole race until the last 150. Felix Auboeck broke off from the pack to win his 3rd-consecutive title. In a 23.38 last 50, IU freshman James Brinegar stopped a Michigan 1-2 finish as he took out Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas Jacobo by 0.03.

The trio of swimmers also achieved an NCAA A cut and were all under the Iowa pool record. Auboeck’s new Iowa pool record time, which just missed his 2017 B1G record, is now #2 in the NCAA this year behind Flordia’s Bobby Finke. Brinegar and Vargas Jacobo are also ranked #3 and #4 behind Auboeck.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

Meet Record: 1:38.89, Eric Ress- 2014

Pool Record: 1:36.77, Ryan Murphy- 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:41.01

Gabriel Fantoni has swept the backstroke events and become the 3rd Hoosier to win the event in the last 3 years (Samy 2018, Glover 2017). Fantoni split the race 48.53/51.00 to be the only swimmer under 1:40. He now ranks #4 in the NCAA this year.

Sneaking in for runner-up was Wisconsin’s Cameron Tysoe, who held off IU’s Jacob Steele. 2018 champion Mohamed Samy (1:41.93) finished in 5th place behind Michigan’s Kai Williams (1:41.77).

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Meet Record: 41.43, Blake Pieroni- 2018

Pool Record: 41.53, Bowen Becker– 2019

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 42.63

Bowen Becker closed his senior year making Minnesota history, becoming the first Gopher to win this event in 8 years. Becker also closed his B1G career with a sprint free sweep after winning the 50 free on Thursday. Becker pulled away from runner-up Zach Apple in the 2nd 50 to upset the Hoosier.

Taking third place was Ohio State’s Andrew Loy, who took 2nd in the 50 free and 4th in the 200 free.

After 3 events, IU is now 200 points ahead of Michigan in the team standings.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Meet Record: 1:50.78, Ian Finnerty – 2018

Pool Record: 1:49.48, Will Licon- 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.28

Ian Finnerty finished his B1G career in style, breaking his own B1G record by over half a second. Finnerty also snagged the top time in the NCAA this year.

Taking second place was Minnesota freshman Max McHugh, who held off 400 IM champ Charlie Swanson of Michigan. Both McHugh and Swanson swam A cut times and now rank #4 and #8 respectively in the NCAA this season.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

Meet Record: 1:39.95, Vini Lanza– 2018

Pool Record: 1:39.62, Joseph Schooling- 2015

Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.37

Vini Lanza secured his 3rd consecutive 200 fly win, after taking second in the 100 fly on Friday. Through the first 150, Lanza and Ohio State’s Noah Lense were switching off with the narrow lead. Yet in the last 25 of the race, Lanza took off with the top time in the NCAA this season and a new B1G and pool record. Lense’s runner-up time was good enough for #3 in the NCAA.

Taking third place was IU’s Van Mathias with a 1:42.53, taking out 100 fly champ Michigan’s Miles Smachlo (1:42.73).

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING FINALS

Meet Record: 557.90, David Boudia- 2011

Pool Record: 578.05, David Boudia- 2011

Brandon Loschiavo (Purdue)- 502.30 Ross Todd (Michigan)- 442.60 Ben Bramley (Purdue)- 442.40

After taking 7th on the 1-meter board, Purdue’s Brandon Loschiavo won his 3rd-consecutive platform diving title by a substantial lead.

Taking second place by only 0.20 points over Ben Bramley to stop a Purdue 1-2 finish was Michigan’s Ross Todd.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY FINALS

Meet Record: 2:48.29, IU (A Tavcar, A Khalafalla, M Samy, B Pieroni) -2017

Pool Record: 2:47.06, USC (C Quintero, S Condorelli, R Tribuntsov, D Carter)- 2015