Hawaii Men Go Big on Day 1 at Georgia Last Chance Meet

Bulldog Invitational NCAA Qualifying Meet (Last Chance Meet)

March 2nd-3rd, 2019

University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Meet Results on Meet Mobile: “Bulldog Invitational NCAA Qualifying Meet”

Live Results

The University of Hawaii swim team is a long way from home in Athens, Georgia. That didn’t stop them from owning the first day of the University of Georgia Last Chance Meet on Saturday night, though.

Hawaii picked up at least 3 new NCAA qualifying times on the day, starting with Finnish-born junior Olli Kokko in the 100 breaststroke.

In prelims, he improved his season-best time from 52.61 to 52.48, which is probably on the right side of the bubble. Leaving nothing to chance, in finals he dropped that to a 51.86, which is a rock-solid NCAA invite time (and a Hawaii school record, breaking his own mark of 52.61 set last season).

Next up, Kane Fellows locked up his spot in the 200 back at NCAAs. He had a season-best time of 1:41.51, which probably wouldn’t earn an invite. In prelims, he swam 1:41.98, but in finals he knocked out a 1:40.65. His best time last season was just a 1:42.5. His time isn’t as solid as Kokko’s, but is still probably an NCAA invitee.

The icing on the cake came in the 200 medley relay, where the Hawaii men swam a 1:24.51 to slide under the NCAA “A” cut by .05 seconds. They had missed the time by just .01 seconds at their conference championship meet. They don’t have any “B” cuts, so for now, that’s the only relay that they’ll be eligible to swim at NCAAs.

Other Noteworthy Results: