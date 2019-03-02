Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

IU continues to look strong as they head into the final day of competition. Hoosiers Gabriel FantoniZach AppleIan Finnerty, and Vini Lanza all look to contend for their 2nd wins at this meet.

Minnesota’s Bowen Becker, who won the 50 free on Thursday, also looks to contend for a second win in the 100 free. While IU has Finnerty in the 200 breast, Michigan has 6 Wolverines in the top seeds in the event, led by 400 IM champ Charlie Swanson.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

1. Indiana               1144   
2. Michigan              1026
3. Ohio State            823   
4. Purdue                501
5. Minnesota             455.5   
6. Penn State            397
7. Wisconsin             393.5   
8. Iowa                  359
9. Northwestern          267  
10. Michigan State       161

MEN’S 200 BACK PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:38.89, Eric Ress- 2014
  • Pool Record: 1:36.77, Ryan Murphy- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:41.01

MEN’S 100 FREE PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 41.43, Blake Pieroni- 2018
  • Pool Record: 41.56, Kristian Gkolomeev- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 42.63

MEN’S 200 BREAST PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:50.78, Ian Finnerty– 2018
  • Pool Record: 1:49.48, Will Licon- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.28

MEN’S 200 FLY PRELIMS

  • Meet Record: 1:39.95, Vini Lanza– 2018
  • Pool Record: 1:39.62, Joseph Schooling- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.37

1
Coach

Smachlo will be looking for the 100/200 Fly double today too.

7 seconds ago

